Burbank Police Log: July 8 – July 14

The hard-working and dedicated men and women in blue guard the city.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

While on duty at the Burbank police department on Sunday, July 14, Madeline Megan Mendoza, a Simi Valley driver was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 00:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – receiving stolen property and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Leopoldo Chavez lives in Canoga Park and is employed in technical support and was picked up at the same time and the same location. The charges are the same.

Julian Andre Pisua is an Uber driver and is a Sun Valley resident and was handcuffed at 135 North Parish Place. It occurred at 3:19 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Long Beach resident Bryan Godinez is a furniture installer and was arrested at 3227 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Williams G. Halgas lives in Burbank and is employed in parking and was cuffed at 7:20 a.m. The site is Olive Ave. and Riverside Drive and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Levi Avery Jordan Wiggins lives in Lancaster and is a babysitter and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. The time is 11:50 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick Keys is a Burbank researcher and was taken into custody at 5:50 p.m. The site is 2320 West Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and vandalism with $400 or more.

Matilde Monica Gallegos lives in San Fernando and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Joe Albert Romero works for UPS and resides in Glendale and was taken into custody after being charged with disorderly conduct. It took place at 9:40 p.m.

Ashley Lynn Honsberger lives in Santa Paula and was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave. and the time is 8:15 p.m.

The charges Honsberger faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – taking a firearm into a jail or prison and misappropriation of lost property.

Krystal Lynn Arceo is an El Monte resident and is employed in cosmetology and was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

San Gabriel resident Rodney James Cabrera was picked up at 349 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of a fake firearm and warrants.

On Saturday, July 13, Michael Ruiz, a Los Angeles stand attendant was picked up at Olive Ave. and Naomi St. It occurred at 1:21 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Javier Romero Chavez is a Pacomia cook and was arrested at 624 North Buena Vista St. The time is 1:48 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Blanca Yesenia Montoya is a student and a Bakersfield resident and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. and the time is 4:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a firearm and being a felon and possession of tear gas.

Kyle Kauroma is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 330 Cornell Drive and the time is 8:05 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael Yani lives in Glendale is a fruit broker and was picked up at the 134 freeway offramp at Central Ave. and Brand Blvd. It took place at 9:30 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Luis Fernando Leon Salvador lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a cook and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Folsom St.

The time is 3:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Terry Lee Kirkman is unemployed and was arrested at 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 3056 of the state penal code and a warrant. The site is 1828 North Hollywood Way.

Frank Donatelli lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 8:20 p.m. The charge is contempt of court and a warrant.

Keith Wayne Shill is a Burbank golf instructor and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:15 p.m.

Marlon Francisco Torres is a surgical technician and is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Rose St. and the time is 10:55 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

Vahe Minasyan is a Glendale driver and was arrested at Kenneth Road and Valencia Ave. and the time is 10:45 p.m. The charges are grand theft – identity theft and a warrant.

On Friday, July 12, Steve Baldwin Ortiz, a Burbank Uber Eats employee was nabbed at 1837 North Victory Place. The time is 1:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Hardeep Singh Sidhu is a detoxification technician and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 4:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – battery and elder abuse.

Marvic Abel Cardona is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 8:52 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Kimberly Darwin is unemployed and was apprehended at 1:00 p.m. The site is 201 North Naomi St. The charge is trespassing.

Steve Shannon is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 207 North Garfield Ave. It took place at 3:30 p.m. The charge is robbery and a warrant.

Joshua Alberto Rodriguez is a Sun Valley resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft twice and a warrant. It took place at 4:45 p.m.

Guillermo Alvarez Tapia lives in Rosemead and is a construction worker and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Damian Rene Martinez is a North Hollywood technician and was brought into custody at the same site and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, July 11, Joseph Nicolas Vasquez, who lives in Burbank and is unemployed was arrested at 170 West Elmwood Ave.

The time is 00:45 a.m. The charges Vasquez faces are being a gang member and carrying out a crime and vandalism with $400 or more.

Mishi Alves McCraig lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 4103 Burbank Blvd. It happened at 1:02 a.m. The charges are throwing out a lit cigarette from a vehicle – possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Hovsep Joseph Kamalmazyan is unemployed and a Sylmar resident and was nabbed at Ash Ave. and Flower St. The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and petty theft. The time is 2:15 a.m.

Erik Alexander Fuentes Martinez lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1510 West Victory Blvd. The charge is vandalism. The time is 2:27 a.m.

Malfred Peter Gaspard III is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. The time is 4:30 a.m.

The charges are a Glendale municipal code violation – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Wednesday, July 10, Miguel Moreno Jr., an Upland stocker was cuffed at 1214 North Huntington Drive. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy Scott Lund is a Pomona resident and was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges are identity theft – joyriding – grand theft – receiving stolen property – assault with force and causing great bodily harm and warrants.

Connie Moreno lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 3007 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charges are battery on a police officer – tampering with a motor vehicle – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Jesse Keith Cotton is a North Hollywood construction worker and was nabbed at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 3:15 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey Watt lives in Burbank and is employed in sales and was handcuffed at 1014 Omer Lane. The time is 5:10 p.m. The charges are speeding and a warrant.

Jacob S. Chaidez works in customer service and is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. The charges are trespassing and resisting arrest. The location is 1750 West Olive Ave.

Burbank resident Rozana Manukyan works in construction and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 6:35 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice.

Vanessa Amy Hernandez is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 7:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

William Nazaryan is a Sun Valley locksmith and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 10:21 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of Xanax – driving while under the influence of drugs and a warrant.

On Tuesday, July 9, Sophia Nicole Brenes, a receptionist and a Burbank resident was nabbed at 2260 Ontario St. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is battery.

Pablo Matheu Zepeda lives in North Hollywood and is a taxi driver and was cuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Keystone St. It occurred at 5:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of drugs – driving with a suspended or revoked license – a Los Angeles municipal code violation and warrants.

Lance Mendoza Arellano is a Burbank resident and is employed at Walmart and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse – assault with a deadly weapon – false imprisonment and making criminal threats. The time is 3:02 p.m.

Burbank resident Daria Kostenko was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:05 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Adam Mohamed Abdel Hamid Aly lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was arrested at 1033 North Hollywood Way. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charges are indecent exposure and 3056 PC.

Ashley Anna Simonini is employed at a warehouse and lives in Long Beach and was taken into custody at 723 East Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 7:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Sherman Oaks recruiter Alejandro Munoz was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, July 8, Ashley Anna Simonini, a Long Beach resident who is unemployed was apprehended at Orange Grove Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The charge is petty theft. The time is 2:25 p.m.

Sean Chandler Shepherd lives in Burbank and is a Teamster and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. It occurred at 4:33 p.m.

Allessio Anthony Daddario works with computers and resides in Burbank and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The charges are resisting arrest and vandalism. It took place at 8:10 p.m.

Pedro Gonzalo Siguina is a painter and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 230 North Kenwood St. The time is 10:44 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Andre Perez is unemployed and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 10:31 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft twice – possession of ammunition by a felon and a warrant.