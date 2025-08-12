Burbank Police Log: July 21 – July 27

Seven days of arrests by the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.



On Sunday, July 27, Nathaniel Goodman Brice, a Glendale resident was taken into custody by the Burbank police department at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Rebecca Kathleen Cisneros lives in Pacoima and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 1:51 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darwin Leland Criswell is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Gilbert Theodore Diaz lives in San Fernando and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Reese Place and it took place at 5:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines for sale – misuse of handicap placards and possession of tear gas.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez Jr. is a Sun Valley resident and was cuffed at Victory Place and Estrella Way and it occurred at 8:16 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Justin Christopher Jones lives in Monrovia and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:33 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Hollywood resident Trevor Timothy Long was pinched at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Claudia Ibeth Miranda Cruz lives in San Fernando and was picked up at 1903 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:40 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Andrew James Patterson is an electrician and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 00:20 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Lena Marie Magdalena Rivoli lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Saturday, July 26, Sharon Jean Alcantar, a Burbank resident was arrested at 3211 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:26 p.m. The charges are being a public nuisance and possession of a controlled substance.

Edvin Artoonians Avarani lives in Sylmar and was nabbed at 1351 North Victory Place and it took place at 8:53 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Brandon William Barber lives in Hollister and is an independent contractor and was handcuffed at 101 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of tear gas and warrants.

Jose Antonio Castrellon lives in Muscoy and is a film director and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Madison Darlene Evans is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. and it took place at 1:30 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Fernie Ellen Guess is an Acton resident and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Callum Ali Lachlan lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at Heffron Drive and Screenland Drive and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Crystal Marie Lemburg is a Palmdale resident and was arrested at 101 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 9:59 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Vanessa Martinez lives in Lake Balboa and is an Uber driver and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Tulare Ave. and the time is 10:35 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

San Fernando resident Claudia Ibeth Miranda Cruz was apprehended at 10:05 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Hugo Macias Resendez lives in Los Angeles and works in sanitation and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:36 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Georgina Denar Real resides in Valencia and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:49 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of Xanax.

North Hollywood resident Alejandro Romero was apprehended at 1501 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Da Vaughn Adrian Thompson lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. and the time is 1:24 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Bryant Vasquez Velasquez is a Mar Vista resident and was brought into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anthony Velarde lives in North Hollywood and is a telemarketer and was picked up at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:15 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood resident Eusebio Romero Villa was nabbed at Arvilla Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Friday, July 25, Steven Robert Adams, a Glendale resident was pinched at 200 North Third St. The time is 6:15 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Juan Salazar Alvarez III lives in Burbank and is employed in retail and was cuffed at 468 East Providencia Ave. It occurred at 8:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Leo Richard Anicia resides in Sylmar and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Andover Drive and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Burbank resident Edgar Bagayan was nabbed at 3614 Magnolia Blvd. and it took place at 00:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Brian Keith Flores is a handyman and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and spousal abuse. The time is 10:10 a.m.

Matthew James Friday is a resident of Los Angeles and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. The time is 9:22 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tavon Marquise Hagen works in security and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 468 Providencia Ave. and the time is 8:45 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Augustine Kim lives in Tujunga and is a gardener and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. and it took place at 1:45 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Aaron Lawrence Larkins resides in Glendale and was nabbed at 8:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and causing bodily injury.

Michael Mohajeri lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 233 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

North Hollywood resident Victory Manuel Ramirez was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 9:43 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of hard drugs and petty theft.

Hugo Sanchez Samudio lives in Sylmar and is employed in construction and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and it took place at 7:30 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Kristin Michelle Shapiro was nabbed at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 2:11 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Estella Guadalupe Vidal Sanchez lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 9:46 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

On Thursday, July 24, John Manuel Bustamente, a North Hollywood laborer was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 7:05 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Fabio Ernesto Cruz lives in North Hollywood and is a handyman and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. It took place at 3:40 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Augustine Ignacio Flores Moya resides in Palmdale and was apprehended at 9:30 a.m. The charge is conspiracy to commit a felony.

Brian Steven Gorman lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Dylan Wayne Lea resides in Vacaville and works in delivery and was picked up after being charged with resisting an executive officer. The time is 8:00 a.m.

Burbank resident Vicky Lee is a monitor and was handcuffed at Evergreen St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 11:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – misuse of a vehicle registration and license and a warrant.

Frank Loera lives in Glendale and was cuffed at Prospect Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:44 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Osvaldo Lopez was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Reese Place and it took place at 2:38 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jaime Lopez Miranda Jr. lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of stolen property – repeated thefts – possession of methamphetamines with intent to sell – 3056 of the state penal code and mail theft. The time is 7:50 p.m.

Wilson Josue Pastor resides in Valley Glen and was brought into custody at 501 North Third St. The time is 1:15 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Carlos Enrique Rivas Campos is a cook and a Van Nuys resident and was cuffed at 501 North Third St. The time is 1:15 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of Xanax.

Gina Louise Rondinelli lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:56 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Mauricio Alexander Salinas is unemployed and a resident of Bakersfield and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Jose Osmin Sanchez Lainez lives in Granada Hills and was taken into custody at 12:45 p.m. The site is 2411 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, July 23, Jose Luis Cortez, a resident of Pacoima was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lindley Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – check fraud and identity theft. The time is 11:20 a.m.

Catherine Darley Larsen is a support professional and a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at Lincoln St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Michelina Gabriella De Santis lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Amanda Larsen resides in Van Nuys and was arrested at Lincoln St. and Empire Ave. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Long Beach resident Catalina Marin Castro works in beauty and was picked up at Victory Place and Lake St. and the time is 5:18 p.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft and a warrant.

Steven Maurice Shamburger lives in Palmdale and was brought into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary twice – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and disorderly conduct. The time is 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 22, Calese Carron Crowder, a Glendale resident and a janitor was nabbed after being charged with disorderly conduct and 3056 PC. It took place at 7:55 p.m.

Gevorg Poghosyan lives in Van Nuys and was cuffed at 1403 Victory Place and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – forgery – grand theft and identity theft.

Hollywood resident James Thomas Ruiz was taken into custody after being charged with making criminal threats. It took place at 6:50 p.m.

Dylan Chase Thomas is employed in retail and lives in Santa Monica and was pinched at 101 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Shashank Varanasi was nabbed at Lincoln St. and Kenmere Ave. and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, July 21, Aaron Albert Campos Hernandez, a Glendale resident was taken into custody at Palm Ave. and First St. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jason Cesar Steve Garcia DePaz lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 1751 North Victory Place. It took place at 8:25 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Sanghyup Ko resides in Hollywood and was handcuffed at 2310 Empire Ave. and the time is 10:25 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and taking a shopping cart.

Patricia Nicolette Lorenzo Cruz lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 101 Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and a warrant.

Burbank resident Manar Jacques Massoud is a teacher and was cuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kelley Leigh Moskowitz lives in Santa Monica and is employed in sales and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 8:55 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Alejandro Romero resides in North Hollywood and was pinched at 1751 North Victory Place and the time is 8:25 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Ricardo Vasquez was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and possession of brass knuckles. It took place at 4:00 p.m.