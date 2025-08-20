Burbank Police Log: July 28 – August 3

The men and women in blue keep law and order and are on duty each and every day.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

While maintaining law and order, the Burbank police department on Sunday, August 3, picked up David Alfredo Arrieta, a Covina resident at San Fernando Blvd. and Cypress Ave. The time is 7:02 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Jaylen Byrd lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 8:38 a.m. The charges are possession of an undetectable firearm and possession of a concealed firearm.

Denise Alicia Cortina resides in Simi Valley and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 1:42 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Armando Diaz lives in Huntington Park and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. It took place at 11:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Shonda Sani Dubose resides in North Hollywood and was arrested at Valley St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and a warrant.

Palmdale resident Genie Lashone Glover was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place It occurred at 10:55 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Alexis Bridgette Gray lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jose Morales was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:14 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Louis Nerio Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 4:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana while driving.

Christin Petrosian was picked up at Clybourn Ave. and Califa St. The time is 10:02 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Gregory Michael Polosky lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Third St. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 3:42 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Hollywood resident Suzana Karolina Radich is a marriage therapist and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 4:55 a.m. The charge is bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Jesse Blake Rogers lives in Northridge and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and it took place at 7:52 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Kimanis Stuart resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:55 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property – possession of tear gas and warrants.

Elijah Jayden Welcome lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Valley St. It occurred at 9:10 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

On Saturday, August 2, Denelle Ann Couture, a Sylmar resident was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 9:27 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

James Martin De La Rosa lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 2201 Alameda Ave. It took place at 11:05 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Robert Favela resides in Pacoima and was pinched at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 7:05 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Michaela Rose Feczko lives in West Hills and was handcuffed at Toluca Park Drive and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 5:32 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Dylan Matthew Hankins resides in West Hills and was arrested at the same site and the time is 5:34 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber Dru Hedman De Forest lives in Van Nuys and was cuffed at 2311 Fairview St. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ulisses Hernandez resides in Colton and was picked up at Flower St. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 5:05 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Simi Valley resident Troy Anthony Jackson was apprehended at 12:29 p.m. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a concealed firearm.

Eric Christopher Loranger lives in Porter Ranch and was nabbed at 5:35 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and threatening an executive officer.

Ivan Gozon Garcia is a Los Angeles resident and a dishwasher and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 1:25 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Arturo Cruz Ramos lives in Reseda and is a construction worker and was picked up at Angeleno Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 8:42 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Griselda Sandoval is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and a warrant.

Christine Evette Sayegh lives in Granada Hills and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 11:10 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Pablo Suarez Garcia was handcuffed at 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of stolen property and possession of a loaded firearm.

Caprell Tidwell lives in Sacramento and was nabbed after being charged with possession of a loaded firearm – possession of a firearm and being a felon and a warrant. The time is 3:16 p.m.

Vasileos Travon Ellis resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 511 North Hollywood Way and it occurred at 2:07 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and identity theft twice.

Jennifer Lynn Zins lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 3:35 a.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

On Friday, August 1, Jennifer Sangria Alvarez, a Burbank resident and a caretaker was arrested at Mariposa St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:08 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Curtis Boggs lives in Valley Village and is a software consultant and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. It took place at 12:10 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud.

Kari Lynn Cassellius resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 9:54 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

San Diego resident Raul Briseno Nation Jr. was brought into custody at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and it took place at 00:15 a.m. The charge is check fraud.

Jora Nazary Masih lives in Glendale and was cuffed at 938 East Cypress Ave. The time is 3:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Inez Angelina Ponce resides in Toluca Lake and was picked up at Chandler Blvd. and Naomi St. It occurred at 10:40 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

George Allen Prado lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Clark Ave. The time is 11:06 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Moorpark resident Antonio De Jesus Rivera Gomez works in construction and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Lima St. The time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Andre Sarafina lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sevada Sholian resides in Burbank and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:29 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Grisette Sotelo Martinez was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 00:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Wendy Marie Taines lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and it took place at 1:12 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Kristina Marie Tieche is a merchandise supplier and is a Sun Valley resident and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Naomi St. The time is 1:26 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rodrigo Vargas lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at 220 Tujunga Ave. The time is 5:11 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Miguel Angel Villa Gomez Chavez was pinched at 1011 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Ling Bao Wang works as a rideshare driver and was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Quiang Wang lives in Monterey Park and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Sandra Marie Westover resides in Simi Valley and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:51 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Diane Betty Willson lives in Simi Valley and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 2:49 p.m. The charge is the same.

On Thursday, July 31, Alexander Carlos Birge, a resident of Palmdale who works with party rentals was nabbed at 1501 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. The time is 3:15 p.m.

Kenneth Francois Bonilla lives in Pear Blossom and is an electrician and was cuffed at Sixth St. and Cypress Ave. The time is 1:12 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Tyler Kendrick Brown resides in Fullerton and was arrested at 4:33 a.m. The site is 761 North First St. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Katrina Lee Castillo lives in Rancho Cucamonga and was taken into custody at 761 North First St. and the time is 4:38 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and identity theft.

North Hollywood resident John Hekimian was arrested at 12:40 p.m. The charge is trespassing and a warrant.

Daniel Hector Hernandez lives in San Fernando Blvd. and was cuffed at First St. and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Karla Denisse Pinto is a resident of Van Nuys and is a driver and was picked up at Angeleno Ave. and Fifth St. It took place at 11:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Sylmar chef Ruben Radilla was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

De Michael Samuel Riley is unemployed and a resident of Burbank and was arrested at Providencia Ave. and Bonnywood Drive and the time is 7:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

On Wednesday, July 30, Alberth Casillas, who is a resident of Moreno Valley and is unemployed was taken into at 349 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 2:35 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Joshua Javier Maldonado lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and the 5 freeway, and it took place at 3:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and vehicle registration fraud.

Tiara McKinney resides in North Hollywood and is a dog groomer and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 10:43 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Esteban Mora Navarro lives in Sun Valley and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 2:27 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Jesus Eduardo Reyes Jr. was nabbed at Angeleno Ave. and Third St. It took place at 12:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – battery on a police officer and a warrant.

On Tuesday, July 29, Eduardo Enrique Castro Diaz, a Simi Valley construction worker was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse – making criminal threats and damaging a communication device. The time is 3:50 p.m.

Kevin Cohuo lives in Long Beach and was taken into custody at 501 North Third St. It took place at 00:53 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Erika Jasmine De Alba resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of stolen property.

Cesar Enrique Flores is a nurse and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 501 North Third St. It took place at 00:50 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jorge Mario Flores Giron lives in Los Angeles and is self-employed and was nabbed at 1625 Valley St. The time is 11:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Erica Garcia resides in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was arrested at 501 North Third St. The time is 00:37 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Luis Angel Jimenez lives in Sun Valley and is unemployed and was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and burglary. The time is 11:25 p.m.

John Michael Kelly resides in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was pinched at Vineland Ave. and Kittridge St. The time is 8:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest and driving without a license.

Christopher James Nelson lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with violating a restraining order. The time is 2:15 p.m.

Axel Ortiz resides in Hawthorne and is employed in security and was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 4:48 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and robbery.

Inez Angelina Ponce lives in Toluca Lake and was handcuffed at 1010 North Florence St. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of hard drugs and identity theft. The time is 1:29 a.m.

Manuel Rodriguez Jr. resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St. It took place at 9:42 p.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

On Monday, July 28, Adam Lee Bravata, a Burbank chef was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:43 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jorge Alejandro Castro lives in Huntington Park and was pinched at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 5:11 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Efren Conde resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – identity theft and possession of cannabis.

Miguel Angel Coronel Lopez lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Manning St. The time is 00:13 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Johan Alejandro Garzon Ferraro resides in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 3:00 p.m. The charges are forging a public seal and organized retail theft.

Kelly Morgan Hernandez lives in Pacoima and is a cashier and was nabbed at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 11:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Franz David King is a Glendora resident and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 5:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of lost property – throwing objects at a vehicle and taking a shopping cart.

Burbank resident Jose Luis Rivera was handcuffed at Lake St. and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 5:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Jackson Serrato lives in Pomona and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Flower St. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Gevork Paul Tavorian is a Glendale resident and was picked up at Amherst Drive and Third St. It took place at 8:45 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Ryan Valdez lives in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:21 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.