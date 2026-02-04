Burbank Police Log: January 12 – January 18

A weekly account of those people taken into custody by the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank is protected by many agencies including the police and on Sunday, January 18, Tyler Raymond Daskquith, a North Hollywood resident was handcuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 12:35 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jerry DeWayne Gisroe was apprehended after being charged with trespassing. The time is 2:50 a.m.

Daniel Andy Gusman lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 2:45 p.m. The charge is 3056 of the state penal code and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Samuel Jason Long is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 11:48 a.m. The site is 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

San Francisco resident Michael Brandon Mack was sacked at Magnolia Blvd. and California St. The time is 3:22 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and resisting arrest.

Nathan Alexander Olivia lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Third St. and Tujunga Ave. It took place at 00:48 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

William Santana is a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 11:35 a.m. The charge is repeated thefts and a warrant.

On Saturday, January 17, Hannibal Allahdem, a Burbank resident was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. The time is 12:52 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sterling Dior Bedford is a student and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed after being charged with disorderly conduct and warrants. The time is 7:07 a.m.

Dominique Bowden lives in Los Angeles and is a student and was picked up after being sacked for disorderly conduct and warrants and the time is the same.

Heather Elizabeth Bunch resides in Sun Valley and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. It occurred at 11:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Kayla Marci Dunning is a horse trainer and a Glendale resident and was nabbed at the Golden State freeway and the time is 5:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

David Angel Garcia lives in Sun Valley and was picked up after being charged with making criminal threats. It took place at 2:00 p.m.

Felipe Herrera resides in Canyon Country and was taken into custody at the Golden State freeway and the time is 5:22 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Mark Anthony Holt was handcuffed at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Oscar Roberto Lopez lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at 501 North Third St. It took place at 3:20 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Anthony Christino Loredo was handcuffed at the Golden State freeway. The time is 5:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Michael Muse lives in South Gate and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 5:50 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and petty theft.

South Gate resident Michael Muse was pinched at 7:42 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – resisting arrest and possession of nitrous oxide.

Thomas Allen Preston lives in Glendale and was cuffed at the Golden state freeway and the time is 5:25 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Raymond La Vell Stewart is a Los Angeles resident and was sacked after being charged with pimping – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of a firearm and being a felon. The time is 7:00 a.m.

Carlos Alberto Zepeda lives in Sylmar and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenwood Place and the time is 3:49 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Friday, January 16, Dylan Thomas Bocanegra, a Studio City resident was nabbed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 10:40 p.m.

Christian Colon lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended after being charged with battery. It took place at 7:10 a.m.

Bryan Matthew Corona is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 240 East Palm Ave. and the time is 9:45 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – resisting an executive officer and resisting arrest.

Haroutik Dzhivaleyan lives in Glendale and was cuffed at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 5:06 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Burbank resident David Earl Groom III was apprehended after being charged with elder abuse. It took place at 7:58 p.m.

Samuel Jacob Long lives in Studio City and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Manning St. The time is 10:47 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a switchblade.

Michael Meza was brought into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Lamer St. and it took place at 8:26 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Johnny Silva lives in Burbank and was arrested at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. It occurred at 11:15 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Destiny Irene Streber is a Lancaster resident and was sacked at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 11:14 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Edward Zubieta lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Lamer St. It took place at 8:22 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

On Thursday, January 15, Calvin Eugene Billups, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 11:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Alfredo Boratch lives in Northridge and was cuffed at Lomita St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:55 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Mariam V. Cuesta Baranco is a bartender and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Gregory Scott Fletcher was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:38 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

David Ruvalcaba is employed in customer service and lives in Sylmar and was handcuffed at Vista Ridge and Bel Aire Drive and the time is 11:14 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Sean Connor Sheets is a painter and a resident of Simi Valley and was picked up at Vanowen St. and Lima St. The time is 11:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

William Nathan Strickland lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 11:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Victor Ernesto Vasquez Juarez resides in Canyon Country and was arrested after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The time is 7:50 a.m.

San Bernardino resident Jasmine Villalobos was taken into custody at Edison Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:47 p.m. The charge is warrants.

On Wednesday, January 14, Haroutioun Ashekian, a Burbank resident was nabbed after being charged with repeated thefts – possession of hard drugs – burglary and violating probation. The time is 10:07 a.m.

Juan Carlos Figueroa lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 71 East Olive Ave. and the time is 3:08 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Juan De Dios Lopez resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Beachwood Drive and the time is 10:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Burbank resident Curtis Gerard Malone was apprehended after being charged with making criminal threats. It took place at 4:30 p.m.

Michael James Palumbo lives in Thousand Oaks and was arrested after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – failure to register as a sex offender and 3056 PC. The time is 6:20 p.m.

Christy Lynn Rodriguez is a Canoga Park resident and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Juan Francisco Vazquez lives in Los Angeles and was pinched after being charged with resisting arrest and vandalism. It occurred at 11:05 p.m.

On Tuesday, January 13, Elsie Angelica Avila, a resident of Tujunga was arrested at 1741 North Victory Place. The time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Ellison DeWaun Douglas lives in Palmdale and was cuffed after being charged with burglary and a warrant. The time is 3:20 p.m.

Maria Grigor was pinched after being charged with elder abuse and the time is 1:24 p.m.

Kyle Edward Hotchkiss resides in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:29 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Chazzy Littlewolf Kline lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Tralin Zhjheym Newman was arrested after being charged with resisting arrest and grand theft. It took place at 1:59 p.m.

Larixon Ionescu was cuffed after being charged with elder abuse. The time is 1:16 p.m.

Vrej Sanati lives in Glendale and was pinched at 1903 West Empire Ave. It took place at 2:03 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Julie Anna Smith is an interior designer and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Oak St. and Pass Ave. The time is 5:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

San Fernando resident William F. Smith was picked up at Flower St. and Linden Ave. It took place at 8:44 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Joseph Vargas Rodriguez was apprehended at Oak St. and Pass Ave. The time is 5:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and warrants.

On Monday, January 12, Jorge Denis Arita Portillo, a Sun Valley resident was taken into custody at Flower St. and Linden Ave. The time is 5:36 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Megan May Carr lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. It took place at 2:26 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of tear gas and warrants.

Jeffrey Edward Key is a Burbank resident and was picked up at the same site and the time is 1:23 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Jason William Leonard lives in North Hollywood and is a producer and was cuffed at 456 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 1:53 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Jeremiah Jordan McCray was arrested at Lamer St. and Olive Ave. It took place at 8:00 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Los Angeles resident Nicholas Pasquale Monaco was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of marijuana and possession of Xanax.

Erika Lane Patek lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Front St. and Verdugo Ave. and it took place at 8:15 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – identity theft and reckless evading.