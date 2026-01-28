Burbank Police Log: January 5 – January 11

Burbank's police department is on patrol and maintaining law and order.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

On Sunday, January 11, Dequan Eugene Ballard, a Los Angeles resident was cuffed by Burbank’s police after being charged with 3056 of the state penal code. The time is 7:48 p.m.

John Jay Lawrence Finnigan lives in Burbank and was picked up at Pass Ave. and Oak St. The time is 10:43 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Leonel Gomez resides in Glendale and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 4:37 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Eriberto Hernandez was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:17 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Samara Sharee Horn lives in Cleveland and was picked up at the Burbank Airport and the time is 12:22 p.m. The charge is possession of controlled substances for sale.

Michael Anthony Nevarez is a Glendale resident and was taken into custody at Walmart. The time is 11:42 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

North Hollywood resident Jordan Alexandra Ramos was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:16 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Jonathan Rivas Ramirez was cuffed at 100 East Palm Ave. It occurred at 1:04 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Carlos James Rojas lives in Banning and was apprehended after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and warrants. The time is 00:15 a.m.

Victory Anthony Ross is an Ontario resident and was sacked at San Fernando Blvd. and Allan Ave. The time is 6:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Lynzene Shepherd lives in Ontario and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Allan Ave. The time is 6:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Benjamin David Smith lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 10:38 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Christopher Thompson was arrested after being charged with defrauding an innkeeper and the time is 5:46 p.m.

Sona A. Vardapetyan lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 2130 North Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 11:54 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Amanda Rose Weiss is a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at Pass Ave. and Oak St. It took place at 3:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

On Saturday, January 10, Edvin Artoonian Savarani, a resident of Sylmar was arrested at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 8:57 p.m. The charges are possession of tear gas and possession of hard drugs.

Kimberley Kristi Baughan lives in Mission Hills and was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 5:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Diego Angel Bolonos Rangel resides in Pacoima and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The time is 1:04 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Eddy Maximilliano Diaz Solis is a caregiver and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:26 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and driving without a license.

Jesus Maria Galvan Pereyva lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. [Target] and the time is 9:26 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Kevin Jason Ponce was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 5:30 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Juan Jesus Sanchez Lujan was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, January 9, Jasmine Rae Alexander, a Los Angeles resident was sacked at 935 North Hollywood Way. The time is 6:28 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rosalinda Corona lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Lincoln St. It took place at 5:56 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Christian Dariel Reyes De La Cruz is a plumber and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Kenneth Road and Elmwood Ave. The time is 3:22 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and resisting arrest.

Levon Hakobyan lives in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Janae Valerie Johnson is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way [Burbank Airport] and it took place at 3:32 p.m. The charge is possession of marijuana.

Marvin Pompilio Lazaro resides in Hollywood and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a dagger and a warrant.

Peter Junior Lopez lives in South Gate and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Oak St. and the time is 3:41 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

Dallas Mangia Pane Marlow is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 8:21 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Jose Jairo Marroquin is employed in security and was pinched at Riverside Drive and Evergreen St. The time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Juan Manuel Martinez Alvizurez is a plumber and was apprehended at Kenneth Road and Elmwood Ave. and the time is 3:35 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Christopher Jacob Munsey lives in Phoenix and was arrested after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 12:45 p.m.

Truth Murray is a Corona resident and was handcuffed at 101 East Alameda Ave. The time is 3:08 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Fernando Orellana lives in Panorama City and was cuffed at 2000 Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Raul Andres Reyes is a Winnetka resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave. The time is 1:35 a.m. The charge is bringing contraband into a jail or prison and warrants.

Haruna Szozi is a barber and a Winnetka resident and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The time is 7:29 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of marijuana and a warrant.

Joshua Marlon Torres lives in Van Nuys and was sacked at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 1:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dagger.

Angelica Marie Pelicano Viado is a Carson resident and was brought into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way [Burbank Airport] and the time is 3:28 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Byron Cedric Wilson was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Florence St. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – repeated thefts and petty theft.

On Thursday, January 8, Luis Antonio Alanis, a Burbank resident was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Frederic St. The time is 00:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Mauricio Alcala is a handyman and a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at Cleon Ave. and Stagg St. The time is 9:40 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Sofia Alejandra Alfaro lives in Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with petty theft. It took place at 7:15 p.m.

Oscar Alexander Cora is employed in the food industry and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:08 p.m. The charges are petty theft and disorderly conduct.

Bo Ding lives in Rosemead and was apprehended after being charged with disorderly conduct. It occurred at 1:00 p.m.

Edgar Falcon lives in Los Angeles and was sacked at 301 Olive Ave. The time is 9:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Elizabeth Maria Gonzalez was pinched at the Glendale police department and the time is 3:50 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Bay Maurice Horn lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 200 North Third St. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and warrants.

Jianyong Liu is a resident of El Montre and was brought into custody at 10:05 a.m. The charge is prostitution.

Jinyu Liu lives in Montebello and was nabbed after being charged with prostitution. The time is 1:00 p.m.

Mehdi Lotfiz Zadeh is a Northridge resident and is an aircraft mechanic and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. The time is 9:52 p.m. The charges are possession of brass knuckles and possession of hard drugs.

Jose Alfredo Navarro lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Niagara St. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 4:42 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and identity theft.

Jora Nazary Masihi resides in Glendale and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. It took place at 2:57 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Jose Rogelio Ortega lives in Canoga Park and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:44 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest – petty theft – possession of tear gas and a warrant.

Panorama City resident Claudia Maria Osuna was sacked after being charged with possession of tear gas and possession of hard drugs. The time is 10:52 p.m.

Joanna Ochoa Reyes lives in Sun Valley and was cuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft. The time is 9:40 a.m.

Francesca Secheli resides in Anaheim and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 12:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Luis Raul Torres was arrested at Shelton St. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 7:01 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Vicky Lynn Ward was taken into custody after being charged with contempt of court. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Quan Yang lives in Monterey Park and was pinched after being charged with disorderly conduct. It occurred at 10:05 a.m.

Yalian Zheng resides in Monterey Park and was handcuffed after being charged with prostitution. It took place at 11:50 a.m.

On Wednesday, January 7, Anthony Arutunian, who is a resident of Glendale and is a construction worker was handcuffed at Forest Lawn Drive and Barham Blvd. The time is 12:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of nitrous oxide.

Haroutioun Ashekian is a cashier and a Glendale resident and was nabbed at Elmwood Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 00:41 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Stevie R. Camel lives in Huntington Beach and was pinched at 1351 Victory Place and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Luis Castillo Ramirez resides in Palmdale and was pinched at 2:00 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – joyriding and possession burglary tools.

Burbank resident Rafael Corona was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The time is 8:14 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Lawrence Charles Doerr lives in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 1:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Maria Magdalena Escobar is a Los Angeles resident and is a house cleaner and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St. The time is 3:49 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Aaron Gallegos works as a landscaper and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. It took place at 4:30 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and warrants.

Elijah Anthony Garcia lives in Compton and works in security and was pinched after being charged with burglary and warrants. The time is 7:10 a.m.

Christopher Adair Iglesias Hernandez was sacked at 7:06 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – conspiracy to commit a felony – joyriding – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

John Jeffrey Johnson was handcuffed at Brighton St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:15 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Michael Jose Norberto lives in Covina and was apprehended after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. It took place at 11:30 p.m.

Daniel Alexander Ramirez is a Reseda resident and was brought into custody at Bonnywood Place and Olive Ave. and the time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Sun Valley resident Priscilla Rincon Martinez is a house cleaner and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St. It took place at 3:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Raul Santos is a construction worker and lives in Hollywood and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 8:10 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Maurice Levan Short was picked up at the Gardena police department jail and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Macio David Sibrian Ayala lives in Panorama City and is a mechanic and was pinched at Brighton St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are possession of hard drugs – conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

On Tuesday, January 6, Sunshine Dawn Anderson was apprehended at 4:07 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Edelson Arguello lives in Los Angeles and was sacked at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 1:38 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Mauricio Javier Escobar Guerrero is a construction worker and a Van Nuys resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 10:33 p.m. The charges are driving with an expired license and possession of a controlled substance.

Connie Zuleya Gonzalez is a resident of Panorama City and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Patrick Selvin Hendy lives in Pacoima and was nabbed at 2000 West Empire Ave. The time is 12:40 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brooke Noelle Marquez resides in Burbank and was brought into custody at 12:40 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Arman Martikian is an Uber driver and was arrested at Fifth St and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 4:56 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Axel Medel Monroy is a chef and a Los Angeles resident and was sacked at 2323 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:07 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Jose Luis Pena was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 1:38 a.m. The charges are possession of brass knuckles and possession of a controlled substance.

Edwin Israel Roman lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at 1551 North Victory Place and the time is 4:11 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Lakel Daquan Smith resides in Tustin and was sacked after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and arson. The timr is 10:28 p.m.

Holman Jose Suarez Rivera is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 2511 Buena Vista St. and the time is 00:58 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

On Monday, January 5, David Alfaro was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 6:34 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Edgar Bagayan lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 1:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Taylor Noel Dube resides in Oceanside and is a physical therapist and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive. It took place at 9:50 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

John Gary Fisherson is a driver and a Burbank resident and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Pass Ave. The time is 1:08 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Nichole Frances Franco lives in Lancaster and is a pharmacy technician and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Michael J. Gardner is a Los Angeles resident and was sacked at 2511 North Buena Vista St. The time is 8:21 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Eliazbeth Gonzalez was apprehended at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:54 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Javon Parker Hayes is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 2337 North Fairview St. The time is 10:13 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Burbank resident James Douglas Hill was nabbed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:41 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Mateo Antonio Miguel lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed after being charged with vandalism twice. The time is 2:30 p.m.

Michael Morelli is a Burbank resident and was brought into custody after being charged with resisting arrest and vandalism with $400 or more. It took place at 12:15 p.m.

Sun Valley resident Joseph James Sundstrom was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.