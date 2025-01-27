Burbank Police Log: January 6 – January 12

Burbank's finest is always ready to answer the call to keep the city safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Maintaining the peace, the Burbank police on Sunday, January 12, arrested Vache Arutunyan, who resides in Burbank and works in sales at Lakeside Drive and Olive Ave. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Jose Luis Gutierrez lives in Northridge and is unemployed and was picked up at 2411 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:12 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Pedro Martinez Gutierrez resides in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 10950 Sherman Way. It took place at 11:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Roger Jones was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sheryl Ann Jones lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 999 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Eric William Munoz Wilson is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charges are the same.

Jamil Matthew Pittman lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 1520 West Olive Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 4:35 p.m.

Yvonne Ramona Reyes resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 10:15 p.m.

Sahak Samuel Ter Sahakyan lives in North Hollywood and is a driver and was taken into custody at Lakeside Drive and Olive Ave. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

On Saturday, January 11, Reynaldo Alberto Fuentes, a Tujunga resident was nabbed at 10950 Sherman Way. It took place at 10:57 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of stolen property – being a fugitive and having committed crimes in another state – possession of tear gas and warrants.

Jairo Ricardo Garcia Benitez lives in Long Beach and was apprehended at Amherst Drive and Fifth St. The time is 4:51 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sean Paul Green is a carpenter and a Long Beach resident and was pinched at Empire Ave. and the Golden State freeway and the time is 4:50 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Kevin David Hernandez Landa Verde lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 12:55 p.m. The charge is grand theft and warrants.

Nick Julian Herrera works as a laborer and resides in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 926 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Saro Edward Kanaan is a resident of Studio City and is a personal trainer and was handcuffed at 250 North First St. The time is 12:00 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Vincent Rosencrans Richards lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 2425 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 8:27 a.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of dangerous weapons within Burbank city limits.

Mark Thomas Ryan is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1011 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 11:44 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts and arson.

David Scott Sasser lives in Sun Valley and was apprehended after being charged with a warrant. The time is 8:07 p.m.

Artak Yegishyan resides in Glendale and is employed at an automotive body shop and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Linden Ave.

It took place at 10:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Friday, January 10, Rafael Gaona, a North Hollywood resident was taken into custody at 999 North Victory Blvd.

The time is 00:05 a.m. and the charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Javon Parker Hayes is a Hollywood resident and is a waiter and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery – violating a restraining order – burglary – petty theft and a warrant. The time is 5:40 p.m.

Marylyn Jessenia Hernandez lives in Upland and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 2:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Terrell Randolph Johnson is a resident of Monrovia and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – check fraud and petty theft twice. It occurred at 10:45 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Alejandro Narvaez Laguna was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft and a warrant.

Jose Rogelio Ortega is a resident of Canoga Park and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 00:52 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas and a warrant.

Claudia Maria Osuna lives in Panorama City and was apprehended at 00:50 a.m. The charges are animal abuse and possession of a controlled substance.

Deon Andre Isiah Potts is a resident of Palmdale and is employed at a warehouse and was taken into custody at 10:42 p.m. The charges are kidnapping – robbery and assault that could cause great bodily harm.

Luisa Fernanda Rojas Benavides lives in Palmdale and works at a warehouse and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 2:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft and a warrant.

On Thursday, January 9, Miguel Angel Carranza, a Pacoima janitor was handcuffed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 11:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Melissa Cobar is a manager and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Alameda Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Shamari Francis lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 349 North San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 11:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – petty theft and a warrant.

Burbank resident Robert Carlos Galicia works in security and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Vanowen St. and the time is 2:48 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Simona Ghiocel lives in Anaheim and was apprehended after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery. The time is 1:00 p.m.

Harold Ray Gray is a supervisor and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charges are grand theft and organized retail theft. The time is 2:45 p.m.

Jayrell Jonathan Gray lives in Inglewood and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charges are the same.

Edgar Gasparyan is a Glendale resident and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Juan Francisco Gutierrez lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are not having lights and reflectors on a bicycle twice.

Edwin David Hayrapetyan is a Glendale resident and was brought into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic battery. It took place at 4:02 p.m.

Kelly Lynn Klika lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Vanowen St. The time is 2:41 a.m. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Aleksey Lisitza is a construction worker and a Calabasas resident and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 9:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax and petty theft.

Nicolae Nicolescu lives in Anaheim and was taken into custody after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery. The time is 1:00 p.m.

Paula Gellar Nugurd resides in San Jose and was nabbed at 428 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is trespassing and a warrant.

Hollywood resident Isaac David Parker was handcuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Avon St. and it took place at 10:00 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Carlos Prussing lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 916 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – forging a public seal – vehicle registration fraud and identity theft.

Mark Ryan was arrested at 1011 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Anaheim resident Stan Sakira was cuffed at 8747 Bonner St and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery.

Adam Alexander Velasco resides in Burbank and is employed as a nurse and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Beachwood Drive. It took place at 1:20 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, January 8, Luis Fidencio Castro, a resident of Oxnard and a restaurant owner was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 1:00 a.m.

Jennah Maryam Talal Ramadan Chalich lives in Lake Balboa and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft and a warrant.

Charles Freeman Edwards lives in Paramount and is employed at an agency and was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Jamie Lynn Giamichael is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1638 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:21 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Oscar Infante resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 6650 Lemp Ave. It occurred at 7:30 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Erik Khachikian is a Van Nuys resident and was arrested at Third St. and Delaware Road and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is reckless driving.

North Hollywood resident Rebecca Solis was apprehended at 6650 Lemp Ave. The time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

On Tuesday, January 7, Tyrone Marcel McClendon, a Hollywood resident was handcuffed at 2407 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Darlin Alexander Morales Bonilla lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Varney St. It took place at 2:30 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

On Monday, January 6, Samuel Adam Abordo, a Merced resident and an Amazon warehouse worker was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

John Arayi lives in Glendale and works at an automotive body shop and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 3:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Panorama City resident Vanessa Ayala was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 1:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Anne Barrymore lives in West Hollywood and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 3:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Tyera Georgia Rose Bell is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Ford St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Dequandre Kwame Walton lives in Imperial Beach and was cuffed at 7:14 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.