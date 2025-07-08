Burbank Police Log: June 16 – June 22

The dedicated men and women of the Burbank police department maintain law and order.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request.

On Sunday, June 22, Steven Robert John Adams, a Glendale resident was nabbed by the Burbank police department at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:28 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

North Hollywood resident Christopher Alvarez is a shop technician and was cuffed at Thornton Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 00:32 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Thomas David Danko lives in Alhambra and was arrested at 2:44 p.m. The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Alfonso Flores Moreno resides in Los Feliz and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Maple St. It took place at 1:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Kennya Magaly Romero lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 1:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Elijah Derreon Shields resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 4040 Duquesne Ave. The charge is warrant. The time is 9:30 a.m.

On Saturday, June 21, Arin Aghajani, a Glendale resident and an Amazon driver was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:02 a.m.

Edgar Bagayan lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 2407 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 11:35 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Zachary Lee Henderson resides in North Hollywood and was brought into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St. The time is 4:10 a.m. The charges are possession of Xanax and possession of a controlled substance.

Sacramento resident Tyler Nicholas Jackson is a music producer and was nabbed at 1551 West Olive Ave. It took place at 7:05 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Victoria Lynn Johnston lives in Hollywood and apprehended at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Natalie Ann Sophia Brown resides in Hollywood and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 1:49 a.m.

Burbank resident Bryan Alester Lopez was arrested after being charged with resisting arrest and spousal abuse. It occurred at 3:00 a.m.

Herman Eric Sanchez lives in Montrose and was cuffed at 641 North Victory Blvd. The time is 8:28 p.m. The charges are vandalism and possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler Graeme Smith is self-employed and lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 133 North Rose St. The time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of Xanax.

On Friday, June 20, Valeria Valentina Fuentes, a Sylmar resident was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Richard Michael Martinez lives in Tehachapi and was picked up at the 5 south freeway and Colorado Blvd. The time is 11:26 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and possession of stolen property.

Indica Crystal Ornelas resides in Panorama City and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Sparks St. and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jason Michael Shockley lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 13200 Penn St. and the time is 5:53 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Steven Douglas Scott Stowell resides in Arleta and was nabbed after being charged with indecent exposure. The time is 00:40 a.m.

On Thursday, June 19, Robert Martin Berumen, an El Monte resident was taken into custody at North Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Cassandra Cook resides in Burbank and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Reese Place. The time is 7:01 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

David Joseph Anthony De La Cruz lives in Burbank and was picked up at 645 Jamestown Road and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Lucan De Leon Court resides in Anaheim and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 11:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and identity theft.

Kelly Michelle Escalante lives in Placerville and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of brass knuckles.

Brooklyn, New York, resident Anna Alicja Fritzinger was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:49 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Carlos Mena lives in Hollywood and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Bernadette Marie Teli is a caregiver and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Clark Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Juan Isidro Tinoco Gradilla lives in San Fernando and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Reese Place. The time is 6:59 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Wednesday, June 18, Jesse David Alexander, who is a Placentia resident and is employed as a construction worker was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. It took place at 10:04 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Jose Luis Alonso lives in Monterey Park and was apprehended at 683 North Victory Blvd. The time is 8:18 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jonas Borcherding resides in Glendale and was arrested at 25 East Alameda Ave. It occurred at 9:39 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Elysa Jocelyn Ealy lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:12 p.m.

Tenzin Gyadatsang resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 4:45 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Amanda Kirk lives in Burbank and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and Doan Drive and the time is 7:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Van Nuys resident Angelina Lupe Lucero was handcuffed at 9:39 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – identity theft – spousal abuse and repeated thefts.

Esteban Rodriguez Jr. lives in West Covina and is a construction worker and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 5:20 a.m. The charges are identity theft – vehicle registration fraud – repeated thefts and possession of burglary tools.

On Tuesday, June 17, Armen Avagyan, a Burbank resident was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:44 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Donald Patrick Cottrell Jr. lives in Compton and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 4:20 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and possession of tear gas.

Jennifer Roxana Figueroa is a nurse and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with making criminal threats. It occurred at 5:40 a.m.

Devin Raymond Guldemond lives in San Bernardino and was handcuffed at 9:12 p.m. The charge is possession of ammunition and being a felon and a warrant.

Zachary Jutras resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 2800 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 7:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Burbank resident Nathan King was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 9:40 a.m.

Jayson Jesse Ramirez resides in Pico Rivera and was taken into custody at 9:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a loaded firearm.

Yonis Eduardo Turcios Sumanzor lives in Glendale and is a cook and was picked up at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:32 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

On Monday, June 16, Ruben Garsevanyan, a Glendale resident and laborer was taken into custody at 131 Isabel St. The time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Gerson Gomez resides in Victorville and works for DoorDash and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Sabrina Marguerite Khalkhogian is a bookkeeper and a Burbank resident and was arrested at Wyoming Ave. and California St. and it took place at 9:50 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run.

Steven Dorn Lummus is a Santa Fe Springs resident and is employed by FedEx and was apprehended at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 3:52 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Sonja Jo Sadi lives in Toluca Lake and was taken into custody at Lincoln St. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of hard drugs.

Michael Thomas Toon works for the city of Los Angeles and lives in Burbank and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 10:37 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Arleta resident Miguel Angel Villa Gomez Chavez is a line cook and was cuffed at 1100 San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 3:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Heidi Kimberlee Zender is an event coordinator and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 1030 West Olive Ave. The time is 1:50 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – trespassing and a warrant.