Burbank Police Log: December 1 – December 7

Individuals nabbed by the Burbank police department over seven days.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. These official records were collected in 2025.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

It’s Christmas month and on Sunday, December 7, Arthur James Allen, a Santa Clarita resident was picked up at 250 South Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 00:43 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arthur Jessie Avila was sacked at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 5:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Joseph Michael Calabrese was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Pedro Devora lives in Glendale and is a construction worker and was nabbed after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and spousal abuse. The time is 6:51 p.m.

Monica Faye Gabaldon resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 00:38 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Juan Garcia is a security guard and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 6:53 p.m. The site is Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jerry De Wayne Gorse lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 2829 Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 1:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Faraz Haghighi Alba resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with battery. The time is 9:30 p.m.

Ricardo Hernandez lives in Sun Valley and was handcuffed at Sherman Way and Clybourn Ave. It took place at 8:55 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Elijah Ray Morton resides in Santa Monica and was apprehended at North Victory Place and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Jonathan Balmore Rivas lives in Reseda and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Frederic St. The time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Saturday, December 6, Victor Aguayo, a Burbank resident was nabbed at 320 West Alameda Ave. It took place at 9:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Chetin Cem Chibok lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 11:20 p.m.

Matthew Mark Childers resides in Burbank and was sacked at San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave. It occurred at 9:45 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Devon Ashley Costello lives in Sun Valley and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 5:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Antoniette Del Cid is a resident of North Hollywood and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 1:08 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Richard Michael Hermansen lives in San Bernardino and was nabbed at 49 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:53 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Robert Ghazaryan is a restaurant owner and was brought into custody at Kenneth Road and Brighton St. The time is 10:32 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Alejandro Hernandez lives in Glendale and is a cook and was picked up at 303 West Verdugo Blvd. and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Burbank resident Sedrak Khazhatrian is a delivery driver and was pinched after being charged with burglary. It took place at 7:15 a.m.

Calvin James Olsen lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 5:22 p.m.

On Friday, December 5, Jesus Antonio Bernal, a Baldwin Park resident was taken into custody at 1444 West Garvey Ave. The time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sean M. Coughlin lives in Burbank and was arrested at 3425 West Olive Ave. It took place at 11:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rosemead resident Billy Ray Fells was picked up at 49 West Olive Ave. and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Candace Ann Harrison is a nanny and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Cartwright Ave. The time is 8:59 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Samuel Noe Herdocia Guerrero is a Los Angeles resident and was sacked at San Fernando Blvd. and Elmwood Ave. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Michelle Melissa Layton lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 349 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:59 p.m. The charges are petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Melvin Alexander Molina Argueta resides in North Hollywood and was picked up at 00:46 a.m. The site is 510 North Victory Blvd. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Danai Soyoung lives in Hollywood and was pinched after being charged with vandalism. The time is 3:45 p.m.

On Thursday, December 4, Edward Raymond Alcala, a Valencia resident was apprehended at 25378 Cariz Drive. The charges are grand theft and 3056 of the state penal code. The time is 6:45 a.m.

Jennifer Katherine Barrom is a massage therapist and a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place.

It occurred at at 8:19 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Gayane Maranyan lives in Glendale and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Thomas George McCarthy is a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 3:08 a.m.

Raquel Christen Simington lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Lincoln St. and Thornton Ave. It took place at 7:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Daymar Shamar Stone is employed in automobile sales and was sacked at Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:25 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Wednesday, December 3, Jesus Barragan Jr., a Compton mechanic was pinched at Amherst Drive and Third St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 10:00 p.m.

Diana Marie Cervantes is a Los Angeles resident and a caregiver and was taken into custody at Amherst Drive and Third St. It took place at 10:10 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kijuan Antwan Foster lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Priscilla Elizabeth Guevara resides in North Hollywood and was apprehended at the same location and the time is 2:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident David Antonio Orantes is a delivery driver and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive and the time is 11:35 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Preston Paul Richardson lives in Burbank and was pinched at 555 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Lida Sargsyan resides in Sun Valley and was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 3:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, December 2, Andizhan Meeta Duta, an attorney was sacked at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Diana Leticia Linares lives in Palmdale is a phone distributor and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of a controlled substance – destroying evidence – organized retail theft and possession of stolen property.

Joseph Gino Lubrano resides in Lancaster and is employed in security and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and organized retail theft.

Carey Dwain Mitchell lives in Hollywood and works in sales and was picked up at 109 South Orchard Drive and the time is 9:27 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jesus M. Munoz resides in Canoga Park and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 4:27 p.m.

Santa Rosa resident Ronald Wilbur Remington works at an automotive repair body shop and was picked up at 3709 West Victory Blvd. The time is 7:27 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Matthew William Rick lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – attempted murder and elder abuse. The time is 7:16 p.m.

Aris Sak Nazaryan resides in Burbank and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Santa Anita Ave. It occurred at 8:05 p.m. The charges are driving while the influence of drugs – possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, December 1, Joshua Charles Akers, a Garden Grove resident and a warehouse worker was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 3:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – false impersonation and 3056 PC.

Andrey Assadourian lives in Sunland and is a construction worker and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Vineland Ave. The time is 9:28 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Austin Garrett Bowen is a basketball coach and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Myers St. and Olive Ave. The time is 8:16 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Vacheh Ferydoni lives in Sylmar and was handcuffed at 1200 Flower St. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and repeated thefts.

Ellis Jeffrey Frazier resides in Irvine and was nabbed at 101 First St. and the time is 2:23 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Namig Nazim Gasimov lives in Rosemead and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and it took place at 12:24 p.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Oshin Hacopian resides in Sun valley and is a heavy equipment operator and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Vinedale Ave. The time is 9:28 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – destroying evidence – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Sandra Lizeth Martinez lives in Hollywood and was picked up at 511 Hollywood Way and the time is 3:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Lucinda Kyanne McKnight was pinched at 101 First St. It occurred at 2:27 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Christopher Patrick Meloon is a construction worker and is a Long Beach resident and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:05 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Vanessa Christina Mendez is a recycler and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 697 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Brian Michael Parks resides in Santa Monica and is employed as a glazer and was brought into custody at 2:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property.