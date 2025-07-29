Burbank Police Log: July 7 – July 13

The men and women in blue maintain law and order daily.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

While on patrol and trying to keep the city safe and on Sunday, July 13, Daniel Robert Abundes, a Sylmar resident was nabbed by the Burbank police department at 25 East Alameda Ave.

The time is 1:18 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance while being armed – possession of ammunition and being a felon – repeated thefts and possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Jimmy Wade Baldwin Jr. lives in Venice and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice.

Georgii Beliak resides in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – damaging a communication device and attempted murder. The time is 3:00 a.m.

Eric Steven Bennett lives in Camarillo and was apprehended at First St. and Palm Ave. and the time is 7:56 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Martiana Braddock resides in Granada Hills and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 3:32 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and warrants.

Jason Robert Brunwald lives in Simi Valley and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 8:18 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Xanax.

Mike Rudy De La Roca was handcuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Pass Ave. and it took place at 3:49 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Liseth Delgado lives in Sylmar and was nabbed at 1:13 a.m. The charges are possession of ammunition and being a felon and identity theft.

Jeremy Miles Ness resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 10:52 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Canyon Country resident Meredith Nicholson was cuffed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Joshua Mark Redd lives in Santa Ana and is an Uber driver and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 8:12 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of hard drugs – possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Kimee Ann Sims resides in Burbank and is a receptionist and was nabbed at First St. and Palm Ave. It occurred at 7:35 a.m. The charge is warrants.

On Saturday, July 12, David Lee Bauman was arrested at 200 North Third St. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Cornelius Dyson was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jamie Obdulio Gomez Montoya resides in Los Angeles and was pinched after being charged with petty theft and being a fugutive from justice. The time is 7:58 p.m.

Matthew William Rick lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Maple St. and Oak St. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

James Walter Robledo resides in Mission Hills and is retired and was taken into custody at 200 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 8:27 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Matthew Tyler Skiff lives in Burbank and was arrested at 2425 Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 10:55 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Racaun Thompson lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Arman Yegoyan resides in Glendale and was handcuffed at Keystone St. and Tulare Ave. and the time is 8:14 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, July 11, Edwin Abedi, a Glendale resident who works at a gas station was apprehended at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:16 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud.

John Douglas Benne is a welder and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Fairview St. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a switchblade and possession of a controlled substance.

Angel Anthony Carrera lives in Claremont and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:11 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Christopher Xavier Carrera resides in Claremont and was brought into custody at the same location and the time is 00:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Emmanuel Escobedo lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway. It took place at 9:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Los Angeles resident Gustavo Alonso Garcia Estrada is employed as a cook and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and a warrant. The time is 9:36 p.m.

Joseph Craig Hogsten lives in Pomona and was cuffed at 3:18 a.m. The site is Burbank Blvd. and Maple St. and the charge is warrants.

Giovanni Henry Interiano resides in Van Nuys and was nabbed at 1900 Empire Ave. and it took place at 9:19 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of ammunition and being a felon and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Nicholas Anthony Marical lives in Palmdale and was handcuffed at 3750 Empire Ave. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is joyriding and a warrant.

Luis Arturo Melendez Rivas resides in Hollywood and was apprehended at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Christopher Michael Montgomery lives in Thousand Oaks and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Monterey Ave. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

David Luis Morrison resides in Santa Monica and was picked up at 1013 Orchard Drive and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – vandalism with $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

Ninfa Ochoa lives in Pomona and was taken into custody at Thornton Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:18 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Charles Russell Pierson was cuffed after being charged with battery – indecent exposure and vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 7:02 a.m.

Burbank resident Jose A. Reynoso was apprehended at Landis St. and Morgan Ave. and it took place at 2:15 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Antonio Jess Santilla lives in Burbank and is a construction worker and was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Fairview St. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a dagger and possession of hard drugs.

Christina Tenario lives in Altadena and was handcuffed at 25 Alameda Ave. and it took place at 00:21 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – habitual traffic offender and a warrant.

On Thursday, July 10, Albert Benyamin Achour, a Tarzana resident was cuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and spousal abuse.

Ivan Bovich is a mover and a resident of Hollywood and was arrested at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:39 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mauricio Javier Escobar Guerrero lives in Van Nuys and is an electrician and was brought into custody at 1701 North Victory Place and the charge is possession of a controlled substance. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Ashley Gonzalez resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Lomita St. and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Zaeed Jamal Johnson was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Ryan Drew Ferris Moore lives in Canoga Park and is a digital marketeer and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and San Jose Ave. and the time is 1:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Christin Petrosian resides in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with contempt of court. The time is 00:31 a.m.

Burbank resident Roberto Alexander Quijada was nabbed at 1033 North Hollywood Way and the time is 7:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, July 9, Pedro Guadalupe Carrillo Jr. a Bakersfield resident was pinched at 131 Isabel St. The time is 00:50 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Justin Jaime Garcia lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 8:33 p.m. The charges are misappropriation of stolen property and misuse of disability placards.

Brianne Leinaala Inouye was apprehended at 2411 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:18 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Masis Khachikian lives in Glendale and is a mover and was nabbed at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gilbert Osuna is a Mission Hills resident and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Third St. and the time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Adrian Palma Gomez lives in Norwalk and was pinched at Empire Ave. and Naomi St. and the time is 3:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Lynwood resident Christopher William Sanford is a mechanic and was cuffed at 2411 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:07 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Deanna Marie Whitehair lives in Burbank and was arrested at 2255 North Buena Vista St. It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, July 8, Antonio Alvarez, an Upland resident was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 7:22 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Christian Shogun Brown lives in Canoga Park and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Iasias Noe Calderon Velez resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 441 Bauchet St. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Cheri Hartley lives in Reseda and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and it took place at 00:10 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kamiah Kamryn Lawrence is employed in security and is a Palmdale resident and was handcuffed at 17830 Arrow St. and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts – violating probation and warrants.

Cordarius Miles lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Ash Ave. and the time is 5:54 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Adrian Florian Moisei resides in Stanton and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is forgery and warrants.

James Thomas Ruiz lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 250 North First St. and the time is 7:19 p.m. The charges are 3056 of the state penal code – making criminal threats and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Ian Brandon Stein resides in Santa Clarita and was handcuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 6:52 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, July 7, Kashaya Aman Zaid, who is a Northridge resident was nabbed at Sunset Canyon Drive and Delaware Road. The time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Larry Randy Philip Billings is unemployed and a resident of Orange and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Burton Ave. It took place at 10:08 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Lamond Jarmon lives in Riverside and was apprehended at 332 East Magnolia Blvd. and it occurred at 1:03 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Larry Darnell McKinney is a resident of Littleton, Colorado, and was pinched at Santa Anita Ave. and Colorado St. and it took place at 8:50 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats and identity theft.

George Allen Prado lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Palm Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:50 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Alexander Reyes is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and it took place at 1:48 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Edward Shawn Windle lives in Phelan, California, and is a construction worker and was apprehended at Clybourn Ave. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:54 a.m. The charge is a warrant.