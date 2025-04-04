Burbank Police Log: Marc 10 – March 16

Burbank's finest is hard at work and making sure the community is safe.

While making sure the city is secure, Burbank’s men and women in blue on Sunday, March 16, took into custody Javier Sanchez Andrade, a North Hollywood machinist at Alameda Ave. and Riverside Drive. The time is 4:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Justin Robert McNeal lives in Burbank and was picked up at Pass Ave. and Olive Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jennie Vega Melendez works in management and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Riverside Drive and the time is 4:35 a.m. The charge is possession of tear gas and a warrant.

Adam Nathaniel Moss is a caregiver and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Valencia Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 1:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a taser – identity theft – possession of a hard drug and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Lynne Christina Patron lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 343 North Fairview St. and the time is 00:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Gerardo Rodriguez is a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at First St. and Cypress Ave. and it took place at 4:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug – repeated thefts – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Jonathan Senn lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 180 North Los Angeles St. and the time is 1:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jennifer Noemy Serrano Ballesteros resides in North Hollywood and is a medical assistant and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Pass Ave. It occurred at 3:48 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Bryan Velasquez lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker and was picked up at the same site and the time is 3:40 a.m. The charge is the same.

Milton Isaias Velasquez is a cook and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at the same location and the time is 3:43 a.m. The charge is the same.

On Saturday, March 15, David Allsop. a Hollywood resident was apprehended at Keystone St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 3:44 a.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud and warrants.

Dolores Angel lives in Burbank and was picked up at 133 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Grigor Arutyunyan resides in Glendale and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:07 p.m. The charges are possession of a false driver’s license – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Daniel Garrett Deleveaux lives in Pasadena and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. It took place at 10:18 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Christoper Ferreira resides in Valley Village and is a consultant and was cuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Victory Blvd. The charge is possession of stolen property. The time is 5:00 a.m.

Jose Ramon Ibarra lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:36 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Shadow Hills resident Juanita Keshish was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Serjik Mehdi Khanianfard lives in Glendale and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 5:19 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a hard drug.

Carlos Alberto Ruiz resides in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 2300 Monterey Ave. and the time is 1:27 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Jushawn Aurthlamurh Smith was arrested at 133 East Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 9:45 p.m.

The charges are driving while under influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Friday, March 14, Eva Chinchilla Linares, a Van Nuys resident was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Cynthia Georgina Diaz Torres is a resident of Van Nuys and was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Oscar Infante Jr. lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 12:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – repeated thefts and petty theft.

Sandy Martinez is an El Monte resident and was cuffed at 11:01 p.m. The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Bell resident Darin Wayne McCoy is unemployed and was pinched at 201 North Front St. and the time is 00:52 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Rebecca Solis Portillo lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 11:50 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Jessica Lorena Vargas resides in Hollywood and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 9:30 p.m.

Burbank resident Tykeem Latrez White works in security and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 8:15 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Thursday, March 13, David Alcantar Jr., who lives in Northridge was picked up at Hollywood Way and Allen Ave. and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property – possession of burglary tools and repeated thefts.

Burbank resident Raul Salvador Arredondo was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:28 a.m.

Steven Lamont Crockett lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Olympic Blvd. and Wilton Place and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and 3056 of the state penal code.

Carlos Alberto Garcia Barrera resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 12:15 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Lorri Faith Hubert is a teacher and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Beachwood Drive. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is embezzlement.

Ethan Munoz is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 7:15 p.m. The charge is possession of child pornography.

Clark Rosten Veater lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a construction worker and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Pass Ave.

The time is 11:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – robbery and warrants.

On Wednesday, March 12, Amber Michelle Childs, a Burbank resident was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 11:47 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Steven Tyrel Clapp lives in Hollywood and is unemployed and was handcuffed at Valpreda St. and Empire Ave. The time is 7:58 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Durance Goodlow is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 181 West Alameda Ave. The time is 00:10 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – forging a counterfeit seal and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Miguel Esteban Luevanos lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. It took place at 5:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Arianna Olivia Lucrecia Ortiz resides in Burbank and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:52 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Giancarlo Dodge Rodpotong lives in Burbank and was brought into custody at 2600 West Victory Place and the time is 10:05 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – trespassing and warrants.

Daniel Williams is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 8:00 p.m. The charge is tampering with a motor vehicle and warrants.

Pacoima resident David Zaragoza Lopez is a tattoo artist and was nabbed at Third St. and Grinnell Drive. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – repeated thefts and possession of tear gas. The time is 1:23 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 11, Scott James Alexander, a Van Nuys resident was handcuffed at 441 Bauchet St. The time is 4:45 a.m. The charges are burglary and 3056 PC.

De Anthony Martel Bivins lives in Palmdale and was apprehended at IKEA Way and Tujunga Ave. It took place at 9:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Leslie Ann Howell resides in Burbank and was picked up at 1914 West Olive Ave. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Anthony Dennis Nuckolls is a recycler and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Francisco Michael Starkweather lives in San Bernardino and was pinched at 8:47 p.m. The charges are possession of ammunition and being a felon – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

On Monday, March 10, Gilberto Eduardo Alvarez, a Hollywood resident was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Alexis Amanda Delgado lives in Reseda and is a receptionist and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 1:24 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Canyon Country resident Natalie Marie Fischer was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 5:34 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a hard drug and vehicle registration fraud.

Crystal Garcia lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Pass Ave. and Riverside Drive and the time is 6:49 p.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer and warrants.

Katie Lynn Henry is a Mira Loma resident and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Rose St. and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts and identity theft.

Steven Eric Mick lives in Wilmington and was pinched at the 3:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and spousal abuse.

David Jay Mirabal resides in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with resisting arrest – elder abuse – burglary – contempt of court – stalking. The time is 4:15 p.m.

Alyssa Breanna Solis lives in Yucca Valley and is unemployed and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 10:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Farideh Tajarod Khan is a Glendale resident and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Linda Espinoza Villa Franco lives in Savannah, Georgia, and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 5:36 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.