Burbank Police Log: July 22 – July 28

Keeping the community safe and sound is essential and on Sunday, July 28, Antonio Lee Colonel, who lives in Van Nuys and is unemployed was arrested by the Burbank police department at 2021 West Olive Ave.

The time is 00:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Stephan Chakhoyan is a Glendale auto mechanic and was nabbed at Grismer Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Davit Ghahramanyan lives in Glendale and is a construction worker and was picked up at the same time and the same site.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Michael Karam Nazo is employed as an electrician and is a Burbank resident and was pinched at 3136 Versa Verde Drive.

The time is 6:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.

Joseph Nicolas Vasquez is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 619 East Elmwood Ave. The time is 10:50 a.m. The charges are 186.22 (B) (1) of the state penal code and vandalism.

Vonricco La Velle Lane lives in Florissant, Missouri, and is self-employed and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Edgar Emilio Grando is a Los Angeles resident and is a line cook and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Richard Gerro lives in Castaic and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is violating probation and a warrant. It took place at 6:20 p.m.

Orilana Astar is a Las Vegas resident and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 8:15 p.m.

Brian Andy Dionne is a Los Angeles graphic designer and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Spazier Ave. The time is 9:42 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft twice – possession of a dagger and warrants.

Michael Mohajeri is employed in sales and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same location and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, July 27, Sebastian Castillo, who lives in Burbank and works in food service was taken into custody at 216 South Lincoln St.

The time is 00:41 a.m. The charges are driving recklessly and possession of marijuana for sale.

Justin Jaime Garcia resides in Burbank and is employed in delivery and was picked up at the Glendale police department.

It took place at 3:15 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and warrants.

Arbi Der Sarkisian is unemployed and is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Oak St. and Naomi St. The time is 5:15 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Enrique Amaro lives in Pacoima and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 5:30 a.m.

The charges are battery – possession of heroin/cocaine – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – being a public nuisance – 878.5 PC and warrants.

Joshua Emerson Russell is a resident of Glendale and is unemployed and was handcuffed at Pass Ave. and the 134 freeway.

The time is 8:50 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – violating a written promise to appear in court and warrants.

Cassandra Renee Zylinski lives in Lancaster and is a custodian and was nabbed at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 10:25 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Jimmy Leon Harris is a Los Angeles cashier and was cuffed at 509 North Hollywood Way. The time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is trespassing and a warrant.

Brandon Michael Wimsatt lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Elmwood Ave. and Lake St. It took place at 2:00 p.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm – violating probation and warrants.

Cameron De Juan Davis is a Los Angeles handyman and was arrested at 201 North Front St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and grand theft. The time is 5:05 p.m.

Valerie Francine Velasco is a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at 3:57 p.m. The location is Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. The charges are threatening an executive officer and disorderly conduct.

Enilson Ademir Barahona is a Burbank landscaper and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 6:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 5-1-1001 (A) PC.

Pedro Ortiz Escobar is a cook and a Santa Clarita resident and was handcuffed at 8:20 p.m. The charge is showing offensive material to a minor in order to seduce them.

Brian Douglas Bucciarelli is an administrative assistant and is a resident of Anaheim and was picked up at the time. The charge is the same.

Hayk Rubikovich Oganesyan is a Tujunga dispatcher and was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way. The time is 8:17 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Jimmy Leon Harris is a Los Angeles cashier and was apprehended at 7:20 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and trespassing. The site is 200 North Third St.

Ismael Nathan Young lives in Boyle Heights and is a trainer and was brought into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. The time is 10:12 p.m. The charge is showing harmful material to a minor in order to seduce them.

Cindy Marie Symons is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave. The time is 11:48 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Bryan Matthew Corona is an emergency technician and was handcuffed at 719 East Palm Ave. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

On Friday, July 26, Lindo Ortega, who lives in Los Angeles was picked up at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 2:05 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and identity theft.

Maksim Sergeevic Furtuna is a Van Nuys resident and is unemployed and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Van Nuys resident Konstantin Kirilenko was taken into custody at the same location and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Maria Kirilenko is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Hayk Gabrielyan lives in Glendale and works for Uber and was handcuffed at 5:15 p.m. The charge is stalking.

Robert Sahakyan is a Glendale resident and works in pet care and was nabbed at Third St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Fenix Omar Orion Metatron Rypinski is a Los Angeles musician and was taken into custody at the time is the same and the site is the same. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Sophia Theresa Hampton is a San Fernando writer and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 9:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary.

Ryan Neal Andres is a mechanic and a resident of Hyde Park and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – violating a written promise to appear in court and a warrant.

Jerry Renard Frost Jr. lives in Burbank and is a promoter and was nabbed at 11:40 p.m. The charges are false imprisonment – possession of heroin/cocaine – battery and a warrant.

Omar Flores is a Burbank project manager and was apprehended at 2230 North Fairview St. The time is 10:24 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and reckless driving.

On Thursday, July 25, Angie Vanessa Martinez, who is employed as a legal assistant and is a Burbank resident was pinched at 00:26 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The site is Third St. and Santa Anita Ave.

Vinnie Lee Hawthorne is an EKG technician and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Sparks St. The time is 7:55 a.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – petty theft and a warrant.

Oscar Armando Flores Merino lives in Van Nuys and is a construction worker and was taken into custody at Woodman Ave. and Saticoy St. The time is 6:15 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Peter Adam O’Neil is a resident of Venice and is an operator and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and a warrant.

Tracy Anne Dona is a waitress and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. It occurred at 4:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Derek Allen Flanagan is a North Hollywood project manager and was picked up at 6:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft – grand theft – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Kody Jay Arroyo lives in Lancaster and is employed as a tool attendant and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Juan Isidro Tinocoga Tinoco Gradilla lives in San Fernando and is unemployed and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 8:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Keven Valle is a dietary worker and a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St. The time is 8:55 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, July 24, David Darmanchyan, a North Hills welder was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 00:40 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and being a felon and in possession of a firearm.

Jerome J. Griffin is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Foy Park. It took place at 6:50 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Javier Gonzalez is a Huntington Park construction worker and was nabbed at Main St. and Garfield Ave. It occurred at 12:00 p.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Dana Adriano Gomez lives in North Hills and is an educator and was pinched at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 9:38 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Marlen Rubi Adriano Gomez is a teacher and a Panorama City resident and was picked up at the same site and the time is 9:28 p.m. The charge is the same.

Eduardo Monteros Balbin is a Los Angeles student and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 10:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Brandy Nicole Howard is a performer and a Burbank resident and was brought into custody Clark Ave and California St. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 8:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 23, Antonio Jess Santillan, a Burbank construction worker was apprehended at Jefferies Ave. and Fairview St. It took place at 2:16 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Otis Ray Robinson lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 5:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft – defrauding an innkeeper and a warrant.

Nerses Shirinyan is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Danielle Renee Bucci resides in Burbank and works in customer service and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft. It occurred at 3:10 p.m.

Pavan Reddy lives in Burbank and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Sparks St. It took place at 7:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Alexander Tere was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 9:04 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Joseph Nicolas Vasquez resides in Burbank and was arrested at Sixth St. and Elmwood Ave. The time is 9:47 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Maria Di Bonilla is a Sylmar house cleaner and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. The time is 9:18 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Angel Ortega Lopez resides in Pacoima and is employed in receiving and was handcuffed at 600 North First St. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Eric Jose Brambila is a driver and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Monique Annette Arvizo is a Burbank accountant and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 10:45 p.m.

Rafael David Tadevosyan lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Cypress Ave. and Third St. The time is 10:43 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Monday, July 22, Karen Harutyunyan, a Burbank resident and a truck driver was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 3:15 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of heroin/cocaine.

David Omar Rodriguez lives in Glendale and is a drywall installer and was handcuffed at 6:50 a.m. The charges are identity theft – burglary and warrants.

John Joseph Gutierrez is unemployed and is a Burbank resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 1:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

North Hills warehouse worker James Robert Leon Muhammad was taken into custody at San Jose Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Sheryl Ann Jones resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 4:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.

Moises Roman lives in Winnetka and is a house painter and was nabbed at Valpreda St. and Empire Ave. It took place at 4:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Christopher Farah Abrahms was picked up at 6:34 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Kimberly Ann Darwin lives in Burbank and was arrested at 7:15 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Keyvan Asari is a West Hills resident and a construction worker and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and receiving stolen property.

Mario Calderon is a Van Nuys supervisor and was brought into custody at 2208 Manning St. The time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.