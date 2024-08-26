Burbank Police Log: August 5 – August 11

The brave and hard-working men and women in blue are always ready to serve.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

While patrolling the city, the Burbank police department on Sunday, August 11, arrested Alonso Froylan Aguilar, who is a Stockton resident at 2040 Pass Ave. The time is 6:50 p.m. The charges are vandalism and vandalism with $400 or more.

Michael Anthony Frias Delgadillo is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 2:55 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of brass knuckles and shoplifting.

Marion Evans Kimble Jr. is a Los Angeles STEM instructor and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 9:45 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Anna Mezger lives in Pasadena and works for the Los Angeles Unified School District and was cuffed at Pacific Ave. and Pioneer Blvd. It took place at 10:05 p.m. The charge is DUI and being over .08.

Joshua Ashton Nixon is unemployed and is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and North Hollywood Way. The time is 7:40 p.m. The charges are warrants.

Compton resident Raymond Oliver was taken into custody at 3708 West Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 4:58 p.m. The charge is battery.

Asatur Armani Ternakalyan is self-employed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:40 p.m.

On Saturday, August 10, J.R. James Davis, a Los Angeles photographer was nabbed at 1301 Victory Place. The time is 11:28 a.m. The charges are petty theft – shoplifting and a warrant.

Lucia Gonzalez Fernandez is a housekeeper and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested after being charged with attempted murder – possession of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm and forging a state seal. The time is 00:04 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Hebert Guevara Ramos was apprehended at 1227 Evergreen St. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and DUI.

Steven Richard Mendoza is unemployed and a Sylmar resident and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The charges are warrants. The time is 8:57 a.m.

Ciara Ann Paulos is a Hollywood dancer and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 12:25 p.m. The charges are petty theft – larceny and warrants.

Michael Anthony Rosas lives in Lancaster and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 1:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and possession of burglary tools.

Sergio Sandoval is a Sylmar resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Bethany Road and the time is 8:33 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Garnik Yesayan is a Sun Valley truck driver and was picked up at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 12:33 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – shoplifting and identity theft.

On Friday, August 9, Justin Curtis Allen, a North Hills resident who is unemployed was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – identity theft – utility theft and possession of stolen property.

Zainab Abou Raya lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1301 Victory Place. It took place at 5:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Rene Burciaga works with plaster and is a Van Nuys resident and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Toros Sarkis Bursalioglu is unemployed and was nabbed at 10:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – failure to register as a sex offender and a warrant.

Jorge Alberto Diaz Ibarra is a Granada Hills resident and is a bank teller and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 3:15 a.m. The charges are forging a vehicle registration and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Mathia Isaias Gomez Navarro lives in Inglewood and was apprehended after being charged with attempted murder – possession of a controlled substance while armed and forging an ID. The time is 10:42 p.m.

Trinity Nevaeh Jorgensen lives in Hollywood and was pinched at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 5:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Alexis Rocha is a Granada Hills resident and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 4:00 a.m. The charges are violating parole and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Rebeka Jillene Rostamkhani lives in Sherman Oaks and is a caregiver and was taken into custody at North Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave.

It took place at 3:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Carlos Alberto Ruiz is a Los Angeles dishwasher and was apprehended at 2300 Monterey Ave. It occurred at 7:20 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Jeffrey Michael Watt is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested after being charged with domestic violence and vandalism. The time is 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, August 8, Daniella Cabrales, who lives in Sun Valley and is an Uber driver was nabbed after being charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest. The time is 9:40 p.m.

Asbet Davoodi Masihi lives in Glendale and works for an ice cream truck and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 3:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Isabel Debinion is unemployed and is a Northridge resident and was picked up at 2000 Empire Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 11:00 p.m.

Joshua Levinson is unemployed and lives in Marysville, Washington, and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave. The time is 1:25 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevor Timothy Long lives in Hollywood and was handcuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. It took place at 1:43 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Serjik Mehdi Khan Ianfard lives in Glendale and is employed in flooring and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 3:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Kristen Nicole Naito resides in Studio City and was taken into custody at 1301 Victory Place. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Victor Manuel Navas Jr. is a Stevenson Ranch resident and was nabbed at 2627 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 9:23 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Burbank resident Michael Karam Nazo was arrested at 8:40 p.m. The charges are failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a controlled substance.

Artur Petrosyan is employed in fencing and is a Van Nuys resident and was cuffed at 150 North Third St. It took place at 10:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – vandalism and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Boris Pushkin lives in Reseda and was apprehended after being charged with identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 3:15 p.m.

Ali Reza Rezai is an Encino resident and is unemployed and was pinched at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Mathis Herman Smith II was brought into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. It occurred at 7:08 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Attila Szkuklik is a Burbank nurse and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 4:30 a.m. The charge is DUI.

DreSean Thurman lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Sixth St. The charge is a warrant.

Leanna Nicole Weir is employed in sales and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 641 North Victory Blvd. It took place at 4:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, August 7, Esteban Isaac Alvarez Ramirez, a Sylmar resident who works at a car wash was picked up at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Julio Cesar Chavarria lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a construction worker and was arrested after being charged with DUI with bodily injury. The time is 5:50 p.m.

George James Lewis Daniel Long is a Lancaster resident and works as a landscaper and was nabbed at 1403 Victory Place. The time is 3:46 p.m. The charges are grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Alize Ann Edwards is a Lancaster resident and is a party planner and was picked up at the same location. The charges are the same. The time is 3:33 p.m.

Walter Donald Guy is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 12501 Hawthorne St. The charges are identity theft – possession of a stolen vehicle and warrants. The time is 10:40 a.m.

Gregory Hudson is a Los Angeles resident and a secretary and was arrested at Naomi St. The charge is trespassing and the time is 12:50 p.m.

Hermes Israel Larios lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 9:00 p.m. The charge is DUI.

Lena Niakan lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended after being charged with a warrant. The time is 5:20 a.m.

Amanda Kae Pratt is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. The charges are petty theft and larceny. The time is 2:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 6, Anna Aleksanyan, a Glendale resident who works with nails was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. [Target]. The time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Athina Baghouman is a Burbank caregiver and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s] and the time is 8:21 p.m. The charge is larceny.

Connor James Deperna lives in Burbank and works in set lighting and was nabbed at 2418 Harold Circle. The time is 6:46 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Mody Fadiga lives in Hawthorne and is a soccer coach and was cuffed at 1330 Imperial Hwy. It took place at 12:00 p.m. The charges are defrauding someone their money or property and violating probation.

Alberto Mateo Gonzalez is a tow truck driver and a Burbank resident and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 1:13 a.m. The charge is DUI.

Julio Ulysses Holguin is an Azusa resident and is employed in security and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Lincoln St. The time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are burglary and vandalism with $400 or more.

Kristine Margaryan lives in Glendale and was picked up at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Byron Morales Jr. works at a warehouse and lives in Alhambra and was handcuffed at 840 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Isaac Salgado lives in Glendale and was arrested at Scott Road and East Ave. The charge is DUI. The time is 9:45 p.m.

Jessalyn Louise Schaefer is a private chef and lives in La Crescenta and was nabbed at 301 Pass Ave. The charge is DUI. The time is 10:34 p.m.

Jonavon Carlos Snead lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and was picked up at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 11:25 a.m. The charge is a LAPD warrant.

Ronald Chris Taylor is a Burbank resident and is employed as a forklift operator and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Michael Anthony Tracy works at a warehouse and lives in El Monte and was handcuffed at 840 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Joseph Trohanowsky II lives in Panorama City and was nabbed at 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The site is Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

Shabre Lynya Young is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Olive Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and a warrant. The time is 9:55 a.m.

On Monday, August 5, Amanda Joy Cravens, a Costa Mesa resident and a retail worker was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Keystone St. The time is 5:15 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Bret Ashley Hill lives in Burbank and is a farmer and was arrested after being charged with unsafe lane weaving and a warrant. The time is 11:00 p.m.

Jay Peter Mizak is a Santa Clarita construction worker and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. The time is 8:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jaime Olivares lives in Burbank and was arrested for warrants at 3500 View Crest Drive. The time is 4:50 p.m.

Abraham Sanchez is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident and was cuffed at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Vicky Valle Beltran Santos lives in Los Angeles and is a merchandise restocker and was picked up at 5:15 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and failure to register as a sex offender.

Casey Ryan Westland is a Van Nuys resident and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 2980 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is outside and warrants. It took place at 9:13 p.m.

Burbank resident Timothy William Vega was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is battery.