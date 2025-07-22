Burbank Police Log: June 30 – July 6

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s best was out on patrol and on Sunday, July 6, Dominic Christopher Adams, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed by the police department at 1575 Victory Place and the time is 8:22 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest – municipal code violation and a warrant.

Panorama City resident Alex Omar Aguirre was picked up at Hollywood Way and Oak St. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – identity theft and a warrant.

Kory Gerald Bower lives in Los Angeles and is a cleaning manager and was cuffed at 2200 Empire Ave. It took place at 1:20 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Elwood Eddie Chatman Jr. is unemployed and a Long Beach resident and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and it occurred at 9:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Haik Dhevaneyan lives in Glendale and works for the Salvation Army and was nabbed at 1028 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:44 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Brenda Dyan Hendrix resides in Chatsworth and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. The time is 00:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Leonor Lopez lives in Burbank and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Gateway. The time is 00:45 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Valentyna Murza Koi resides in Glendale and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Keystone St. It took place at 1:12 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank resident Yuri Alexander Reese is a recording mixer and was taken into custody after being charged with threatening an executive officer – battery on a police officer and domestic battery. The time is 11:08 p.m.

On Saturday, July 5, Damian Carmona, a Los Angeles automobile detailer was pinched at 2000 North Hollywood Way. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and identity theft. The time is 11:09 a.m.

Randy Civico Rivas lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 8:34 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Joseph Davila is a truck driver and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 4:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Ariana Danielle Escobar lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 4:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Elijah Steven Fehrman lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 6:20 p.m.

Michael Gonzalez is a resident of Lancaster and is a construction worker and was pinched at Bonnywood Place and Angeleno Ave. The time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of methenamines for sale – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools – identity theft and possession of hard drugs.

Levon Hakobyan lives in Panorama City and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 6:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

David Lamond Jarman resides in Riverside and was brought into custody at 2301 Alameda Ave. and the time is 6:37 p.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Virginia R. Lucas lives in Thousand Oaks and was handcuffed at 4:15 p.m. The charge is indecent exposure.

Agoura Hills resident Taylor Mavis Manuel is unemployed and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Manuela Guadalupe Melendez lives in Canoga Park and is a dishwasher and was apprehended at Victory Place and Maria St. It took place at 2:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Alejandro Mendoza resides in Sun Valley and was picked up at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:51 p.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Ramil De Leon Moss lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:50 p.m.

Ilan Shavalian resides in Agoura Hills and is a property manager and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. It occurred at 4:45 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Cherre Anne Smith lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. The time is 12:05 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Charlotte Rebecca Sweeney resides in North Hollywood and is an office manager and was pinched at Bonnywood Place and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 7:59 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines for sale and a warrant.

Tyler James Whittet lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 2832 North Lincoln St. The time is 1:56 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

On Friday, July 4, Freddy Ernesto Alarcon, a Northridge resident was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Maria St. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charges are grand theft and driving without a license.

Sharon Jean Alcantar lives in Burbank and is a cook and was picked up at 3715 Pacific Ave. It took place at 3:20 p.m. The charges are driving without a license – possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor hit and run.

Burbank resident Sharon Jean Alcantar was apprehended at 11:39 p.m. The charge is violating a protective order.

Christina Marie Allen lives in Riverside and is a cashier and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 9:43 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Inocencio Carbajal resides in Glendora and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 4:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and 3056 of the state penal code.

Randy Civico Rivas lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Fairview St. and the time is 10:05 p.m. The charges are petty theft and disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Maxim Edward Contino was brought into custody at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jonathan Aaron Cook lives in Burbank and was cuffed at Grismer Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 00:53 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Ciocco DeBarge is a sales representative and lives in Burbank and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road.

It took place at 3:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Bryan Kyle Alperin lives in Sunland and is a manager and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 5:55 p.m. The charge is robbery and a warrant.

Nicolas Ferron was apprehended at 2710 Hollywood Way and the time is 5:03 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and burglary.

Heiko Knapp lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 7:38 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jasmine Medina resides in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 1028 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:42 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and resisting arrest.

Bernadette Salazar is a restaurant manager and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 687 North Victory Blvd. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Mark Torres lives in Panorama City and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Victorville server Bella Marina Vallejo was apprehended at 687 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:17 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Artak Yeghisyan lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 10:12 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

On Thursday, July 3, Senovio Ascencio, a Sylmar detailer was picked up at Vanowen St. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Salvador Barreto lives in Van Nuys and is a landscaper and was taken into custody at 201 West Alameda Ave. It took place at 00:24 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Marcos Giovanni Barrios is unemployed and was nabbed at Valley St. and Edison Blvd. It occurred at 7:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Dante Daniel Becerril lives in Burbank and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive. The time is 7:59 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Adam Berry resides in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at 1005 North Alfred St. and the time is 1:55 p.m. The charge is battery.

Kassie Marie Brutto lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 9:13 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Robert Anthony Bustamante is a driver and was nabbed at Riverside Drive and Kenwood St. and the time is 5:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Shawn Michael Cole lives in Bakersfield and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and it occurred at 7:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and 3056 PC.

Richard Cortez Jr. resides in Pomona and is unemployed and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 6:35 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Amanda Nicole Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 103 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:10 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Francisco Erasmo Inojosa Jr. resides in Burbank and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Jeffries Ave. The time is 7:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Tasha Nicole Jahnke lives in Van Nuys and is a nurse and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:13 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Angelos Kario Filas works in food delivery and lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:21 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Crystal Lopez resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 103 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:12 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Syuzanna Ohanyan lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Christin Petrosian resides in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with elder abuse. It took place at 3:35 p.m.

Jean Marie Phillips lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at Vanowen St. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Caleb Sandoval was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive and the time is 7:59 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

William Watson Jr. lives in Hollywood and was picked up at 11:40 p.m. The site is Maple St. and Edison Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Burbank resident Luis Albert Zamora was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 3:26 p.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

On Wednesday, July 2, Miguel Angel Coronel Lopez, a Van Nuys resident was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 9:59 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Marcus Deshane Dewberry lives in Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with kidnapping – spousal abuse and making criminal threats. The time is 4:00 p.m.

Nicholas Steve Palahniuk resides in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 6:25 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Alvaro Ernesto Perez Rivera is a housekeeper and was apprehended at Beverly Blvd. and Juanita Ave. and the time is 7:35 a.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and a warrant.

Marian Radu lives in Rowland Heights and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 8:20 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Valerija Rosenbaum lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 1112 North Hollywood Way. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Ruben Sanchez Alvizo resides in Van Nuys and is a construction worker and was nabbed at 2725 Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:18 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and warrants.

Anthony Skinner Garcia lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and First St. It took place at 7:37 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Nazaret Sogomonyan is a resident of Panorama City and was apprehended at 1112 Hollywood Way and it occurred at 12:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of tear gas and warrants.

Chyngyz Sudyka Kunov lives in Philadelphia and is a mover’s helper and was picked up at Scott Road and Walnut Ave. The time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Reseda resident Daniel Vanegas Arias was taken into custody at 2725 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:12 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and a warrant.

Joseph Nicolas Vasquez lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 3:35 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

David Alonzo Zaragoza resides in Wilmington and was cuffed after being charged with making criminal threats. The time is 1:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 1, Edgar Bagayan, a Burbank resident was picked up at 2600 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 9:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Keri Lynn Carr lives in Hollywood and is a receptionist and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:25 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Adrian Carl Guzman was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:35 p.m. The charges are battery and being a fugitive from justice.

Glendale resident Avetis M. Hanesyan owns a truck company and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Larry Linda lives in Burbank and works at a home and garden and was taken into custody at 11:44 a.m. The charge is battery.

Derrick Marque Reid is a songwriter and a resident of North Hollywood and was nabbed at 641 Victory Blvd. The time is 1:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Tiffany Ruby Rodriguez Vargas lives in Paramount and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:20 p.m.

Moises Sanchez resides in Sun Valley and was picked up at Cypress Ave. and Third St. It took place at 4:50 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Dalton Jeremy Sargent lives in Altadena and is a server and was nabbed at Parish Place and Olive Ave. The time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sevada Schollian works in pharmacy delivery and is a resident of Burbank and was picked up at 1632 Scott Road and the time is 2:02 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Grace Lillian Solis resides in Sun Valley and was apprehended at Cypress Ave. and Third St. It occurred at 5:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Ryan Wagner lives in Riverside and is employed in retail merchandise and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, June 30, Enrique Antonio Garza, a North Hollywood resident was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Ontario St. The time is 8:31 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Malcolm Leon Hatchett lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive. The time is 4:37 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Joshua Troy Loudermilk resides in North Hollywood and is employed as a cleaner and was apprehended at Brighton St. and Kitteridge St.

It took place at 7:06 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Andre Perez works at a mobile car wash and lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 8:40 p.m. The site is 2900 San Fernando Blvd. The charges are vandalism and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Nicolas Alonso Rosales Quijada resides in Huntington Park and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Parish Place and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

North Hollywood resident Hector Andres Santiago III was taken into custody at 2:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft and being prohibited from possession of ammunition.

Sona Angela Shoen lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Keystone St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:15 a.m. The charge is warrants.