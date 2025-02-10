Burbank Police Log: January 20 – January 26

Burbank's police department makes sure the city is safe and secure.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

One of the most important jobs of the police department is to maintain law and order and on Sunday, January 26, Esteban Richard Carballo, a resident of Watts and a tattoo artist was picked up at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 2:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Christopher Michael Hudgins Agnew lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 1:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft twice and organized retail theft.

Raheema Katyra Riyanna King lives in Bellflower and is a caretaker and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of stolen property.

Daniel Palafox Talavera was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 1:08 a.m. The charges are joyriding and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jessie Palomino lives in Los Alamitos and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova Ave. The time is 4:18 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of nitrous oxide and possession of burglary tools.

Sylmar resident Alejandro Pineda was apprehended at Lake St. and Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 00:26 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jose Carlos Ramirez lives in Burbank and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. It took place at 1:15 a.m. The charges are joyriding – possession of a controlled substance and forging a fraudulent public seal.

Jose Antonio Ramirez Tafolla is a Van Nuys resident and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keeler St. and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Aiyanna La Tierra Riley was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 1:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – resisting arrest and organized retail theft.

Hawthorne resident Evelyn Salinas was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft. The time is 2:22 p.m.

Alicia Raquelle Suarez is a Los Angeles resident and was brought into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 6:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of tear gas and repeated thefts.

On Saturday, January 25, Manuel Alberto Bautista, a North Hollywood resident was handcuffed at Whitnall Hwy. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 5:35 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Edgar F. Cajina lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1521 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Cheyenne Autumn De Los Reyes is a resident of Glendale and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Pass Ave. It occurred at 2:01 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Reseda resident Tigran Gazdhyan was picked up at 180 North Los Angeles St. and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jose Antonio Mojica was cuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:12 p.m.

Stacy Lynn Nieroda lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 7:52 p.m.

Christian Ruby Santos is a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. It took place at 2:10 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jonathan Senn lives in Birmingham, California, and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Julian Miguel Villa resides in Pixley, California, and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Friday, January 24, Armen Avagyan, a resident of Burbank and a construction worker was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and identity theft. It took place at 1:45 p.m.

Jacob Couch lives in Guntersville, Alabama, and is unemployed and was nabbed at 1900 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Kristen Anna Marie Couch lives in the same city and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax and burglary.

Marco Paul Griffiths resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1900 Empire Ave. and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and burglary.

Palmdale resident Jeriah Elijah Johnson is employed at Macy’s and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 7:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Lydia Lemus Zarate is a Palmdale resident and works in construction and was pinched at Hollywood Way and Tulare Ave. It occurred at 6:40 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Marcus Meltzes is a construction supervisor and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1900 West Empire Ave. It took pace at 7:45 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Burbank resident Darlin A. Morales was arrested at 1807 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Charles Reid Parker lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Avon St. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and warrants.

Nektar Tovmasyan was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mercedes Valles Zuniga lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way. It took place at 10:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Joseph Nicolas Vasquez is a Burbank resident and was arrested at 195 West Elmwood Ave. and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Thursday, January 23, Franco Giordano, who lives in Seattle and is a crypto trader was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:16 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Luis Bautista Gomez was handcuffed at Evergreen St. and National Ave. It took place at 8:53 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – possession of burglary tools – forging a fraudulent public seal and falsifying a vehicle registration.

Pacoima resident Francisco Gonzalez was picked up at Orange Grove Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of marijuana for sale and a warrant.

Jose Gonzalez Lorca was taken into custody at Evergreen St. and National Ave. The time is 8:47 p.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of a controlled substance – forging a public seal – burglary – falsifying a vehicle registration – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Santos D. Hernandez is a recycler and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the LAPD metro station and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Oswaldo Joel Lopez lives in Bakersfield and is a security guard and was handcuffed at 424 Vanowen St. The time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Jehonadab Hazel Maganda is a resident of Van Nuys and was picked up at 11:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a loaded firearm.

Los Angeles resident Miguel Angel Orozco is unemployed and was pinched at First St and Palm Ave. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are writing a fraudulent check and identity theft.

Edgar Rodriguez Gomez lives in Los Angeles and is a construction worker and was cuffed at 2000 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 8:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Mia Sanchez Martinez was apprehended at Evergreen St. and National Ave. and the time is 8:57 p.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – forging a fraudulent state seal – burglary – possession of burglary tools – falsifying a vehicle registration and a warrant.

On Wednesday, January 22, Alexis Omar Aguirre, a Los Angeles resident who is unemployed was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Orchard Drive. It took at 4:20 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Theresa Lynn Baron resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at Orange Grove Ave. and Bel Aire Drive and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Benito Chileh lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. It took place at 11:40 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ridgecrest resident Henry Lee Cook Jr. was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Orchard Drive. It occurred at 1:35 a.m. The charges are possession of Xanax – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Erick Alexander Fuentes Martinez is a Van Nuys resident and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Virginia Ave. and the time is 6:25 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Mission Hills resident Frank Garcia was nabbed at Sherman Way and Vineland Ave. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Alejandro Martinez was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and it took place at 00:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Mahdi Motagian is a Burbank resident and was brought into custody after being charged with resisting an executive officer – domestic battery – committing a lewd act with a minor and misappropriation of lost property. The time is 8:34 a.m.

Silva Ovsepian lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Jose Mario Sanchez Jr. is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 3:10 p.m. The charge is indecent exposure and warrants,

Gustavo Sanchez Lopez is employed as a driver and is a resident of Sylmar and was cuffed at 8:31 a.m. The charges are intimidating a witness and embezzlement.

Truth Twofeaters Young is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 613 South Shelton St. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and possession of a dagger.

On Tuesday, January 21, Lama Barni Dada, a resident of Burbank and a homemaker was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:05 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Joshua Garay lives in California City and was taken into custody at 49 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 5:30 a.m. The charge is selling synthetic cannabis.

Joseph Robert Moreno is a Studio City resident and was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Screenland Drive. The time is 3:25 a.m. The charges are possession of cannabis for sale and joyriding.

Mahdi Motagian lives in Glendale and is unemployed and was apprehended at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:03 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Lawndale resident Mario Francisco Estrada Sanchez was arrested at 2417 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 10:12 p.m. The charge is possession of cannabis for sale.

Javier Alexander Santos is a Sun Valley resident and was handcuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Anna Sargisyan lives in Glendale and is employed as a cashier and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. The time is 6:00 p.m.

Brianna Marie Tinsley resides in Burbank and was arrested at 180 North Los Angeles St. The time is 12:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Monday, January 20, Union City, California, resident Alexander J. Flores was apprehended at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Dukhan Durand Flowers lives in Omaha, Nebraska, and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 12:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Justin Michael Horwath is a Long Beach resident and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Myers St. The time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Aaron Michael Macy lives in Santa Monica and was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Clybourn Ave. and it took place at 7:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Jaime Henry Mejia was pinched at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:18 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Simon Jihoon Sohng lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Frederic St. It took place at 3:50 p.m. The charges are robbery and violating probation.

Jonah Michael David Tofte is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 113 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:24 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.