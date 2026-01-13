Burbank Police Log: December 22 – December 28

Having law and order is paramount for Burbank's hard-working men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and arepresumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Burbank’s men and women in blue were working diligently and on Sunday, December 28, Deniz Cain, a Los Angeles resident was picked up after being charged with trespassing. It took place at 8:28 a.m.

Caitlin Cassidy lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 00:07 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Latia Lolita Shanae Dates is an Upland resident and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:09 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Burbank resident Dominic Sandre Domingiez works in production and was taken into custody after being charged with making criminal threats. The time is 10:15 p.m.

Miles Patrick Elder is employed by Uber and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 00:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Eduardo Alexander Hernandez Quevedo lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:22 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Carlos Ruben Pagan Caban is a band member and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 10:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Edward Palatian was sacked at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 00:04 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Ruben Rodriguez lives in Hesperia and was handcuffed after being charged with burglary – possession of hard drugs and a warrant. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Lashanique Tashay Sneed is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and it took place at 7:47 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, December 27, Antonio Bolanos Berrera, a Sylmar resident was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 2:14 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Candy Celeste Colorado lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 301 North Pass Ave. It took place at 5:00 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Israel Anthony Cruz was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Judith Esmeralda Gonzalez was handcuffed at 1611 West Olive Ave. It occurred at 1:36 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Victor Fernando Gonzalez was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 7:05 p.m. The charges are disturbing the peace – disorderly conduct – trespassing and a warrant.

Jose Martinez lives in Sacramento and was arrested at 501 North Third St. and the time is 7:16 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Eduardo Ortiz is an Oxnard resident and was picked up at Valencia Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 2:44 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Abelardo Manuel Tapia lives in Oxnard and was pinched at the same site and the time is 2:40 a.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

On Friday, December 26, Christian Guerrero Alcaraz, a Burbank tire shop owner was arrested after being charged with warrants. The time is 10:27 p.m.

Isabelle Brilata lives in Ventura and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 10:09 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Maria Guarintinoco was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 9:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jacqueline Monique Keister was handcuffed at Third St. and Magnolia Blvd. and it took place at 9:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Anwar Michael Khan lives in Los Angeles and was sacked at Olive Ave. and Lamer St. and the time is 1:40 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Damarian Antonio McCoy resides in Glendale and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:58 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jack M. Pavlov is unemployed and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. and it took place at 1:10 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Preston Paul Richardson lives in Studio City and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 00:45 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Thursday, December 25, Melanie Adriana Bojorquez, a Hollywood resident and a behavioral therapist was apprehended at 511 North Hollywood Way. The time is 2:05 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Leonardi Fernandez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 6:25 p.m. The charges are indecent exposure – rape and disorderly conduct.

David Nargizyan is a Van Nuys resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 10:41 a.m. The charge is battery.

Ted Christopher Soki Contreras was sacked at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. It took place at 9:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Adrian Ricardo Verduzco is a bartender and a Hollywood resident and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. The time is 1:55 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Blake Alexander Wright lives in Northridge and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. It took place at 9:15 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and trespassing on railroad tracks.

On Wednesday, December 24, Susan Irene Bermudez, an Arleta resident was nabbed at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:23 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and repeated thefts.

Linda Estefany Diaz Calderon lives in Long Beach and was arrested at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 00:01 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Terranae Dashawna Gibson resides in Lancaster and was handcuffed after being charged with petty theft. It took place at 3:10 p.m.

Alejandro Gonzalez lives in San Fernando and was picked up at Sixth St. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Saldivar Guzman is a Van Nuys resident and was apprehended at 5:38 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – conspiracy to commit a felony – petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Marcos Eduardo Hernandez lives in Bakersfield and was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Dubnoff Way and the time is 1:04 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Jayson Johnny Mancias is a resident of Arleta and was brought into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 1:50 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Sun Valley resident George Anthony Mendoza is a handyman and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 10:06 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – driving without a license – contempt of court and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Jeremy Franklin Moon is unemployed and was sacked at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Teayisa Deshay Iyawnna Wallace lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:07 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, December 23, Paul Augustus Adams, a Los Angeles resident was sacked at Magnolia Blvd. and California St. and the time is 1:44 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and vandalism.

Danielle Beans is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft and a warrant. The time is 8:33 p.m.

Erika Y. Delba lives in Palmdale and was picked up at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Erick Alexander Fuentes Martinez is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Orchard Drive and it took place at 9:48 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Rubi Michelle Gallo Hernandez lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Niagara St. and the time is 9:48 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Daniel Gimmelstad resides in Los Angeles and is a receptionist and was sacked at 2100 West Empire Ave. It took place at 1:53 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

John Wesley Long lives in Palmdale and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Jonathan Larques Long is a Palmdale resident and was cuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:47 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Guxci Tranae Massengale lives in Van Nuys and is an actress and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 11:30 a.m.The charge is petty theft.

Odeth Stephanie Monroy is a resident of Van Nuys and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 8:33 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Byron Osorio lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 3523 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Raymond Tetsuya Rodriguez is a Los Angeles resident and was sacked at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 5:08 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Hallie Frances Ruggieri lives in Moorpark and was apprehended at 1351 North Victory Place. The time is 1:15 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Monday, December 22, Nicholas Fittro, a San Diego resident who works in food delivery was apprehended at Keystone St. and Olive Ave.

The time is 00:01 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

John Thomas Gonzalez lives in Lancaster and was handcuffed at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 12:11 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Marla Alexandria C. Henshaw is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 20 East Alameda Ave. and it took place at 4:57 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Alec Kirakosyan Martinez lives in Studio City and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road. It occurred at 10:52 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and petty theft.

Frederick Robert Neff lives in Glendale and is employed as a framer and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:47 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Angelina Maria Neufeld is a Lancaster resident and was pinched at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. It took place at 11:21 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ara Sarsamian lives in Studio City and is a plumber and was sacked at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Khushpreet Singh is an Uber driver and is a Torrance resident and was cuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. It occurred at 4:06 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.