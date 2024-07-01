Burbank Police Log: June 10 – June 16

Law and order must prevail, and the Burbank men and women in blue make sure it does.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Being a police officer and duty bound, on Sunday, June 16, Hong Tuyet Mai, a Burbank caretaker was apprehended at 601 North Victory Place. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ariana Marie Hernandez lives in Littlerock and is employed as a salesclerk and was nabbed at 1818 Jackson St. The charge is contempt of court. It took place at 2:50 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Christopher James Thompson is unemployed and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. The time is 4:15 p.m.

Vanessa Beatrize Hurtado is a Burbank administrator and was apprehended at 445 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Tameka Mechelle Durgin lives in Venice and was pinched at 8:30 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Ethan Tyrell Kilbride lives in Burbank and was picked up after being charged with robbery and spousal abuse. It took place at 8:55 p.m.

On Saturday, June 15, Collette Zaghakian, who resides in La Crescenta and is a bartender was taken into custody at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 1:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Edward Andy Isahakian is unemployed and a Sylmar resident and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Van Nuys mechanic Isidro Saenz Galaviz was picked up at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. and the time is 5:10 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Arbi Der Sarkisian lives in Burbank and was arrested at 6:28 p.m. The charges are violating a restraining order and elder abuse.

Kevin Delfin Herrera is employed in demolition and the Burbank resident was nabbed at 10:15 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Friday, June 14, Marco Antonio Zavala, who lives in Castaic and is a cashier was pinched at 9:45 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled influence. The site is 1301 North Victory Place.

Castaic cleaner Amanda Helene Zwart was arrested at 200 North Third St. The time is 1:55 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Steven Richard Mendoza works in inventory and is a Sylmar resident and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and a warrant. The time is 3:15 p.m.

Alfred Anbarchyan is a Glendale construction worker and was cuffed at IKEA Way and Angeleno Ave. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Rosa Esther Villa lives in San Jacinto and is a cleaner and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Arriaga Gonzalez is a Perris resident and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 8:05 p.m. The charges are burglary – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Edgardo Ramirez lives in Hemet and is unemployed and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Eli Daniel Sanchez is a Los Angeles videographer and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Wilson Abelyan is unemployed and is a Glendale resident and was taken into custody at 140 North Isabel St. The charge is bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant. It took place at 8:20 p.m.

On Thursday, June 13, Robert Gregory Bethel, a Burbank engineer was picked up at Delaware Road and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 00:08 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Troy R. Loadholt is a North Hollywood resident and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 10970 Sherman Way and the 101 freeway.

The time is 11:10 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – 1551 (A) of the state penal code – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and warrants.

Darlin Alexander Morales is a Burbank cashier and was arrested at 1101 West Verdugo Ave. The charges are robbery – petty theft – vandalism and a warrant. It took place at 11:35 a.m.

Reyna Ramirez Vasquez is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 2:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Hayk Norikyan lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Artur Shkhrtumyan is unemployed and a North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Pacoima plumber Michael Thomas Toon was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 8:20 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – tampering with a vehicle registration – possession of tear gas – a bench warrant and warrants.

Leslie Ann Howell is a Burbank handyman and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Shane L. Higgins lives in Burbank and was picked up at 286 West Tujunga Ave. The time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

On Wednesday, June 12, Oseph Zendzhardzhyan, a North Hollywood resident was pinched at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 00:44 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of brass knuckles and a warrant.

Christopher Rolland Doucette is a North Hollywood carpenter and was arrested at Cohasset St. and Ontario St. The time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Jesus Eduardo Gomez is an Escondido resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 5:10 a.m. The charges are forging a public seal – petty theft and a warrant.

Alexander Fermin Hernandez is a CNE machinist and is a Montebello resident and was taken into custody at 2525 North Hollywood Way.

It took place at 6:56 a.m. The charges are possession of a firearm in a vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm.

Adam Thomas Blanchard works in estate sales and is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 11:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft – grand theft and a warrant. The location is 10811 West Santa Monica Blvd.

Justin Scott Field is a Santa Monica subcontractor and was picked up at Walmart. It occurred at 1:59 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon – petty theft and a warrant.

Michael Roland Walker lives in Santa Monica and is a designer and was nabbed at Dog Haus restaurant. The time is 3:45 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of methenamines for sale – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant.

Brandon Clay Walker is a resident of Greenbriar, West Virginia, and is a carpet cleaner and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Mariposa St.

It took place at 6:48 p.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Christopher James Sasso is a Los Angeles producer and was apprehended at 4150 West Riverside Drive and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, June 11, Giselle Quijada, who is a Burbank student and a Burbank resident was arrested at 1:59 a.m. The charges are false imprisonment and elder abuse.

Carlos Diego Aguilar is a San Fernando cook and was taken into custody at Vanowen St. The time is 7:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and identity theft.

David Alan Kaiser lives in Los Angeles and is employed in set lighting and was nabbed at Riverside Drive and Hollywood Way. The time is 9:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of drugs and warrants. It took place at 9:40 a.m.

Israel Valdez Navarrete is a Burbank manager and was taken into custody at Linden Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 1:35 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving while under the influence and warrants.

La Puente resident and driver Rogelio Villagran Marron was cuffed at the Pasadena police department. It took place at 7:52 p.m. The charge is joyriding and a warrant.

Lydia Trujillo is an assistant and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. It took place at 10:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of methenamines for sale and a warrant.

On Monday, June 10, Allen Alahverdian, who is a Burbank resident and is employed at a car wash was taken into custody at 322 East Elmwood Ave. It took place at 00:46 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Callistus Dominic Lucien is a Glendora resident and a caregiver and was handcuffed after being charged with resisting arrest and child abuse. The time is 1:45 a.m.

Cheyenne Smith lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Third St. and Angeleno Ave. It occurred at 9:50 a.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer.

Ralph Kenny Alonzo Jr. is a Fontana forklift operator and was arrested at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. It took place at 9:38 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – vandalism – disturbing the peace – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Burbank construction worker Alberto Garcia was apprehended at 277 East Santa Anita Ave. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Dorinda Kay Betts is a house cleaner and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Fairview St. It took place at 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of drugs – resisting arrest – identity theft – petty theft – possession of a switchblade – a bench warrant and warrants.

Max Cleston Scott Terry lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 8:20 p.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Paulino Valdez Pena is a resident of Lancaster and is a car painter and was nabbed at 1200 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 8:39 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.