Burbank Police Log: February 17 – February 23

Burbank’s police department on Sunday, February 23, picked up Mark Anthony Greene, a Van Nuys resident at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and a warrant for being a fugitive.

Davion Marquis Kuy Kendall is unemployed and is a Hollywood resident and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 9:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nohely Audelia Lopez Gonzalez lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 4:39 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Daijah Verlene Mitchell resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 9:50 a.m. The charge is driving while being under the influence of drugs.

Jose Ramon Pereyra lives in Burbank and was pinched at Delaware Road and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:23 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Steven Frank Rivas is a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at 200 North Third St. It took place at 3:30 a.m. The charge is warrants.

On Saturday, February 22, Martha E. Aguilar, a resident of Panorama City and a childcare worker was arrested at Olive Ave. and Sparks St. The time is 9:44 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Ashley Michelle Atkins lives in Panorama City and is a caregiver and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 6:00 p.m. The charges are trespassing on posted property and petty theft.

Kristy Brown is a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and it took place at 10:18 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Kenny Carpenter was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and the time is 10:14 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Kace Elizabeth Clonts lives in Hollywood and was cuffed at 3211 Riverside Drive and the time is 2:26 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Babarinde Cristophe O. Eko is an actor and a Pomona resident and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Jennifer Diane Hanson lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 900 West Riverside Drive and it took place at 11:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Adrian Lebid resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. It occurred at 10:24 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sergio Miramontes lives in Valley Village and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – forging a counterfeit license or identification card – petty theft and throwing an object at a motor vehicle.

North Hollywood resident Scott David Neitzke was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 6:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice – repeated thefts and warrants.

Gabriel Javier Roybal Sanabria lives in Sacramento and was taken into custody at Spazier Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:15 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jason Michael Shockley resides in Westminster and was apprehended at Allen Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 10:28 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – petty theft and possession of a hard drug.

Lydia Valadez Sigala lives in Sacramento and was arrested at Spazier Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 1:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Edwin Suchite Rebollo is a mover and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Sparks St. and the time is 9:57 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm – possession of a firearm and being a felon – possession of stolen property and possession of an undetectable firearm.

On Friday, February 21, David Matthew Barley, a Los Angeles resident was cuffed at 1001 North Cordova St. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Ariel Simone Bradford lives in Sacramento and is unemployed and was picked up at Palm Ave. and First St. The time is 11:24 a.m. The charges are battery and vandalism with $400 or more.

Mikhail Burkham is a resident of Groveland, Florida, and is a caregiver and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. and it took place at 9:16 a.m. The charge is reckless driving and a warrant.

Edmond Der Mesropian lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 2600 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 6:23 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – petty theft and a warrant.

Kenneth Lawrence Goth is an actor and a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at the same site and the time is 7:41 p.m. The charge is trespassing and a warrant.

Theodore Thomas Griffith Groome lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a dagger – possession of a switchblade and possession of stolen property.

Anthony William Guzman is a Lancaster resident and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of stolen property twice and possession of burglary tools.

Edwin Hayrapetyan resides in Glendale and is employed in dispatch and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 1:40 a.m.

David Jay Mirabal is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was picked up at Bonnywood Place and Providencia Ave. The time is 6:27 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Breanna Viramontes resides in Riverside and was arrested at 1121 North Reese Place and it took place at 11:20 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Timothy Tyler Walker is a driver and a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 4:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

On Thursday, February 20, Juan Antonio Aldrete, who is a North Hollywood resident and mechanic was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Frederic St. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jason Michael Butler lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Angeleno Ave. and Third St. The time is 7:35 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roberto Contreras resides in Northridge and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 12:30 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Fabio Ernesto Cruz is employed in construction and lives in Hollywood and was nabbed at 1:00 p.m. The charge is domestic battery.

John Doe lives in Chicago and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Myers St. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Panorama City resident Rennie Dean Hurtado was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 00:154 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Jose Alejandro Lopez Yupe lives in Van Nuys and works with concrete and was arrested at Clybourn Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 1:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – forging a counterfeit driver’s license or identification – false impersonation – repeated thefts – identity theft twice and warrants.

Isaac David Parker resides in Hollywood and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and East Ave. It occurred at 10:23 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and a municipal code violation.

Covina resident George Anthony Sandoval Jr. is a technician and was cuffed at 100 South Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 11:20 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Garrett Wayne Saunders lives in Corona and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Reese Place and the time is 2:49 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of Xanax.

Aram Stepanyan resides in North Hills and was arrested at Gothic Ave. and Callahan St. It took place at 9:05 a.m. The charges are burglary and reckless evading.

Burbank salesman Andre Tar Verdi was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Catalina St. and the time is 6:20 p.m. The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of burglary tools.

Mikho C.K. Upshaw lives in Chicago and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Myers St. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Vahe Ruben Yerkanyan resides in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at Bruce Lane and Alameda Ave. It took place at 4:31 p.m. The charges are identity theft and vandalism with $400 or more.

Sun Valley resident Paul Rosales Zavala was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 7:25 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – removing a shopping cart from the premises of a retail store and warrants.

On Wednesday, February 19, Raymundo Gordon Briones Jr., a resident of Venice was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cedar Ave. The time is 11:50 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and resisting an executive officer.

Raul Estuardo Cortez lives in North Hollywood and is a painter and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 1:45 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of alchohol and drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

Jauyi Crowley is an Inglewood resident and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Dartmouth Road. It took place at 2:30 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Adrian Michael Guerrero resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at 925 Irving Drive. The time is 2:40 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Los Angeles resident Brett Daniel Hale was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 00:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of tear gas and possession of heroin/cocaine twice.

Bryan Maldonado lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Dartmouth Road and it occurred at 2:30 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – conspiracy to commit a felony – joyriding and warrants.

Eloy Sanchez Martinez is a resident of Canoga Park and was taken into custody at 2502 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 8:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Alan Lee McDermott lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Ford St. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

Burbank resident Darlin Alexander Morales Bonilla is a construction worker and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Antonio Ezequiel Ramos is a resident of Avalon and is employed at a busser and was apprehended at 2:20 a.m. The site is Dartmouth Road and Glenoaks Blvd. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Roberto Rodriguez Jr. lives in Panorama City and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Third St. It took place at 3:40 a.m. The charge is possession of a stun gun.

On Tuesday, February 18, Gevork Aroutiounian, a Panorama City chef was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – petty theft and warrants.

Tyler Deion Black Jordan resides in Fountain Valley and was arrested at 1901 North Hollywood Way and the time is 9:04 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Ariel Simone Bradford lives in Sacramento and was handcuffed at 181 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:50 a.m.

The charges are falsifying a vehicle registration – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a firearm while in a vehicle and possession of an undetectable firearm.

West Hills resident Jose Manuel Chan was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 1:30 p.m. The charge is forging a vehicle registration and a warrant.

Amari Lamont Dawson lives in Delano and was cuffed at 501 South Buena Vista St. The time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Stepanie Melina resides in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mandy Marquez Morton lives in Van Nuys and works in estate sales and was arrested at 200 North Third St. The time is 1:27 p.m. The charges are identity theft – joyriding and warrants.

Serafin Preciado resides in North Hollywood and was picked up at Vanowen St. and Naomi St. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Studio City resident Irtaza Quadeer was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 1:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Luis Roberto Rangel lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 1:28 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jesus De La Torre Rodriguez is a resident of Burbank and works in automobile repair and was cuffed at Elm Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 3:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Belicia Segura lives in Palmdale and was nabbed at 1212 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:29 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of Xanax.

María Aimee Vazquez Martinez resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1701 North Lincoln St. The time is 5:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, February 17, Ruben Akopov, a Burbank resident and a delivery driver was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 12:26 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Huai En Chou lives in San Bernardino and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charges are burglary – possession of a controlled substance – repeated thefts – possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Danilo Corridor Fernandez resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 511 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 4:39 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Felipe Jimenez Varela was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Lomita St. and it occurred at 10:19 p.m. The charges are 3056 of the state penal code – forgery – petty theft and a warrant.

Juan London Arias lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 511 North Hollywood Way. The time is 4:42 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Melany Poveda Lopez was apprehended at 511 North Hollywood Way and it took place at 4:46 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Darly Pulido was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 4:44 a.m. The charge is the same.

Pomona resident Daniel Rudy Rangel is employed at a warehouse and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Jessica Rose Marie Rangel lives in El Monte and was arrested at the same location and the time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Ralph Pete Trejo resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Ontario St. and Thornton Ave. The time is 8:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – robbery and repeated thefts.