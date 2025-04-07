Burbank Police Log: March 17 – March 23

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s police department on Sunday, March 23, picked up Da Vonte Charles Carter, a Los Angeles resident who is unemployed at Olive Ave. and Lincoln St.

The time is 7:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – 3056 of the state penal code – repeated thefts – possession of a hard drug and a warrant.

Ivan Christoper Hernandez lives in Valley Village and was apprehended at 1:00 a.m. The charges are rape – spousal abuse – lewd act on a child and possession of nitrous oxide.

Aiyana Delna Moore is a North Hollywood student and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Maple St. The time is 8:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Kerry Theodore Perez Jr. lives in North Hollywood and works in operations and was nabbed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 10:51 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud and a warrant.

Joel Martin Saenz resides in North Hollywood and was picked up after being charged with indecent exposure. The time is 8:15 a.m.

Edward Wiley lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 2501 West Olive Ave. The time is 5:35 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Saturday, March 22, Gabriel Baeza, a Pacoima resident was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 00:38 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Edgar Bagayan lives in Burbank and was picked up at Monterey Ave. and Lamer St. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Victor Cabral was nabbed after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a firearm and spousal abuse. The time is 5:20 p.m.

Cassidy Kean resides in Glendale and was pinched at 262 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Palmdale resident Brian Abdiel Orellana works as a Cadillac technician and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 11:55 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft and a warrant.

Jason Fredrick Paquin Hall lives in Ridgecrest and was taken into custody at 960 Chestnut St. It occurred at 7:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Josue Alejandro Perez Lopez is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 1:32 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and petty theft.

On Friday, March 21, Helen Vanessa Hernandez, a resident of Chatsworth was taken into custody at 1900 West Empire Ave. The time is 3:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – repeated thefts – petty theft and possession of a hard drug.

Tyrena Einan Howerton lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at the same site and the time is 1:18 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Denise Medina is a Panorama City resident and is a supervisor and was cuffed at 250 North First St. The charges are battery and disorderly conduct. The time is 1:48 a.m.

Saul Jonathan Nunez lives in Burbank and was arrested at 800 North Victory Blvd. The time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is larceny.

Robert James Patterson is a resident of Las Vegas and is unemployed and was apprehended at 924 West Olive Ave. It took place at 9:05 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Diana Marie Salazar lives in Panorama City and works as a retail associate and was picked up at 250 North First St. The time is 1:48 a.m. The charges are battery and disorderly conduct.

Christian Anthony Spector resides in Burbank and works in parking and was nabbed at Bel Aire Drive and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 5:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of drugs and a warrant.

Samantha Rylee Young was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 2:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, March 20, Freddy Barrera, a Sun Valley resident who is self-employed was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Kenmore Ave. It took place at 10:00 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Arnoldo Cobo Brito lives in Northridge and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Reese Place and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deshanae Monique Duff resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 600 North Buena Vista St. The time is 3:44 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – vandalism and a warrant.

Miguel Jose Huerta lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 12:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nikki Jean Nichols resides in Sun Valley and is unemployed and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. It occurred at 9:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Van Nuys resident Carlos Alberto Ruiz was handcuffed at 2300 West Victory Blvd. The time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, March 19, Hawthrone resident Waynisha Laserrian Brown was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Walter Antonio Cortez Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of a hard drug – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Burbank resident James Kidd Fleming was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 2:15 a.m.

Jeziel Lara Roque lives in Burbank and is a singer and was picked up at 1551 West Olive Ave. It took place at 5:45 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Andrea Marie Salazar resides in Temple City and was cuffed at 1:05 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Brittany Lynn Sims lives in Paso Robles and was arrested at Grismer Ave. and Elliott Drive. The time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug – repeated thefts – possession of tear gas – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Luis Urrieta was apprehended at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 4:29 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of a hard drug.

Anthony John Valento lives in Burbank and is a Lyft driver and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and California St. It took place at 8:48 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Tuesday, March 18, Vanessa Bonilla, who lives in Panorama City was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road.

The time is 11:48 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – identity theft and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Burbank resident Harold Brown was nabbed at 2107 West Alameda Ave. The time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Miguel Angel Carranza lives in Pacoima and was apprehended at 12760 Osborne St. The time is 3:45 a.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Jose Castro resides in Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse and disorderly conduct. The time is 1:15 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Jordan Donovan Daniel was taken into custody at 250 North First St. The time is 1:44 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Joshua Alexander Escobar lives in La Canada and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave. The time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Miguel Antonio Fuentes is a San Fernando resident and was pinched at Victory Place and Lake St. The time is 11:21 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Granada Hills resident John Carlos Reyes was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. It occurred at 1:10 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Steven Max Tannenbaum lives in Encino and is a kitchen manager and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 4:15 p.m.

The charges are repeated thefts – possession of a controlled substance – attempted extortion – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Nancy Bernice Vasquez resides in Lancaster and was cuffed at 2500 West Victory Blvd. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Lopez Yanez Jr. lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Kenwood St. and the time is 4:35 a.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

On Monday, March 17, Joaquin Efrain Contreras, a house cleaner and a San Gabriel resident was picked up at Tujunga Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident and mechanic Anthony Nicolas Duarte was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Lamer St. and it took place at 11:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Kayla Galvez Flores lives in National City and was taken into custody at 2235 North Buena Vista St. The time is 9:50 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct twice and a warrant.

Bruce Wayne Hicks is unemployed and a resident of Compton and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 3:45 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts – petty theft and a warrant.

Sabuh Honarchian lives in Burbank and is a CEO and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. The time is 4:11 a.m. The charges are false imprisonment – grand theft and vandalism.

Rajah Kitani is a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 2:38 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jaime Lopez Miranda Jr. lives in San Fernando and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 9:02 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Gerardo Daniel Martinez Garcia is a Long Beach resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Varney St. The time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Gregorio Martinez Espinoza lives in Huntington Park and is a janitor and was nabbed at 113 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 6:50 a.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

Alan Lee McDermott resides in Glendale and was arrested at Pass Ave. and Heffron Drive It occurred at 9:49 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

Richard Morgan lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Lamer St. The time is 11:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hard drug.

Alfred Pirijanian is a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at 626 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 6:48 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Abel Shamiryan lives in Canyon Country and is employed in music production and was cuffed at 924 West Victory. Blvd. It took place at 9:40 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Alejandro Solis resides in Bakersfield and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and reckless evading.

Marcos Samuel Tejada Vaquerano lives in Sun Valley and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 7:39 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Manuel Urena lives in Pasadena and was picked up at 164 East Palm Ave. It occurred at 2:15 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Marlon Stefano Ventura Villalta is a roofer and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Brighton St. and Tulare Ave. The time is 00:40 a.m. The charge is a warrant.