Burbank Police Log: February 10 – February 16

While on duty and keeping the city protected, the men and women in blue on Sunday, February 16, picked up Miguel Angel Delgado, a Los Angeles resident at 3300 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 9:10 p.m. The charges are possession of a taser and possession of tear gas.

Jaime Lopez Miranda is unemployed and a San Fernando resident and was cuffed at Keystone St. and Olive Ave. The time is 00:01 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – repeated thefts and possession of stolen property.

Luis Enrique Ramirez resides in Bakersfield and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Cordova St. and the time is 5:04 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Los Angeles resident Karen Elizabeth Reyes is a cashier and was nabbed at 511 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 3:20 p.m. The charge is battery.

Oleksii Tabakov lives in Studio City and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 7:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, February 15, Maxim Edward Contino, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Gardena resident Demetrius Ed Dunn was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Olive Ave. It took place at 2:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Edgar Oswaldo Gutierrez lives in Panorama City and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Sparks St. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ruzanna Khalatyan is a resident of Van Nuys and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anthony Charles Martinez lives in Santa Monica and was pinched at 2565 North Hollywood Way. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas and a warrant. The time is 10:15 p.m.

Hunter Scott Nesbritt resides in Santa Monica and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Avon St. It occurred at 1:04 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Anthony Nevarez lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Joshua Paul Oxenreider was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 10:06 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Manuel Perez lives in Moreno Valley and is unemployed and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. The time is 3:33 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Pearla Elena Ruiz is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 910 North First St. It took place at 9:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Palmdale resident Ryan Samuel Tamayo is a meat clerk and was taken into custody at Lake St. and Linden Ave. The time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Shari Strahl Tingzon lives in Oak Park and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive It took place at 10:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Santiago Vasquez is a Pacoima resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Arvilla St. The charge is a warrant. It occurred at 1:30 a.m.

Burbank resident Timothy William Zega was apprehended at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 5:25 a.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer and battery on a police officer.

On Friday, February 14, Scott Harrison Cohen, a Burbank resident was arrested at Ontario St. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:20 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Amanda Michelle Cortez lives in Ontario and was picked up at 100 South Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 2:24 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony and identity theft.

Newall construction worker Robby Wayne DeVoe was apprehended at Pacific Ave. and Orchard Drive. It took place at 10:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Erick Alexander Fuentes Martinez is a Van Nuys resident and was nabbed at 900 West Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 8:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – making criminal threats and trespassing.

Ervin Ghazarian lives in Tujunga and is employed as an electrician and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 11:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug – joyriding and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Jorge Luis Gonzalez resides in Upland and was nabbed at 100 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 2:24 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – identity theft – possession of stolen property – possession of burglary tools and vehicle registration fraud.

Marcos Hernandez lives in Bakersfield and is a mechanic and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 4:31 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Gagik Janoyan works in delivery and resides in Burbank and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Fifth St. The time is 5:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Cristina Lunar is a manager and a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 4:39 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tear gas.

Hollywood resident Kenny Eugene Lunsford is unemployed and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 10:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Eduardo Luis Maldonado lives in Los Angeles and works in retail and was pinched at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Destiny Amber Martinez resides in Cudahy and was taken into custody at 2:24 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – petty theft – identity theft – 3056 of the state penal code and a warrant.

Carole Claire Perry lives in Canyon Country and was arrested at 2080 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:26 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hard drug.

Lancaster resident Alex Salgado was apprehended at Vanowen St. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 11:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Timothy William Zega lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 10:45 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Thursday, February 13, Sondra Marie Olson, a North Hollywood resident was taken into custody at 2:15 a.m. The site is Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a hard drug.

Brandy Lynn Reyes lives in Burbank and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and misappropriation of lost property.

Kenneth Bradford Richmond is unemployed and a resident of Elk Grove and was cuffed at 521 North First St. It took place at 9:14 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

De Michael Samuel Riley lives in Burbank and was apprehended at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:41 p.m. The charge is warrants.

National City resident Hugo Sanchez was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Wednesday, February 12, Maryna Deneko, a Los Angeles resident and a babysitter was brought into custody at 11:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – resisting an executive officer – battery and a hate crime.

Jonathan Lee Duckworth lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. It took place at 3:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and warrants.

North Hollywood resident Adrian Isaiah Leyva is a package handler and was apprehended at 7751 Farmdale Ave. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Gabby Rodriguez was arrested at 2575 North Hollywood Way and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Bernadette Marie Teli is a caregiver and lives in Burbank and was cuffed at Wyoming Ave. and Naomi St. The time is 00:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – repeated thefts – petty theft and possession of a hard drug.

On Tuesday, February 11, Raphael Eduardo Carlos, a Pacoima resident who is self-employed was apprehended at Maple St. and Edison Blvd. The charge is a warrant. The time is 1:30 a.m.

Elvira Isabel Ortiz lives in Arleta and was nabbed at 8:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a loaded firearm.

Canoga Park resident Steve Michael Pierce Jr. was handcuffed at the same time. The charge is possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Joseph Nicolas Vasquez lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 165 West Elmwood Ave. and it took place at 10:00 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Christian Antonio Velasquez is employed as a chef and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 310 North Shelton St. The time is 10:40 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and reckless evading.

On Monday, February 10, Jonathan Josue Contreras Alvarez, a Sun Valley resident was picked up at 3211 West Victory Blvd. The time is 1:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Deanna Renae Crumley lives in San Fernando and was apprehended at 148 East Alameda Ave. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Erick Alexander Fuentes Martinez resides in Van Nuys and was nabbed at 1510 1/2 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 10:54 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Juan Andres Gonzalez Jr. resides in San Fernando and is a forklift driver and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 5:10 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and petty theft.

Joseph Bud Holloway lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 3211 West Victory Blvd. It occurred at 1:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Cheryl Hull is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Elmwood Ave. and Lake St. The time is 2:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Tigran Somoni Matevosyan is a Glendale resident and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Seventh St. It took place at 00:25 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – misappropriation of lost property – driving too slow in the wrong lane and failure to stop before entering a crosswalk.

Isak David Flores Medina is unemployed and a La Canada resident and was taken into custody at 450 Bauchet St. It took place at 2:10 p.m. The charge is theft by false pretense.

Ontario resident Jose Manuel Robledo Salazar is unemployed and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 7:44 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.