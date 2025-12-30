Burbank Police Log: December 8 – December 14

It's the holiday season and the police are on patrol making sure the city is nice and safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and arepresumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

On patrol and serving the city of Burbank, on Sunday, December 14, Ryan Patrick Alvarez, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended by the police at 4:51 a.m. The charge is failure to register as a sex offender and a warrant.

Tujunga resident Vincent Joseph Casey was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 6:56 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Carlos Alfonso Henriquez lives in Hollywood and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and it took place at 1:15 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Oseiagyeman resides in Hollywood and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Lakeside Drive and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brett Tyler Rackie lives in Burbank and was brought into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Pass Ave. and it occurred at 00:30 a.m. The charges are defrauding an innkeeper – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Raul Andres Reyes is a resident of Winnetka and was sacked at 375 North First St. The time is 9:28 p.m. The charge is warrants.

On Saturday, December 13, Israel Valdez Ayala, a Palmdale resident was picked up at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:00 p.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of a controlled substance – grand theft and warrants.

John Francis Brogan III lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Toluca Park Drive.

The time is 3:31 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Socorro Castillo resides in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. It took place at 8:00 a.m.

William Hunt Creiger lives in Canoga Park and is a mechanic and was sacked at 511 Hollywood Way and the time is 4:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Sun Valley resident Carlos Giovany Gonzalez Gomez was brought into custody at 1934 North Hollywood Way. The time is 3:44 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sabrina Good lives in Panorama City and is employed by DoorDash and was nabbed at 511 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 4:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Caleb Johnson was apprehended at 1051 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:37 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Juan Antonio Lara was cuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – conspiracy to commit a felony – driving with a revoked or suspended license and a warrant. It took place at 3:36 a.m.

Nelly Conseulo Melendez lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ghada G. Mills is a resident of Pomona and was taken into custody at 1823 Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:03 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jose Humberto Moncayo was nabbed at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. It occurred at 3:00 p.m. The charge is conspiracy to commit a felony and warrants.

Christina Dionne Santos lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 4:26 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Norvel Turabian is a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at 11:30 a.m. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a concealed firearm.

Angela Jacqueline Williams lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Uriel Armando Zapata is a Palmdale resident and was cuffed at 3:00 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft and a warrant.

On Friday, December 12, Sunshine Dawn Anderson, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 6:35 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Luis Saul Castellon lives in Los Angeles and was sacked at Magnolia Blvd. and Catalina St. and the time is 3:25 a.m. The charge is warrants.

John Jay Lawrence Finnegan was apprehended at First St. and Angeleno Ave. The time is 4:33 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Joshua Gaona lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:40 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and vehicle registration fraud.

Michael Adam Green resides in Huntington Beach and is a coin dealer and was nabbed at Cabrini Drive and Scott Road and the time is 3:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Michelle Melissa Layton was arrested at 4101 Warner Blvd. and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Aimee Elizabeth Martin lives in Fullerton and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 2:56 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Yasser Ahmed Ibrahim Mohamed resides in Simi Valley and was sacked after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 12:27 p.m.

Jessica Ellen Norton lives in Granada Hills and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Hardeep Singh Sidhu resides in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with threatening an executive officer – elder abuse – contempt of court and robbery. The time is 9:00 p.m.

Wesley Cardell Varnado lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:15 a.m.

Tori Mae Williams is a bartender and was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of stolen property.

On Thursday, December 11, Joy Abisamra, a Burbank resident and a nurse was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:25 a.m.

Carlos Moses Portillo Alvarado is a painter and a Valley Village resident and was handcuffed at 1200 Flower St. and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Allen Avetyan lives in Sunland and works in automobile sales and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cambridge Drive and the time is 1:18 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of tear gas and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Douglas Shamir Davis is employed in delivery and lives in Van Nuys and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 8:30 a.m.

Patrick Cameron Davis Harris resides in North Hollywood and was pinched at Beachwood Drive and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:22 a.m. The charges are identity theft and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Ildefonso De La Cruz lives in Pacoima and was arrested at 1:30 p.m. The site is Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines for sale twice and resisting arrest.

Emil Estepan Zadeh resides in Glendale and was apprehended after being charged with petty theft. The time is 3:55 p.m.

Merci Ann Martinez is a nurse’s assistant and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 3:45 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Jose Andres Martinez Colindres lives in Inglewood and was picked up at 3:40 a.m. The charges are the same plus a warrant.

Uriel Alfredo Nunez Mejia resides in Los Angeles and is a bartender and was sacked after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:15 a.m.

Sean Cornell Sims Jr. is a landscaper and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 3:45 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

On Wednesday, December 10, Oswaldo Aveeno, an Inglewood resident and a baker was taken into custody at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Natalie El Kharrat Cruz lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Michael Anthony Finch was pinched at 441 Pass Ave. and the time is 11:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft and identity theft.

Russell Hollies III was apprehended after being charged with repeated thefts and disorderly conduct. It took place at 8:10 a.m.

On Tuesday, December 9, Manuel Cabrera, a Burbank Amazon driver was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:10 a.m.

Matthew Manuel Dominguez lives in Pacoima and is an inspector and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 1:42 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Gilla Moloud Ekbatani is a social worker and a Van Nuys resident and was brought into custody at 901 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:01 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevor Michael Lynch lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at Scott Road and Walnut Ave. It took place at 11:47 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and petty theft.

Fernando Xavier Maya resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:12 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and possession of tear gas.

Angel Alfredo Palacios Mejia is a security guard and Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:46 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Ramon Luisito Palma Pagett is a caregiver and lives in Thousand Oaks and was taken into custody at 1015 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:26 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Marie Lynn Ramos works in fast food and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 9:50 a.m.

Grigor Sukiasyan lives in Van Nuys and is a delivery driver and was nabbed at 1351 Victory Place and the time is 7:06 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Patrick Richard Van Houten was cuffed at 18259 Chatsworth St. It occurred at 8:10 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of Xanax.

Jeffrey Christopher Vega was apprehended after being charged with resisting arrest and robbery. The time is 4:00 p.m.

Kenneth Waldale Ware is a server and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1611 Olive Ave. and the time is 00:08 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Monday, December 8, Daniel Ramses Acosta, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenwood Place and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria Jose Burton lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at 3708 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 8:01 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Brian M. Burton is a Palmdale resident and was pinched at the same site and the time is 6:39 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Lucia Carreiro lives in Tujunga and is retired and was handcuffed at 7:21 p.m. The charge is possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Vanessa Elizabeth Dimas resides in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at 200 Third St. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jose R. Gaite is a handyman and an Arleta resident and was apprehended at the 5 freeway and Verdugo Ave. and it took place at 8:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timmy Richard Hoff lives in Moorpark and is a massage therapist and was picked up at 7:24 p.m. The charges are possession of a firearm and being a felon – possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a firearm and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Bryan Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. It took place at 00:02 a.m. The charge is possession of burglary tools.

Arilan Lockwood Karczag resides in Burbank and was nabbed at 630 East Orange Grove and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Serj Louisiane is a business owner and was apprehended at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Candace Pierre lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 3:55 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – battery on a police officer and violating a Burbank municipal code.

Sharon West resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 511 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft.