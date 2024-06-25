Burbank Police Log: June 3 – June 9

The Burbank police department is on the job every day to make sure the city is safe.

Being dutiful, the Burbank police on Sunday, June 9, arrested Tina Avedissian Alvarez, who lives in Burbank and is a baker at 1115 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Rosario Topete is a Burbank resident and was picked up at Target. The time is 10:05 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Daniel Corona Cabrera lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 11:15 a.m.

Jean Carlo Rene Gonzalez is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was arrested after being charged with contempt of court and domestic battery. The time is 2:50 p.m.

Hugo Armando Castillo Mingo is a construction worker and lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 620 North Hollywood Way.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. It took place at 7:03 p.m.

Jose Garcia Alvarado lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was nabbed at 3501 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is trespassing. The time is 8:23 p.m.

Georgiy Richko is a Los Angeles mechanic and was taken into custody at 215 South Lake St. The charges are burglary and disorderly conduct. The time is 8:20 p.m.

On Saturday, June 8, Blair Dino Giles, a Sun Valley resident was taken into custody at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 1:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Georgiy Richko is a hybrid repairman and was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. It took place at 1:45 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Brianne Damus lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was cuffed at Oak St. and Pass Ave. The time is 8:25 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and warrants.

Henry Peralta Nunez Jr. is a decorator and a San Pedro resident and was pinched at 1351 North Victory Place.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas – grand theft and a warrant. It occurred at 11:25 a.m.

Danielle Louise Rodriguez is a Los Angeles resident and is employed in customer service and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is grand theft.

Robert Daniel Julin lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 6:26 p.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Lawrence Edward Zoeller Jr. is a Los Angeles bartender and was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way. The time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Chantz Anthony Probst lives in Toledo, Ohio, and is unemployed and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of a loaded firearm and brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The time is 8:48 p.m.

On Friday, June 7, Peter Adam O’Neal, who lives in Van Nuys and is employed in construction was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 11:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Korion Steen is a Culver City resident and a TikToker and was nabbed at 900 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 1:50 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Nicholas Ali Fisher is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Zacari Nemorio Nicasio is a Los Angeles student and was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft and 3056 of the state penal code.

Jamoco Black is a Burbank bank manager and was nabbed at 414 South Rose St. The charge is making criminal threats. It took place at 3:00 p.m.

Noel Andy Gallegos is a Huntington Park resident and a dishwasher and was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 4:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and 3056 PC.

Alfred Pirjanians is an electrical engineer and a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Evergreen St.

It took place at 3:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Felix Favela lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 10809 Valero St. It occurred at 4:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – trespassing – possession of a baton – possession of large capacity magazines – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Burbank resident Jimmy Edoai Gonzalez Rodriguez is employed as a cleaner and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, June 6, Bryon Jamal Moore, who lives in Lancaster and is unemployed was cuffed at 2511 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:21 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew K. Wilson is a North Hollywood resident and is employed in lighting and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 9:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Andy Everth Renderos works in security and lives in Burbank and was cuffed at IKEA Way and Santa Anita Ave. It took place at 12:00 p.m. The charge is battery on a police officer and a warrant.

Raymond Edward Hill lives in Inglewood and is employed in retail and was picked up at 11:45 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse – petty theft and warrants.

Rodney Darryl Croom Jr. is a Corcoran resident and landscaper and was nabbed at Bethany Road and Kenneth Road. The time is 7:12 p.m. The charge is 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Heather Janine Durcan is a Burbank caregiver and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Blvd. The time is 11:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Artoor Malekian is an electrician and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a counterfeit item.

Burbank resident Jorge Antonio Rodrigue Jr. is an Uber Eats driver and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and East Ave.

The time is 11:50 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license – robbery and warrants.

Sona Gaprielian is a North Hollywood dental assistant and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft and the time is 12:29 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 5, Tyaon James Watson, a Burbank housekeeper was handcuffed at 2021 West Olive Ave. The charge is robbery. It took place at 12:53 p.m.

Matthew McGillan lives in Tujunga and works in solar paneling and was nabbed at Artsakh Ave. and Broadway. The charges are burglary and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Angela Agazaryan is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1601 Victory Place. It took place at 2:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

George Matavousian is retired and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct. The site is Palm Ave. and Third St.

Daniel Lee Stovall lives in Los Angeles and works in ticket sales and was arrested at 7:30 p.m. The site is Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The charge is petty theft – assault with force likely to cause an injury and a warrant.

Bryan Kyle Elparin is a Newport Beach resident and is a consultant and was picked up at Keystone St. and Kenmere Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and identity theft. It took place at 9:30 p.m.

Angel Ontiveros is a Los Angeles waiter and was apprehended at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The time is 9:50 p.m. The charge is bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Artashes Salamyan lives in Glendale and is unemployed and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave. The time is 8:56 p.m. The charges are DUI and causing injury and felony hit and run and causing injury.

Christ Khosravian lives in Burbank and is employed in sales and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 11:48 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 4, Paul Kidina Egziaber, who resides in Los Angeles and works for Federal Express was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 7:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Antasha Erma Carter is a Los Angeles janitor and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 7:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance -identity theft twice and a warrant.

David Fortunado Salvatiorra is a Burbank mechanic and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 10:30 a.m.

Maria Yesenia Robriche Gomez is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Vermont Ave. and Washington Blvd. The charge is identity theft. It took place at 1:04 p.m.

Jorge Andres Varela is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at the same site and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is the same.

Gohar Aloyan is a digital marketer and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 5:55 p.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Tristen Jace Gone works in fire management and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and Avon. The time is 11:38 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Monday June 3, Giantal Lia Oden, who lives in Burbank and works at a rehabilitation center was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:06 a.m.

North Hollywood resident Donald Monroe Offerman is unemployed and was pinched at Lake St. and Orange Grove Ave. and it took place at 10:00 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

Eric Alan Parker is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at the Olive Ave. overpass. The time is 11:22 a.m. The charges are vandalism – a violation and a warrant.

Vahag Gevorgyan is an Uber driver and resides in Van Nuys and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. It occurred at 4:21 p.m.

Reseda resident Adriana Adragna is unemployed and was arrested after being charged with grand theft. The time is 6:45 p.m. The site is 1800 West Empire Ave.

Antoinne McNeely lives in Hemet and is unemployed and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Frederic St. It took place at 9:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of ammunition and being a felon.