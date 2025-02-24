Burbank Police Log: February 3 – February 9

The community is safe and secure in part because of the city's men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Maintaining the city’s peace is vital and on Sunday, February 9, John Douglas Benne was arrested at the time is 00:47 a.m. The charge is possession of ammunition and being a felon and warrants.

Daniel Cabanillas lives in Sun Valley and works for Instacart and was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:20 p.m.

Keanu Pepper Carter resides in North Hollywood and is employed as a mechanic and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 4:36 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Joshua Emerson lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 3:55 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Ashley Adriena Ann Hayes is a resident of Burbank and was apprehended at 2915 West Riverside Drive and the time is 7:56 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Horacio Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The charges is a warrant. The time is 8:20 p.m.

On Saturday, February 8, Carlos Aguirre, a Los Angeles resident was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:40 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Hipolito Barrales Garcia lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Lakeside Drive and it took place at 6:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Julian Rene Carrillo resides in Simi Valley and was taken into custody at 2565 North Hollywood Way. The time is 8:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – possession of a hard drug and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Shirley Ann Chavez lives in Burbank and is a food manager and was picked up at 125 North Keystone St. It occurred at 9:46 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hills resident Jacob Daniel Colia was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Brighton St. and the time is 00:50 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of brass knuckles.

La Crescenta resident David Neil De Mento is a plumber and was pinched at Chandler Blvd. and Florence St. and the time is 7:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a hard drug.

Angel Anthony Garcia resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:06 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Lauren Rose Hutchinson lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 3401 West Olive Ave. and the time is 9:33 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Khachatur Khachatryan was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alexis Yolanda Lara lives in Tujunga and is an accountant and was nabbed at 2526 Hollywood Way and the time is 8:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a hard drug – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Burbank resident Mei Ling was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 5:55 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and petty theft.

Darlin A. Morales Bonilla resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1124 West Angeleno Ave. and the time is 11:05 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and warrants.

Valley Village resident Aleshia Deanne Riley was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 00:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Edwin R. Romero lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 3211 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:08 a.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

Burbank resident Christine Rene Marie Sandoval works in online retail and was handcuffed at Florence St. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 7:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hard drug.

Antonio Jess Santillan lives in Burbank and was brought into custody at North Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. and the time is 1:34 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Tracey Tinsley is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 9:11 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kaley Vinapa is a truck driver and a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at North Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. It took place at 4:36 a.m. The charge is warrants.

On Friday, February 7, Artur Arutyunyan, a Glendale resident was handcuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 1:10 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Hipolito Barrales works for a food truck and lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ricky Jamal Bridgewater lives in Houston and was nabbed at 700 North Screenland Drive and the time is 1:46 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Stephan Chakhoyan resides in Glendale and was arrested at Scott Road and East Avenue and the time is 1:16 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a hard drug and possession of nitrous oxide.

Douglas Estrada lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and it took place at 2:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Daniel James Finley was taken into custody at 600 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 2:53 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and robbery.

Maurice Avery Houston lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 5:30 p.m. The charge is theft by false pretenses.

Los Angeles resident Karapet Khachatryan was pinched at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 1:12 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

On Thursday, February 6, Jasmine Anderson was arrested at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:38 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Lindsay Belmontes Flores was taken into custody at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 10:17 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Keith Burr resides in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was picked up at the same location and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Dania M. Castellanos De Reyes lives in Sylmar and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Leandra Craig was handcuffed at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:39 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erik Lee Demchesen is a Pasadena resident and was taken into custody at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jimmy Gonzalez Rodriguez lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a cleaner and was nabbed at 201 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Estephani Guadarrama is unemployed and a resident of North Hollywood and was pinched at 2000 West Empire Ave. and the time is 1:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – possession of a hard drug and possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hollywood resident Danny Martinez was cuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Arman Matevosyan lives in North Hollywood and was brought into custody at 3:45 a.m. The charge is negligent discharge of a firearm.

Maxwell Rockow resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at 513 North Hollywood Way and the time is 12:18 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Jeremy Simonds works as a craftsman and was picked up at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 7:24 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Mike Tanaka is a handyman and a Westchester resident and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, February 5, Narek Chibukhchyan, a Los Angeles resident who works in toy wholesale was nabbed at Burnet Ave and Rayen St. The time is 3:43 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – theft by false pretenses and joyriding.

Alex Javier Osegueda lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 3:15 p.m.

Burbank resident Jonathan Ryan Selleck was arrested at 131 Isabel St. The time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is warrants.

On Tuesday, February 4, Joreybi Abraham Aylon Vasquez, a resident of Los Angeles was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anthony Joseph Barba was arrested at East Avenue and Bethany Road and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is threatening an executive officer and reckless driving.

Darlene Alexa Bravo was picked up at the same time and the same site. The charge is resisting arrest.

Shaliya Tatche Fields is a Berkeley resident and was pinched at Front St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 00:50 a.m. The charge is reckless evading.

Jonathan Marcus William Finley lives in Burbank and is a day laborer and was nabbed at 2024 North Fairview St. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is burglary.

John J. Lawrence Finnigan is a resident of Hollywood and was handcuffed at Lima St. and Clark Ave. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Saul Garcia lives in San Fernando and was taken into custody at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 9:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Panorama City resident Corbin Joseph Shapiro is a mobile mechanic and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Joseph Nicolas Vasquez resides in Burbank and was nabbed at 6:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – participating in criminal gang activity and vandalism with $400 or more.

On Monday, February 3, Lara Rose Adams, a resident of Ontario was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The charges are repeated thefts- petty theft and a warrant. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Ashley Christine Donnelly lives in Canyon Country and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 5:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – repeated thefts – petty theft – possession of a hard drug and organized retail theft.

Anthony Nicolas Duarte is a Simi Valley resident and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 7:55 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Stephanie Monique Espinoza lives in San Fernando and was handcuffed at 1781 North Victory Place. It took place at 3:14 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hard drug.

Troy Allen Kamhoot was picked up at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Herman Eric Sanchez lives in Montrose and was pinched at 11:25 p.m.

The charges are vandalism – possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a firearm and being a felon – possession of tear gas and possession of ammunition and being a felon.