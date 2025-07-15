Burbank Police Log: June 23 – June 29

The dedicated men and women in blue are doing their job.

While out on patrol the Burbank police department on Sunday, June 29, handcuffed Andrew Bryan Ameter, a Los Angeles resident and a data analyst at 360 West Alameda Ave. The time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Karlo Kayani Asadoorian lives in Glendale and was nabbed at Burbank and the 5 freeway, and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Hector Ivan Bernal is a resident of North Hollywood and is a musician and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 11:10 a.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.

Raymond Black is a warehouse clerk and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Delaware Road and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:30 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Michael Augustine Elias lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 200 Third St. and the time is 6:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jonathan Theodore Flaman is a West Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and it took place at 11:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Giovanna Cecilia Garcia lives in Encino and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. The time is 5:34 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines for sale and driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Alberto Mateo Gonzalez was picked up at 11:19 p.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and making criminal threats.

Reginald Lemoyne Keys lives in Sherman Oaks and was nabbed at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 10:29 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Kathryn Elise Lebrun resides in Canoga Park and was apprehended at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – possession of tear gas and a warrant.

Oscar Matute lives in West Hollywood and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Pasadena resident Jennifer Lynne McGraw works at Costco and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Fernando Nuno lives in Sylmar and was brought into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 1:27 a.m. The charge is 3056 of the state penal code.

Brenda Aurora Olmeda is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Ricky Landa Rios lives in Fremont and was nabbed at Pass Ave. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:22 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey Tanner resides in Burbank and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. and the time is 12:41 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property.

On Saturday, June 28, David Walter Anawalt, a San Gabriel resident was nabbed at Tujunga Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 2:49 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kelly Ann Bango lives in Venice and is unemployed and was apprehended at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. It took place at 2:27 p.m. The charges are burglary and possession of hard drugs.

Arthur Andrew De La Roca resides in North Hollywood and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and the 5 freeway exit. The time is 3:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – repeated thefts – petty theft and warrants.

Hasmik Galadjian lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mari Galadjian Ghazarian resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at the same time and the same location. The charge is repeated thefts.

Bryan Jacobo lives in Sylmar and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 3:13 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

Armine Ohanyan resides in Glendale and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:02 p.m. The charge is check fraud.

Juan Hugo Rivera lives in Encino and was nabbed at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. and it took place at 3:20 p.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Bianca Cierra Roberts lives in Desert Hot Springs and is an artist and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Valley St. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charges are driving without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

Nathaniel Manuel Serna resides in Colton and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keeler St. and the time is 6:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, June 27, Salvador Barreto, a Van Nuys gardener was pinched at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 11:48 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Shannon De La Vega lives in Sun Valley and was picked up at 1521 North Victory Place and the time is 2:48 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica De Luna resides in Winnetka and is a housekeeper and was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Flororlenda Gomora Contreras is a house cleaner and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Peyton Ave. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Andy Guzman lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 00:40 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Donald Whitney Nash resides in North Hollywood and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Avon St. and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricky Landon Rios lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 00:53 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

North Hills resident Richard Paul Roach works in sales and was apprehended at 1900 West Empire Ave. and it took place at 11:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Katherine Jasmine Rodriguez lives in Pasadena and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Fabian Sanchez resides in North Hills and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tulare Ave. and the time is 11:38 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ashley Breanna Thompson lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 6:00 p.m.

On Thursday, June 26, Daniel Robert Abundes, a Sylmar resident was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and it occurred at 00:30 a.m. The charge is forging a public seal and check fraud.

Volad Davoodi lives in Glendale and was apprehended at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Sylmar resident Liseth Delgado was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are check fraud – possession of hard drugs – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Michael Adam Draper lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 3:46 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Matthew David Green is a Burbank resident and was arrested at 4:42 p.m. The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon or a firearm.

Melissa Irene Green lives in West Covina and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Oshin Hacopian resides in Sun Valley and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Jason Michael Miles lives in North Hollywood and is a welder and was cuffed at 2000 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

Pacoima resident Jaime Minero Sanchez was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 10:28 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – riding a bicycle without a light and riding a bicycle while under the influence.

Earl De Silva Moore II lives in Inglewood and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Jose Morin resides in West Hills and was handcuffed at 9:45 a.m. The charge is battery on a police officer.

Fernando Nuno lives in Sylmar and is a mover and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 4:29 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – 3056 PC – repeated thefts – petty theft and identity theft.

Erik Ortega Becerril is a cook and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Evergreen St. and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 11:59 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Cristian Camilo Osorio Galvez lives in Los Angeles and is a producer and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:26 p.m.

Nestor Otero lives in Van Nuys and was cuffed at 3708 Verdugo Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hills resident Sassoon Yeressian works at a recycling center and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Pass Ave. The time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

On Wednesday, June 25, Jonathan Argueta Castellon, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:51 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Ajani Campbell lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 2001 West 94th St. and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Nicole Cisneros resides in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 8:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Jordan Donovan Daniel was handcuffed at 3:30 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Kamal Driggins lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Reese Place and it took place at 00:59 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Fabian Robert Gurule resides in North Hollywood and is a construction worker and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and warrants.

Sun Valley resident David Eugene Hinnerichs was nabbed at 7530 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:32 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Vincent Lee lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Valley St. and the time is 11:48 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Wilmington resident Astrid Pelaez Acevedo works for Uber Eats and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is driving without a license and a warrant.

Andrew Alonzo Rivas lives in Burbank and is a machine operator and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jharon Aaron Ward is an Uber driver and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:30 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and vehicle registration fraud.

Raymundo Yanez lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Tuesday, June 24, Edgar Bagayan, a Burbank resident was arrested at 2500 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Damian Carnona lives in Los Angeles and is an automobile polisher and was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and it took place at 00:12 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Kimberly Marie Jackson lives in Los Angeles and works at a recycling center and was handcuffed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:20 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Lisa Grace Ochoa resides in Granada Hills and was taken into custody at 6240 Sylmar Ave. It took place at 10:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Pablo Antonio Pena lives in Panorama City and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Burton Ave. and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, June 23, Sukias Akopyan, a Glendale resident who works in management was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:50 p.m.

Christopher Lee Caldera lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:06 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and resisting arrest.

Los Angeles resident Matthew Brian Corn was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way and it took place at 8:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – petty theft and warrants.

Nikolas Dushon Hart lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1:05 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

David Eugene Hinnerichs resides in Sun Valley and was cuffed at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:14 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesus Salvador Mendoza lives in Compton and was picked up at 2001 Burbank Blvd. and the time is 10:37 p.m. The charges are burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Albert Sahakyan works at a smoke shop and was nabbed at Sixth St. and Harvard Road. It took place at 10:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Liam Penney Southworth lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Brittany Ann Stevens resides in Canoga Park and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 3:53 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Cerritos resident Tyrone Vickers is a truck driver and was brought into custody and it took place at 5:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.