Burbank Police Log: December 9 – December 15

While maintaining law and order, on Sunday, December 15, the Burbank police department nabbed Cindy Arriola, who lives in Sun Valley at Olive Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Roberto Michael Cervantes is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:50 a.m.

Felipe Jimenez Varela lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended after being charged with 3056 of the state penal code. The time is 4:10 p.m.

Yu Ma is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 6:05 p.m.

Rey Ortega lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Spazier Ave. It took place at 11:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hollywood resident Blanca Edith Paz was arrested at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. and the time is 5:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – vehicle registration fraud and a warrant.

Skyler Reid Quintana is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. It occurred at 2:58 a.m.

Brian K. Roberts is a director and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 8:00 p.m.

Alcid Ruiz is a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Spazier Ave. and the time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – identity theft and joyriding.

Caleb Seeger lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Myers St. and Oak St. and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Leeanna Nicole Weir is a Valley Village resident and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding and warrants.

On Saturday, December 14, Phillip Aguilar, a Glendale resident was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The time is 7:01 p.m. The charges are burglary – petty theft twice and grand theft.

Hugo Aguillon is a mechanic and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1351 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Edilson Ademir Barahona is employed as a framer and is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Michael Antoine Frazier II lives in Lancaster and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 5:26 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Samuel Enrique Fuentes Mendez is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Pass Ave. The time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Arsen Grigorian lives in Burbank and was arrested at 619 East Orange Grove Ave. It occurred at 12:38 p.m. The charges are violating a restraining order and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Arsen Grigorian was nabbed at the same site and the time is 7:39 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rodolfo Jimenez Alva lives in Pasadena and was apprehended at 49 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:25 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Rosa Angelica Lopez is a Panorama City resident and is a case manager and was handcuffed at Allen Ave. and Lake St. It took place at 10:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Lynne Christina Patron lives in Pasadena and was pinched at 343 North Fairview St. The time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jason Kareem Sutherland is a resident of Panorama City and is a driver and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Frederic St. and it took place at 9:35 p.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm.

Sun Valley resident Sona Vardapetyan was handcuffed at 1351 North Victory Place. The time is 4:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Friday, December 13, Jason Abdalla Awad, a Los Angeles resident who is unemployed was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 00:01 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Delfino Basurto Ceja works for Amazon and lives in San Jose and was picked up at 501 North Third St. The time is 9:12 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of stolen property.

Donald Scott Campbell is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Angeleno Ave. and First St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a taser and evading the police. It occurred at 7:01 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Anton Corletto was nabbed at 7:20 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

Laura Johnson lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1417 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 6:35 p.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Sedrak Kashtian is a resident of North Hollywood and is unemployed and was apprehended at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance while armed and warrants.

Raymond Lee Kile is a Sylmar resident and was cuffed at Burton Ave. and Naomi St. and it took place at 1:17 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Simon Suk Lee is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:00 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance while armed – petty theft – possession of a firearm and being a felon and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

William Thomas Mariano is a resident of North Hollywood and was arrested after being charged with warrants. The time is 10:00 p.m.

Beatriz Martinez lives in Burbank and was brought into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Alexander Giang Nguyen lives in San Jose and sells shoes and was nabbed at 10:06 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of stolen property.

Grant Duke Nguyen is a resident of San Jose and sells shoes and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 10:03 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft – possession of stolen property and possession of a concealed firearm.

Steven Robert Northcut lives in North Hills and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 1:32 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Kevin Darnell Palmer is a Los Angeles resident and a forklift driver and was nabbed at Ontario St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 00:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and possession of brass knuckles.

Charles Reid Parker lives in North Hollywood and distributes fliers and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Fairview St. The time is 10:53 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Ciara Ann Paulos is a dancer and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is forgery.

Michael Alvin Penders lives in Anaheim and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Sparks St. It occurred at 2:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jennifer Pirir Peralta is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Ontario St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 00:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Jessica Lauren Stein is a resident of Wichita, Kansas, and was nabbed at 1:06 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Burbank resident Joseph Nicolas Vasquez was taken into custody at 171 West Elmwood Ave. and the time is 3:33 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Geovany Rafael Viscarra Sosa lives in North Hills and was picked up after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants. The time is 5:10 p.m.

On Thursday, December 12, Krish Chalet, a Cerritos resident was cuffed after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 11:20 p.m.

Mackenzie Ann James lives in Burbank and was arrested at Fifth St. and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 2:05 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Brittany Elaine Lampson is a Simi Valley resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grinnell Drive. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Mission Hills resident and tattoo artist Kayloni Laura Long was picked up at 2000 West Empire Ave. The time is 3:31 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Marvin Montera Rosa is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 8:33 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and warrants.

Mara Tomasa Novelo lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 3673 Fredonia Drive. It occurred at 6:00 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

James Andrew Pillow is employed in construction and is a resident of Mission Hills and was pinched at 2000 West Empire Ave. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 3:31 p.m.

Suheil Joseph Sabbagh is a delivery driver and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1110 West Alameda Ave. The charge is burglary. The time is 12:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, December 11, Jorge Luis Canelo Aceves, a resident of Van Nuys who is unemployed was apprehended at 2021 West Olive Ave. The time is 4:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Maria Gasparyan lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Rodolfo Leyva Godoy is a resident of La Puente and is a construction worker and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charges are petty theft and bringing contraband into a jail or prison. The time is 11:30 p.m.

Cornelius Dwight Hendricks lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 11:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of a firearm and being a felon and a warrant.

Tatiana Mikhailova Maglich was picked up at 421 North Pass Ave. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Vahag Ovasapyan lives in Burbank and is employed as a dispatcher and was taken into custody at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 7:44 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and petty theft.

Brandon Kyle Peters is a realtor and a Sherman Oaks resident and was brought into custody at 4425 Ventura Canyon Ave. The charge is making criminal threats. It occurred at 10:45 a.m.

North Hills resident Brandy Lynn Reyes was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

Randolph Ernest Vera lives in North Hills and was arrested at 2021 West Olive Ave. and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property – identity theft and warrants.

On Tuesday, December 10, Howard Binion, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at 1330 West Imperial Hwy. The time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is burglary and probation violation.

George Enrique De Leon is a Lancaster resident and was picked up at 1309 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 00:19 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

James Kennedy Georgiou is a reality star/disc jockey and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 11:50 p.m.

Jean Carlo Rene Gonzalez lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 8:18 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and making criminal threats.

Andrea Ann Perez is a San Fernando resident and works for IHSS and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Charles Johnny Shehane is a bladesmith and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. It took place at 9:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Andres Alvarino Yaya lives in Bakersfield and was apprehended at 6:30 a.m. The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

On Monday, December 9, Bernardo Badillo Jr., a Van Nuys resident and a vendor was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Lake St. The time is 2:05 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Monica Guadalupe Rivas lives in Panorama City and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 6:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

William John Spigelmyer is a mechanic and is a Canyon Country resident and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It occurred at 8:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Zores Khachikian Ter Mkrtchyan lives in Glendale and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Brittne Marie Washington is a Carson resident and was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.