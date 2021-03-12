Burbank Police Log: February 24 – March 2

The men and women of the police department are always on duty and prepared.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

On occasion, the hard-working men and women in blue also have to place people in handcuffs, and on Tuesday, March 2, Cecilia Lacanilao, who resides in Burbank and is a caregiver was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 2:38 a.m.

Allise Elizabeth Christensen works in delivery, lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:00 a.m.

Sylmar cook Charles Albert Fuchs was handcuffed after being charged with 273.6 (A). It happened at 10:50 a.m.

Beverly Hills model Rene Ortiz was taken into custody at 3704 West Verdugo Ave.

The charges are trespassing, petty theft and possession of stolen property. The time is 11:10 a.m.

Troy Damon Jagdeo is a Los Angeles artist and was nabbed at the 5 freeway and Olive Ave.

The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 12:45 p.m.

Nikita Marie White lives in Indio and cleans houses. White was arrested at 2900 San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and petty theft. It occurred at 9:00 p.m.

Brian Daniel Aguirre is a resident of Cathedral City and is employed as a concrete layer.

Aguirre was cuffed at the Ramada Inn. The charge is petty theft. The time is 9:00 p.m.

Karen Jenny Beccar lives in Glendale and works as a delivery driver. Beccar was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and IKEA Way.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant. The time is 11:20 p.m.

On Monday, March 1, Raquel Lynn Gorman, who lives in Palmdale and is a candle maker was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and California St. The charge is disorderly conduct and it occurred at 00:41 a.m.

Lincoln Douglas Jeanes lives in Burbank and is disabled. Jeanes was arrested at 2600 West Victory Blvd. The time is 1:30 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Burbank shoe salesman Cary Dwain Mitchell was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 6:45 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Derich Christian Hentze is a Burbank painter and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 9:15 p.m.

Robik Eyvazi lives in Burbank, is an electrician and was brought into custody at 500 East San Jose Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. It took place at 9:00 p.m.

Dragan Terzeu is a shop owner and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The charge is 23103 (A). It happened at 9:56 p.m.

Scott Francis Goodwin lives in Sun Valley and is a carpet layer. Goodwin was cuffed at Gateway and Alameda Ave.

The charges are 11375 (B) (2), possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft. It occurred at 11:00 p.m.

On Sunday, February 28, Derich Christian Hentze, who lives in Burbank and is employed in construction was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Lake St.

The time is 00:20 a.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ivan Salazar Jr. lives in Pacoima and works as a pool plumber. Salazar was cuffed at 25 East Alameda Ave.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It happened at 1:45 a.m.

Jack Riley Fisher is a student and a Los Angeles resident. Fisher was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The time is 4:25 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Lance Oliver Kelly is a resident of Pacoima and works as a stocker. Kelly was arrested at 3803 West Burbank Blvd.

The time is 12:00 p.m. and the charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank painter Michael Augustin Elias was taken into custody at 458 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:45 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Travis Terrell Franklin lives in Murrieta and is employed in a warehouse. Franklin was cuffed at 2000 West Empire Ave.

The time is 6:45 p.m. and the charges are identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, petty theft, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Janessa Ricabal is a resident of Woodland Hills and is employed as a beauty manager.

Ricabal was apprehended at Macy’s. It happened at 8:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Armando Navarette lives in Burbank, is unemployed and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 10:04 p.m.

On Saturday, February 27, Jeremy Rudy Medina, a resident of Lancaster was cuffed at Lincoln St. and Empire Ave. The charges are vandalism and a warrant. The time is 1:51 a.m.

Dustin McCartin lives in Sylmar and is unemployed. McCartin was arrested at 1358 Wilcox St.

The charges are burglary, possession of heroin/cocaine, 3000.08 (C), 3056 and warrants. It occurred at 8:55 a.m.

Tujunga resident Herman Snyder was nabbed at the Extended Stay [Empire Center].

The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 1:00 p.m.

Martin Osorio Sanchez works painting cars, lives in Sun Valley and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse, burglary and 243 (D). It happened at 7:04 p.m.

Christina Marie Rothfus lives in Rosemead and is employed as a bartender. Rothfus was arrested at Keystone St. and Chestnut St.

The charges are 21710, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 8:10 p.m.

Jose Luis Ponce is a resident of Long Beach and works as a welder. Ponce was brought into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are identity theft and petty theft.

Garen Separian lives in Glendale and is employed by Postmates. Separian was cuffed at Keystone St. and Kenmere Ave. and the time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cameron So resides in Los Angeles and is unemployed. So was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 11:20 p.m.

The charges are identity theft, possession of heroin/cocaine, 11375 (B) (2) HS, 10851 (A), 22348 (B) and warrants.

Burbank plumber Ismael Altamirano was nabbed at the Extended Stay. The time is 9:10 p.m. The charges are battery on a police officer, trespassing and 3056.

On Friday, February 26, Timothy Charles Kozel, a chef and a Northridge resident was handcuffed at 2900 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:00 a.m. and the charge is 11351 HS.

Kayla Marie Fisher lives in Saugus and is employed as a cashier. Fisher was arrested at the same location and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tujunga resident and auto body worker Tiffany Marie Gibson was cuffed at the same time and the same site.

The charges are identity theft, possession of heroin/cocaine, being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Arnuphap Homkong resides in Pacoima, works as a designer and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

It occurred at 2:50 a.m. and the charges are 23152 (F) and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Woodrow Groveman lives in Encino and is employed as a graphic designer.

Groveman was handcuffed at 2311 Hollywood Way and the charges are battery, 466, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, 20150 (A), driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. It happened at 5:00 a.m.

Stephen Dowell lives in El Cajon and is a sales associate. Dowell was brought into custody at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St.

It happened at 2:00 p.m. and the charges are identity theft, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Jean Rinaldo is a television producer and a resident of North Hollywood.

Rinaldo was arrested at the jail lobby and the charge is battery. It happened at 1:35 p.m.

Ronald Jose Zepeda lives in Los Angeles and works in heating and air conditioning.

Zepeda was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 3:15 p.m.

Zephyr Harris Benson Segal lives in Burbank and is employed as a writer. Segal was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The charge is being in possession of heroin/cocaine and it happened at 7:17 p.m.

Eric Daniel Peters resides in Valley Village and is a manager. Peters was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 11:51 p.m. and the charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or more.

On Thursday, February 25, Tony Edward Costello, a Burbank resident and an upholstery worker was apprehended at 1820 West Verdugo Ave.

The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 1:45 p.m.

Alejandro Raya lives in Los Angeles and is employed in sales. Raya was cuffed at 1824 North Rose St. The charge is being an unlicensed driver. It took place at 7:30 p.m.

Santa Clarita resident and computer programmer William Torres was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Fifth St. The charge is 23152 (G) and it occurred at 8:40 p.m.

Charles Louis Bergeron Jr. lives in Studio City and is a contractor. Bergeron was arrested at 2000 Empire Ave. [Lowe’s].

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 11:00 p.m.

William Billingsley is a resident of Burbank and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Victor Chavarria lives in Burbank and is a construction worker. Chavirra was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Thompson Ave. The time is 11:53 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, February 24, Angel Christian Perchez, who lives in Valencia and works at a car wash was taken into custody at 4209 Empire Ave.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above. It took place at 3:55 a.m.

Nicholas Kennedy is a healthcare worker and an Arcadia resident. Kennedy was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the charge is 23152 (G) and it happened at 4:55 a.m.

Michael McKindra Malone lives in Los Angeles and is employed in construction. Malone was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave.

The time is 8:10 a.m. and the charges are petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Ronnie Dean Schriber is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 101 East Alameda Ave.

The charges are possession of stolen property, 166 (A) (4), 65000 ZZ and 17 warrants. The time is 6:39 p.m.

Katrina Dakota Drouin resides in Bakersfield and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave.

The charges are possession of stolen property, identity theft, 3455 (A), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and supplying false representation to a police officer. It occurred at 10:56 p.m.