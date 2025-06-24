Burbank Police Log: June 2 – June 8

An account of individuals nabbed by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Law and order must be taken seriously and on Sunday, June 8, Edvin Artoonian Savarani, a Sylmar mechanic was pinched by the Burbank police department at Spazier Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:36 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas and warrants.

Narek Bramaiah lives in Tarzana and is an Uber driver and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Jennifer Denise Chavez is a radiologist and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and spousal abuse. It took place at 2:04 a.m.

Jose Ricardo Colin Sanchez lives in Arleta and is a painter and was cuffed at 600 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Sandra Priscilla Garzon Giaquinta is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Christian Jovani Gonzalez lives in Panorama City and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:06 p.m.

Judith Esmeralda Gonzalez is a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive. It took place at 7:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Patricia Atalla Macchia lives in Azusa and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 8:22 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – repeated thefts and identity theft.

Garegin Panosian resides in Glendale and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Graham Place and the time is 8:23 p.m. The charge is warrants.

On Saturday, June 7, Edgar Bagayan, a Burbank resident was picked up at 2407 West Victory Blvd. It occurred at 2:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Edward Zuriel Burgos Hernandez lives in Pasadena and was nabbed at Third St. and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 00:03 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Serjik Gharibyan resides in Burbank and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:26 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Brian Steven Gorman lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 8:25 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Kirry Alexis Guadarrama is a Moreno Valley resident and was taken into custody at 8:53 p.m. The charges are domestic battery and oral sex with a minor.

Burbank resident Giovanni Gutierrez was handcuffed at 414 East Cedar Ave. and the time is 6:43 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Montserrat Leyva Rocha lives in Sun Valley and was pinched at 8:00 p.m. The site is 10950 Sherman Way and the charge is petty theft.

Ashley Morales is a Sun Valley resident and was cuffed at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Eduardo Ramos lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed at 4110 West Hood Ave. The time is 00:02 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, June 6, Juan Amezcua was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Catalina St. It took place at 7:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Brandon Clemons lives in West Hollywood and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Pomona resident Matthew James Dexter was apprehended at 1638 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:42 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Lakeesha Marie Dixon lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Victory Place and Lake St. It occurred at 9:25 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and a warrant.

Maria Adriana Espinoza resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Zari E. Esteghlal lives in Burbank and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Anthony Hale Gonzalez was handcuffed at 5:11 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Richard Lee Hall lives in Hollywood and was pinched at Maria St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 12:33 p.m. The charges are identity theft and joyriding.

North Hollywood resident Samone Adel Trumeau Hibbert is a telemarketer and was nabbed at 2000 West Empire Ave. The time is 12:33 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Noralyn Miron Marcial lives in Pacoima and is a caregiver and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:51 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Vanessa Martinez resides in Simi Valley and was arrested at Victory Place and Wilson Court and the time is 00:43 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – repeated thefts and bringing paraphernalia into a jail or prison.

Alicia Genay Nelson lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 9:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – repeated thefts and possession of hard drugs.

North Hollywood resident Juan Carlos Ovando was handcuffed at Pass Ave. and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 5:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Angel Victor Palomino lives in Montebello and was brought into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 5:08 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Nathan Christopher Parker resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. and it took place at 8:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Timothy Adam Rau lives in Thousand Oaks and was nabbed at Victory Place and Wilson Court and the time is 00:40 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of brass knuckles.

Brittany Lee Richard lives in Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with battery. The time is 00:45 a.m.

Brittney Michelle Fowler lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Victory Place and Lake St. The time is 9:25 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft – false impersonation and a warrant.

Dominique Raquel Taylor is a Simi Valley resident and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Wilson Court and the time is 00:44 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of stolen property – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Covina resident Jessica Telles was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, June 5, Ruslan Arakelian, a North Hollywood taxi driver was cuffed at 00:19 a.m. The charge is tattooing a minor.

Alexander Bakshinyan is a North Hollywood resident and is unemployed was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 2:54 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jim Clark Brinkerhoff lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. It took place at 10:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Serena Rene Brown was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – identity theft and a warrant.

Edwin Caamal is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 4:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – repeated thefts and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

Katherine Victoria Camara lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at Amherst Drive and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Eric Garcia resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. The time is 1:24 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Nikolas Dushon Hart was picked up after being charged with assault – spousal abuse and vandalism with $400 or more. It occurred at 8:10 p.m.

Jorge Ismael Jimenez lives in Cudahy and was taken into custody at 7:00 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance and being armed.

Samantha Tiffany Magallanes is a Bakersfield resident and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Michelle Esmeralda Perez lives in Bakersfield and was picked up at the same location and the same time. The charges are grand theft – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Diego Hernando Quinones Alvarado was pinched at St. Andrew’s Place and Venice Blvd. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Jabari Martin Redmond lives in Lancaster and was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 1:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – battery – petty theft and a warrant.

Carlos Ignacio Velasquez Gutierrez resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are conspiring to commit a felony and burglary.

On Wednesday, June 4, Bryan Marcus Aquino, a sales representative and an El Monte resident was pinched at Shelton St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:51 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Rafael Castillo lives in Littlerock and is an electrician and was arrested at Naomi St. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jilissa Jo Grothe resides in Sunland and was picked up at 999 North Victory Blvd. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It took place at 8:30 p.m.

Palmdale resident Jade Ella Keys was apprehended at 12860 Encinitas Ave. and the time is 7:15 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Dario Mendoza is a waiter and a Glendale resident and was taken into custody at Riverside Drive and Hollywood Way and the time is 4:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Kevin Mendoza lives in Palmdale and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 9:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – false impersonation and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kevork Andranik Milayna resides in Orange and is a producer and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Sunset Canyon Drive and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Tony Ismael Rodriguez lives in Palmdale and was arrested at 12860 Encinitas Ave. and the time is 7:20 a.m. The charge is burglary and warrants.

Acton resident Ricardo Santiago Figueroa is a disc jockey and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 3:43 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

On Tuesday, June 3, Christopher Stephen Baker, a Long Beach resident was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Cosme Betancourt lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Evergreen St. It took place at 3:50 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Valerie Joyce Bunde resides in La Mirada and was pinched at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – identity theft and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Hugo Rolando Cardenas was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Avon St. and the time is 10:28 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Erick Armando Castillejo is a cook and a Reseda resident and was nabbed at 6630 Jamieson St. It occurred at 1:30 p.m. The charges are vandalism – possession of a controlled substance – possession of hard drugs and repeated thefts.

Jasmin Elena Castro lives in Riverside and is a caregiver and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The time is 10:53 p.m. The charges are identity theft and driving without a license.

Shawn Christopher Dierolf resides in Sun Valley and was apprehended at 101 South Front St. The time is 11:38 p.m. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Marla Alexandria C. Henshaw was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave. It took place at 5:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Antonio Ambriz Mejia lives in Tarzana and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Dyanira Ochoa resides in Bell Gardens and is a delivery driver and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Florence St. and the time is 3:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary and identity theft.

Bell Gardens resident Samuel Ramos was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Frederic St. and it took place at 3:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiring to commit a felony – burglary and a warrant.

Ayus Todi lives in Irving, Texas, and was nabbed at 7:49 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Matthew Kristian Wilson is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

On Monday, June 2, Gonzalo Navarro Casares, an Oxnard cook was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. The time is 6:49 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Martin De La Rosa is a grave digger and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Maple St. and the time is 1:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and a warrant.

Jesse Jay Marzette Dupree lives in Woodland Hills and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 9:55 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – repeated thefts – possession of a taser and a warrant.

Gregory Hudson resides in Burbank and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and the 5-freeway exit. It occurred at 2:33 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Juan David Reyna lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:50 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

William Michael Watt is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1922 Grismer Ave. and the time is 10:57 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Franklin Ezequiel Zeledon is a cook and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and the 5-freeway on ramp. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.