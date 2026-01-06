Burbank Police Log: December 15 – December 21

One week's worth of people arrested by the Burbank police.

Burbank’s police department on Sunday, December 21, sacked Ikea Shekibi Benbo, a Los Angeles resident at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alexis Alexander Bonilla lives in Canoga Park and was cuffed at the 5 freeway and the time is 2:38 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and repeated thefts.

Aunzae Brazil Brooks resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 6700 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 5:22 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Kolea Lesha Brunson lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at the same site and the time is 5:16 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Asbet Davoodi Masihi is a Glendale resident and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Bethany Road and the time is 4:44 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Bryan Javier Farias lives in Hollywood and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Noel Mata Hernandez resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1701 North Victory Place. It took place at 4:09 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Fernando Luis works at a taco stand and lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed after being charged with making criminal threats and a warrant. It took place at 1:45 a.m.

Mkrtich Piloyan lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:10 a.m.

Jennifer Rossi Castillo resides in Granada Hills and is a cosmetologist and was pinched after being charged with petty theft – being a fugitive and warrants. It occurred at 6:58 p.m.

On Saturday, December 20, Edgar Bagayan, a Burbank resident was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:53 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cleophus Jamie Glee lives in Barstow and was taken into custody after being charged with violating a restraining order. It occurred at 9:56 p.m.

Willie Steve Gonzalez is a Glendale resident and is a security guard and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Screenland Drive and the time is 00:13 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jose Carlos Gordillo Maciel lives in Los Angeles and is a teacher and was picked up at 110 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Los Angeles resident Christian Luna was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Angie Virginia Plata was sacked at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:54 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas – resisting arrest – identity theft and a warrant.

Juan Humberto Solis Antuna is a resident of Covina and was cuffed at 601 East Cedar Ave. The time is 5:05 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and grand theft.

On Friday, December 19, Jonathan Cornejo, a North Hollywood resident was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 1:00 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and driving without a valid license.

Jonathan Marcus William Finley lives in Kansas City and was picked up at 3:06 a.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – possession of heroin/cocaine and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Zachary Hergott was taken into custody at Pass Ave. and Olive Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Brett Evans Howard resides in Chatsworth and was sacked at 11:26 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – disorderly conduct – possession of burglary tools – possession of a switchblade and warrants.

Phillip Aaron McGlothin lives in North Hollywood and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charges are driving without a valid license – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Lancaster resident Kendry Yadel Polanco was handcuffed at Vanowen St. It took place at 5:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Rafael Rodriguez was arrested at the same site and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Viktoria Teslenko was taken into custody at 600 Hollywood Way and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Monique Alexis Villegas is a CNA and an El Monte resident and was cuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Byron Cedric Wilson was arrested at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. It occurred at 10:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

On Thursday, December 18, Paul Henry Arania, a North Hollywood resident was sacked at 7:48 p.m. The charge is threatening an executive officer and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Haroutioun Ashekian lives in Glendale and is a smoke shop worker and was nabbed at 131 North Isabel St. and the time is 10:25 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Juan Carlos Barron resides in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 6339 Coldwater Canyon Ave. It took place at 7:49 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Marco Antonio Barrongal is a construction worker and a Hollywood resident and was handcuffed after being charged with burglary. The time is 6:50 a.m.

Dustin Riley Boyle lives in Malibu and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 10:36 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of brass knuckles – possession of tear gas – identity theft and a warrant.

Brian Cesar Chavez is employed at a warehouse and was picked up after being charged with burglary. It took place at 7:30 a.m.

Katie Ann Eagle is a bartender and was arrested at 10:48 a.m. The site is 301 North Pass Ave. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Justin Matthew Lederer lives in Castaic and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive. It took place at 10:51 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Jeremy Michael Lopez is an Amazon driver and was arrested after being charged with possession of a concealed firearm and possession of large capacity magazines. The time is 7:00 a.m.

Jacqueline Luis Juan lives in Banning and is a barista and was apprehended after being charged with shooting at an occupied inhabited dwelling – possession of tear gas and driving without a valid license. It occurred at 7:53 p.m.

Saba Moseni is a dancer and a Beverly Hills resident and was arrested at 322 North Pass Ave. It took place at 6:30 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Aram Pejojian lives in Van Nuys and was sacked at 500 Buena Vista St. The time is 6:48 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Johnny Shelley Harold Ringgold resides in Chatsworth and was handcuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 10:52 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood resident Joel Martin Saenz was brought into custody after being charged with trespassing. It occurred at 11:03 a.m.

Derek Costello Williams lives in North Hollywood and was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Kenwood St. The time is 11:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, December 17, Nikolas Garcia, a Los Angeles resident was picked up at 140 East Alameda Ave. The time is 8:20 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Michael Gonzalez lives in Burbank and was sacked at Verdugo Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 9:15 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – identity theft and possession of burglary tools.

Burbank resident Brian Steven Gorman is a resident of Burbank and was picked up at 2611 Olive Ave. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Pacoima resident Jose Juan Jacob Alvarado is a carpenter and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Theodore Edward Johnson II lives in Corona and was apprehended at 11:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Anthony Cello Melendez II resides in Whittier and is a production assistant and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Frederic St. It took place at 10:55 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Svetlana Muradyan lives in North Hollywood and works at in-home care and was picked up at 7020 Coldwater Canyon Ave. The time is 8:10 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – conspiracy to commit a felony and filing a false injury claim.

North Hollywood resident Gerardo Joaquin Nolasco Nunez was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:28 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Raul Andres Reyes lives in Winnetka and was picked up at 401 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:25 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Owen James Robinson is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 3410 Chandler Blvd. and it occurred at 4:43 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

David Sarkisian lives in Van Nuys and was sacked at 7:05 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and filing a false injury claim.

Jose Antonio Monteros is a Sun Valley resident and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St. The time is 8:35 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Malachi Agustin Villalobos is a roofer and a Los Angeles resident and sacked at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and it took place at 3:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Tuesday, December 16, George Andrei, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 1509 La Cienega Blvd. and the time is 4:38 p.m. The charges are possession of a scanning device and identity theft.

Segovia Ascension is a detailer and a Sylmar resident and was picked up at 1:15 a.m. The site is 6240 Sylmar Ave. The charge is a warrant.

Constantin Calin lives in Los Angeles and was pinched after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony – spousal abuse – possession of a fake driver’s license and grand theft. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Patricia Calin resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft. The time is 1:30 p.m.

Cory Angelo De Martino is a technical engineer and was apprehended at Reese Place and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 5:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ruben Khachaturian lives in Hollywood and was picked up at 1:10 p.m. The charges are destroying evidence – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest and violating probation.

Braylon Morrissette is a Lancaster resident and was cuffed at 10:15 a.m. The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of a firearm and being a felon and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

Edo Walker lives in Las Vegas and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:10 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Ray Zerchen is a Burbank resident and is employed as a programmer and was apprehended at Linden Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

On Monday, December 15, Floyd Florencio Aguilar, a Los Angeles painter was taken into custody at 1541 North Victory Place. The time is 5:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – organized retail theft and repeated thefts.

Juan Carlos Escobar lives in Hollywood and works in sales and was picked up after being charged with violating a restraining order and possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 7:40 p.m.

Matthew Aaron Gallegos resides in Chatsworth and is a landscaper and was sacked at 511 Victory Blvd. The time is 10:33 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Burbank resident Hector Gonzalez is a cook and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Catalina St. and the time is 10:42 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Armando Luca Balmaceda was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is forgery.

Fernando Xavier Maya lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 1:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of a baton and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Everado Millan Antunes is a Glendale resident and was pinched at 248 Reese Place and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Christopher De Shawn Poe lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at 270 East Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 1:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Espino Elias Vasquez is a trainer and is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Anthony Villalobos lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and it took place at 1:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Chad Michael Weist was apprehended after being charged with attempted arson – petty theft and disorderly conduct. The time is 2:12 a.m.