Burbank Police Log: July 14 – July 20

Burbank’s dedicated and hard-working men and women in blue on Sunday, July 20, handcuffed Ato Lanik Akingbamigbe, a Los Angeles resident at 913 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Angel Adrian Arriola lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:50 p.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jennifer Ann Baer resides in Toluca Lake and was pinched at 800 North Hollywood Way. The time is 7:35 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Erlin Barrios lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sonya Copeland was apprehended at 1:19 p.m. The charges are battery on a police officer – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Cesar Ivan Estrada lives in Houston, Texas, and was pinched at 2627 Hollywood Way. It took place at 10:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Peter Firchow was arrested at 1900 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Dukhan Durand Flowers resides in Omaha, Nebraska, and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:03 p.m. The charge is petty theft

Lilibeth Maythe Hall lives in Sunland and was arrested at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 9:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice and identity theft.

Jamie Paul Perez was cuffed at 7:30 p.m. and the charges are battery and disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Shane R. Reynolds was nabbed at 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of an explosive [fireworks] – possession of heroin/cocaine and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Alfredo Simancas is a welder and a Burbank resident and was pinched after being charged with resisting an executive officer and battery on a police officer. The time is 1:30 a.m.

On Saturday, July 19, Steven Robert Adams, a Glendale resident was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 6:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – vehicle registration fraud – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – probation violation and destroying evidence.

Hamlet Amirjanyan lives in Glendale and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Jeffries Ave. The time is 1:10 a.m. The charge is misappropriation of lost property.

Quentez Isaac Angel resides in Sylmar and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. It took place at 8:20 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Christian Shogun Brown lives in Canoga Park and was pinched at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 11:42 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and repeated thefts.

Laura Croft was picked up at 7:02 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Maria Elizabeth De La Torre resides in Van Nuys and was picked up at 1900 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Adrian Alejandro Duron lives in Van Nuys and was cuffed at Cartwright Ave. and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 1:45 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Michael Gonzalez is a construction worker and is a resident of North Hollywood and was picked up at IKEA Way and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 11:10 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Cheri Hartley lives in Reseda and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. It occurred at 11:40 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine -possession of a controlled substance and repeated thefts.

Culver City resident Kevin David Landaverde Hernandez was taken into custody at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Aaron Michael Huddleston lives in Burbank and was arrested at Frederic St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:35 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Angie Martinez is a legal assistant and is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at IKEA Way and Tujunga Ave. The time is 11:03 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Jose David Nino lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Tujunga Ave. It took place at 1:13 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Nathaniel Rivas resides in Canyon Country and is a truck driver and was nabbed at 1900 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:07 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Giovanni Rodriguez Gomez lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at Grismer Ave. and Rogers Place and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Porter Ranch resident Sandra Lynn Rojel was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. and it took place at 8:18 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Scott Howard Sweeten lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and First St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft. The time is 8:44 a.m.

Sunland resident Elvis Tadevosyan was taken into custody at Victory Place and Estrella Way. The time is 12;15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Ricardo Jose Torrez Rubio lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 2438 North Naomi St. and the time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Anaya Christina White resides in Hollywood and is a student and was picked up at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 4:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Nicole Maree Wornan lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Olive Ave. and First St. It took place at 8:44 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, July 18, Lynn Ann Bandy, a resident of Sun Valley was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 8:10 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Stedman Robaire Cleveland lives in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with burglary. The time is 00:05 a.m.

Shannon De La Vega resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. It took place at 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a dagger – arson and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Panorama City resident Alejandro Lazaro Rivera works as a security guard and was pinched at Vanowen St. and Ontario St. The time is 9:06 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Andre Polk lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. The time is 12:38 p.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Alberto Rodriguez resides in Mission Hills and is a surgical technician and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 1:00 a.m.

Angelina Maria Romero lives in Upland and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 12:41 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

April Soto lives in Canyon Country and was taken into custody at 630 San Jose Ave. It occurred at 00:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Juan Jose Toscano lives in Lancaster and is a mechanic and was picked up at 110 Victory Blvd. and the charge is petty theft. The time is 9:17 p.m.

On Thursday, July 17, Esther Marie Alba Fischetti was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are repeated thefts – conspiracy to commit a felony – petty theft and grand theft.

Jesse Rene Coronado lives in San Juan Capistrano and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:01 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Panorama City resident Salvador De Los Santos Gonzalez is a construction worker and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Angel Anthony Garcia lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and the time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are petty theft twice – misappropriation of lost property – possession of stolen property and taking a shopping cart.

Modesto resident Nicholas Anthony Gulli was handcuffed at the LAPD station Van Nuys and it took place at 1:35 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Franz David King resides in Glendora and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Valley St. and it occurred at 9:20 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Roy George Kuy Kendall was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 10:33 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony – repeated thefts – petty theft and grand theft.

Long Beach resident Meghan Rose Lynch was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:58 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Lee Franklin O’Neal lives in Burbank and was pinched at 8:38 a.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license twice and possession of large capacity magazines.

Woodland Hills resident Roy Aaron Rocha was picked up at 10:26 p.m. The site is Buena Vista St. and Winona St. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of a controlled substance – repeated thefts and grand theft.

Byron Johnny Santiago lives in Reseda and was arrested at 7:50 a.m. The charge is embezzlement. The location is 200 North Third St.

Chance Spinks is a resident of Studio City and works in security and is an actor and was cuffed at 11:15 a.m. The charges are joyriding and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

On Wednesday, July 16, Robert Oliver Jones, a Burbank resident was taken into custody at Lincoln St. and Floyd St. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Charles Perry Lewis is an electrician and a Burbank resident and was pinched at 3501 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance – possession of counterfeit items – identity theft – possession of Xanax and forging a counterfeit public seal.

Luis Arturo Melendez Rivas lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at Cohasset St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:45 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jora Nazary Masihi resides in Burbank and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keeler St. and the time is 3:28 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Tyrus Tyrell Payne lives in Carson and is employed in security and was picked up at 3:48 a.m. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm – possession of large capacity magazines and a warrant.

Jason Jesse Ramirez lives in Pico Rivera and was apprehended at Cohasset St. and Kenwood St. The time is 2:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ernie Rios was handcuffed at 1:18 a.m. The site is 358 Alameda Ave. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Brandon Scott Wallace resides in Costa Mesa and was pinched at 3501 North San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 3:45 a.m.

The charges are forging a counterfeit public seal – possession of hard drugs – possession of burglary tools – identity theft – possession of counterfeit items and warrants.

On Tuesday, July 15, Zack Antonyan, a resident of Burbank was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:38 p.m. The time is petty theft.

Erik Artemi lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and it took place at 3:31 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Esteven Ricardo Carballo resides in Los Angeles and is a tattoo artist and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. The time is 3:16 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Brenda Cavano lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 10:15 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Daniel Anthony Flores was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 11:10 p.m.

Kevin Matusadona lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Khloe Shannell Simone McBride resides in Burbank and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. and the time is 3:21 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Los Angeles resident Yeni Meneses was picked up at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Jabari Martin Redmond lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Parish Place and it took place at 2:34 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Thomas Ruiz was handcuffed at 133 East Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 2:04 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ana Maria Trifu lives in Anaheim and was picked up in Garden Grove and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charges are grand theft and organized retail theft.

Sun Valley resident Zareh Zakarian was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Myers St. The time is 1:28 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, July 14, Ariel Destiny Avila Dominguez, a resident of Monterey Park was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Elmwood Ave. and the time is 3:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Tyler Black Jordan lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 511 Hollywood Way and the time is 9:46 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Barry Michael Brewster Sr. resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 11:27 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice and possession of a controlled substance.

El Cajon resident Solaris Skies Carreon Mastrangelo was taken into custody at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 9:46 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Giancarlo Ruben Chavez lives in Chino Hills and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and it took place at 3:40. The charge is petty theft.

Anna Lynn Nichole Garcia resides in Murrieta and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is the same.

Steve Antoine Jasper lives in Stockton and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft. The time is 00:05 a.m.

Arica Nicole Johnson resides in Sun Valley and was picked up at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 2:19 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Luis Anthony Santos lives in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with elderly abuse and making criminal threats. The time is 10:45 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Lawrence Victor Sherrard was cuffed at the 5 freeway and Fletcher Drive. It took place at 8:25 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and probation violation.