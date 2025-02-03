Burbank Police Log: January 13 – January 19

The police department is on duty and keeping the community safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

While on duty, the Burbank police on Sunday, January 19, handcuffed Enrique Barrio, who is a Long Beach resident at 2210 North Frederic St.

The time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Palo Alto resident Brendan John Boyle was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Rafael Cervantes lives in Compton and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 6:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Felix Manuel Favela resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 3:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – identity theft and warrants.

Michael Terrell Hardy lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 1:23 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and petty theft.

Deshawn Epirus Holloway resides in Pasadena and works at a group home and was taken into custody at 250 North First St. The charge is battery. The time is 5:30 p.m.

Jonathan Marque is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 12:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – 3056 of the state penal code and possession of tear gas.

Burbank truck driver David Jay Mirabal was pinched after being charged with contempt of court – vandalism with $400 or more and burglary. The time is 11:45 a.m.

Joanna Del Carmen Nunez lives in Glendale and was apprehended at 5:30 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Jose Robles resides in Boyle Heights and was brought into custody at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. The time is 4:08 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Maria Valadez lives in Pomona and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 4:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and vehicle registration fraud.

Gregory Michael Zimmerman resides in Burbank and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 8:55 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, January 18, Andre Andranik Beglaryan, a Glendale barber was nabbed at 1351 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:51 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of cannabis for sale – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Evelyn Janet Bermudez was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 6:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jesse Calvillo is a technician and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 1:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Veronica Maria Cordoba resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:35 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Valod Davoodi lives in Glendale and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:12 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Destiney Mary De Gatano is a Lancaster resident and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:16 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and possession of Xanax.

Sylmar resident William De La Cerda works in food production and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Joshua Garcia lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at 11:13 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – participating in criminal gang activity – petty theft twice – vandalism and vandalism with $400 or more.

Arin Khodi Bakhshi resides in Glendale and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 6:50 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and warrants.

Alfred George King lives in Palmdale and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:52 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Laneta M. McBride is a resident of Palmdale and was taken into custody at the same site. The time is 9:57 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Ryan Navasartian is a carpenter and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Isabel St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 8:28 p.m. The charge is possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Shawn Rodriguez lives in Ontario and is a mechanic and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. It occurred at 7:45 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Luis Rosales was nabbed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:22 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Julio Alberto Vazquez lives in Pacoima and was pinched at 1:16 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – possession of ammunition and being a felon and possession of a firearm and being a felon.

On Friday, January 17, Tavares Lee Clayborn, who lives in Las Vegas and is a cook was taken into custody at 1:13 p.m. The charges are possession of a firearm and being a felon and possession of large capacity magazines.

Thomas James Consolato is a Covina resident and works in sales and was nabbed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. and the time is 4:26 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Los Angeles resident Alexander Sebastian Gavidia was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and it took place at 9:28 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Robert Hecimovic lives in Burbank and was picked up at 7:40 a.m. The charges are battery – making criminal threats and disorderly conduct.

Otis Ernest Johnson is a resident of Palmdale and was cuffed at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. It took place at 4:21 p.m. The charge is battery.

Tristian Christopher Lloyd lives in Lake View Terrace and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The charges are resisting arrest and robbery. The time is 7:05 p.m.

Burbank resident Jaime Lopez Miranda Jr. was pinched at 2021 West Olive Ave. and it took place at 5:54 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Cesar Mendoza Lua lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:12 p.m. The charge is possession of cannabis for sale and a warrant.

Brooke Monique Murray is a resident of Los Angeles and was arrested at the same location and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Juan Carlos Ortiz is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed 6240 Sylmar Ave. The time is 10:24 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

El Monte resident Brent Andrew Parnell was taken into custody at Victory Place and Lake St. It took place at 11:36 a.m.

The charges are possession of controlled substance for sale – possession of Xanax – possession of a baton – petty theft – identity theft and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Ilze Anna Pukite lives in Palmdale and was picked up at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. It occurred at 4:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Los Angeles resident Johnny Quintero was arrested at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Fausto Rodriguez is retired and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Riverside Drive and Clybourn Ave. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Tamar Tanielian lives in Glendale and is employed in human resources and was taken into custody at 549 South San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 9:16 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Anthony John Valento is retired and was cuffed at 319 North Lomita St. and it took place at 00:09 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Meruj Zakarian is a rideshare driver and a Northridge resident and was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. The charge is petty theft. The time is 4:45 a.m.

On Thursday, January 16, Brian Thomas Amabisca, a Canyon Country resident was picked up at 2021 West Olive Ave. The time is 10:51 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of cannabis for sale and a warrant.

Tanya Patricia Bartlett lives in Santa Clarita and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 10:56 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Woodland Hills resident Neal Robert Bradley was apprehended at 1351 North Victory Place. It took place at 10:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Omar Christensen lives in North Hollywood and works as an interior decorator and was pinched after being charged with violating a restraining order and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 4:30 a.m.

Theresa Ann Christensen is a caretaker and a Hollywood resident and was handcuffed after being charged with violating a restraining order – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It took place at 4:30 a.m.

Cassandra Cook lives in Burbank and was arrested at 512 North Niagara St. and the time is 10:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of cannabis for sale and possession of tear gas.

Alexander Cortez De La Cruz is a Los Angeles resident and a cook and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Hollywood Way. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and reckless driving. It occurred at 1:30 a.m.

Prehia EIizabeth Lambert is employed in home health care and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 4040 Duquesne Ave. The time is 2:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft – organized retail theft and warrants.

Hollywood resident Adrian Isaiah Leyva was apprehended at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:23 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – petty theft and joyriding.

Delia Mendoza lives in Tujunga and is an IHSS worker and was cuffed at 8:00 a.m. The charges are elder abuse and identity theft.

Vahram Mkhitaryan resides in Burbank and is an Uber driver and was picked up after being charged with violating a restraining order and stalking. The time is 6:45 p.m.

Burbank resident Nejdeh Orojian Sangbarani is a mechanic and was handcuffed at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. It occurred at 9:33 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of cannabis for sale and possession of a switchblade.

Andres Orozco is employed in security and is a Burbank resident and was brought into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, January 15, Walter Cadena Castillo, a Tujunga resident and a salesman was arrested at 200 North Third St. The time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Christoper Alexander Hernandez lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 10950 Sherman Way. The time is 9:50 p.m. The charge is battery.

Davit Igityan is a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 2:50 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Julio Cesar Lopez Garcia lives in Norwalk and is a tow truck driver and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft. The time is 2:45 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Ronald Thomas McNutt is a tow truck driver and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Third St. The charges are possession of burglary tools – petty theft and identity theft. It took place at 8:57 a.m.

Jerrod Zane Plummer lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with elder abuse. The time is 2:45 p.m.

Antonio Patrick Ramsey is a resident of Palmdale and was arrested at 501 South Buena Vista St. and it took place at 00:02 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – vandalism with $400 or more – trespassing and a warrant.

Tina Louise Reyes is a Rosemead resident and was pinched at Third St. and Olive Ave. The time is 8:20 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools twice – petty theft and identity theft.

On Tuesday January 14, Francisco Arciga Flores, a resident of Bakersfield was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. It took place at 12:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft – identity theft and warrants.

Ana Bachu lives in Anaheim and was taken into custody at 546 West Colorado St. and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Kayden Joseph Bazar is a Montclair resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 00:15 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Justin Lee Brown lives in Pasadena and was apprehended at Parkside Ave. and Lamer St. The time is 4:28 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of cannabis for sale and a warrant.

Burbank resident Iris Hernandez was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Mariposa St. and was brought into custody at 6:00 p.m. The charge is DUI with injury.

Branson Montgomery Howard lives in San Francisco and was nabbed at 2950 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

David Jay Mirabel resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 203 North Beachwood Drive. It took place at 10:35 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Sean Michael Prim is a Cypress resident and is a medical currier and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and it took place at 8:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Alexandra Slatineanu lives in Garden Grove and was cuffed at 546 West Colorado St. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and grand theft.

Hector Javier Solis Arellano is a Bakersfield resident and was arrested at 200 North Third St. It occurred at 11:25 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Florin Stanciu lives in Garden Grove and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 8:59 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jacob Lee Thomas resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 00:13 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of Xanax and warrants.

Burbank resident Jennifer Lea Tirado was handcuffed at Parkside Ave. and Lamer St. and the time is 4:39 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Valento lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 319 North Lomita St. and it took place at 4:10 p.m. The charge is contempt of court and a warrant.

On Monday, January 13, Sterling Stuart Alfaro, a Burbank project manager was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 00:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and employing a minor to sell marijuana.

Bertina Berne lives in Valley Village and is retired and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 4:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jose Diaz Cuevas is a resident of Sylmar and is employed in shipping and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:09 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of cannabis for sale – petty theft and vehicle registration fraud.

Arevik Martirosyan lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 2:05 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Gerson Trinidad is a plumber and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway on ramp. It occurred at 10:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Mirko Vodanovich lives in Burbank and is a studio driver and was pinched after being charged with possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – spousal abuse and bringing contraband into a jail or prison. The time is 3:45 a.m.