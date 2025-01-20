Burbank Police Log: December 30 – January 5

A weekly summary of people taken into custody by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s police department on Sunday, January 5, nabbed Tiffany Edmonds, who lives in Lafayette, Louisiana, at 2468 West Victory Blvd. The time is 8:45 a.m. The charge is brandishing a weapon.

Daniel Maurice Fuentes is a Hollywood resident and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. and the time is 7:00 a.m.

The charges are vandalism – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and possession of tear gas twice.

Panorama City resident Oliver Garcia was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. It occurred at 3:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Steven Genaro Garcia lives in Brea and is a cashier and was apprehended at 4:00 a.m. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm – possession of heroin/cocaine and being under a controlled substance while armed.

Los Angeles resident Jaime Helen Hodge was nabbed after being charged with battery on a police officer and domestic battery. The time is 00:45 a.m.

Clifford Chardles Housego is a Ventura resident and was picked up at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:01 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Suraj Karayev lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Bilol Kovhiv was cuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Mamuka Mikeladze is a Valley Village resident and was apprehended at 11:05 p.m. The charges are battery with serious bodily injury and vandalism with $400 or more.

Burbank resident Gene Edward Pike was taken into custody at 5:25 a.m. The site is Olive St. and Buena Vista St. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Kristi Chantel Rogers lives in Pomona and was cuffed at 2:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of ammunition and being a felon and a warrant.

Anthony Rodriguez is a Pacoima resident and was arrested at Parish Place and Chandler Blvd. and it took place at 6:30 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and burglary.

Juan Francisco Sanchez lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 5:00 a.m. The charges are battery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

On Saturday, January 4, Angel Aguilar, a Northridge resident was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 6:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Willie Blue is a Panorama City resident and was taken into custody after being charged with a warrant. The time is 2:10 p.m.

Sun Valley resident Jose Gerardo Diaz is unemployed and was picked up at 2421 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Oliviya Evans lives in North Hollywood and is a realtor and was apprehended at 901 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:17 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Eileen Shanette Gabler is a North Hills resident and was pinched at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 12:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Angel Gonzalez is a Hollywood resident and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 4:20 a.m. The charge is warrants.

North Hollywood resident Richard William Casey Gonzalez was picked up at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. It took place at 3:05 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jane Hoang is a Hollywood resident and was brought into custody at 6:30 p.m. The charges are assaulting a police officer – possession of stolen property and trespassing.

Hollywood resident Leon Michael Jones was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St. The time is 2:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Robert Tyler McNair lives in Burbank and works as a mason and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. The time is 2:20 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ariel Nomberto is a cashier and was handcuffed after being charged with false imprisonment and spousal abuse. It took place at 3:30 p.m.

Rickey Dewayne Reynolds was apprehended and the time is 12:33 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and battery on a police officer.

Nelson Giovanni Sanabria Gudiel lives in Los Angeles and is employed in sales and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:55 p.m. The charges are petty theft and joyriding.

On Friday, January 3, Valerie Adame, a Fullerton resident was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:40 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leslie Alexandria Araya lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Burbank resident Vazgen Bedrosian was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and making criminal threats. It took place at 11:42 p.m.

Cynthia Boettcher lives in Eugene, Oregon, and was handcuffed at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Lincoln Clardy is a resident of Burbank and was arrested at 1114 West Angeleno Ave. It occurred at 5:25 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Bartolo Cruz is an Alhambra resident and was apprehended at 101 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:33 p.m. The charges are petty theft with a prior and possession of a controlled substance.

Jordan Daniels is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 2:40 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Los Angeles resident Rashad Lamont Thomas Falls works at a concession and was picked up at 2200 West Empire Ave. It took place at 11:20 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Jessica Vanessa Gaines lives in Sacramento and is a chef and was pinched at the same site and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Justin Taylor Goeschel is a resident of Orange and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:40 p.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Alexander Candelario Hernandez lives in Glendale and works at a warehouse and was taken into custody at Grinnell Drive and Sunset Canyon Drive. The time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Angel Jimenez is a resident of Panorama City and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. It took place at 10:20 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ronnell Jones is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 2021 West Olive Ave. It occurred at 7:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Eliana Amina Levi lives in Northridge and was pinched at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 5:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is a Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Tujunga Ave. and Third St. It took place at 2:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Jeremy Franklin Moon is unemployed and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. The time is 1:59 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Muse lives in South Gate and was apprehended at 1501 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:13 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Eric Marcus Nava is a Valley Village resident and is employed in demolition and was taken into custody at Heffron Drive and Oak St. The time is 7:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of tear gas and a warrant.

Danny James Willis lives in Ventura and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 4:38 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Thursday, January 2, Elizabeth Warner Adams, who is a Pasadena resident and is self-employed was arrested at 2011 Peyton Ave. and the time is 3:38 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of Xanax.

Raymond Black IV lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 11:15 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and trespassing.

Los Angeles resident Tujuan Imonie Cook was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Rafael Gaona lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 8:16 p.m.

Shane K. Lagronio is a Reseda resident and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Devin Aaron McLaughlin is a construction worker and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 230 North Fairview St. The time is 10:04 a.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Stanley Michael Pacheco lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was arrested at North Hollywood Way and Vanowen St. The time is 8:16 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Wednesday, January 1, Diona De Marco Graham, a Fullerton resident was nabbed at 2501 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 8:00 a.m. The charge warrants.

Gabriel Chris Hernandez lives in Lancaster and was taken into custody at Sunland Blvd. and Penrose St. It occurred at 7:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and reckless evading.

Jesse Daniel Hernandez is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1501 North Victory Place. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property. The time is 3:45 p.m.

Burbank resident Scott Gerald Miller was arrested at 133 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:39 p.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer and a warrant.

Antonio Vasquez lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 700 South Lake St. The time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison and disorderly conduct.

Luis Alberto Vasquez Diaz is a resident of Burbank and is a janitor and was cuffed at 177 West Ash Ave. The time is 00:25 a.m. The charge is battery.

Truth Two Feathers Yount lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1010 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, December 31, Amalya Avagyan, a resident of Burbank was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:07 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anna Maria Baker lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Truman St. and Hubbard St. It occurred at 9:29 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.

Jose Francisco Figueroa Rizzo is a resident of Pixley, California, and was nabbed at 2600 San Fernando Road and the time is 2:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Sylmar resident Joe Hurtado was cuffed at the same location and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jesus Ramon Medina Jr. lives in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and grand theft.

Gor Nalbandian is a Burbank resident and works for Uber and was handcuffed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. It took place at 1:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Daniel John Nardine lives in Pomona and was nabbed at 3118 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – 3056 of the state penal code and 3000.8 PC.

Jaden Carlo Magno Yazzie is a North Hollywood resident and an administrator and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It occurred at 5:30 p.m.

On Monday, December 30, Gary Jose Guerrero, a Glendale resident was nabbed at 1200 Flower St. The time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Brian Gregory Houston was taken into custody at 300 East Olive Ave. and the time is 10:10 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Hollywood resident Joshua Oliver Marquez was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 00:31 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tear gas.

Jeremy Franklin Moon lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 3211 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 3:22 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Julio Cesar Rosa Lascala is a mechanic and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Pass Ave. It occurred at 9:50 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.