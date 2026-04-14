Burbank Police Log: March 23 – March 29

Burbank's men and women in blue work hard to protect its citizens and property.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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Burbank’s police on Sunday, March 29, picked up Ahmad Shah Ahmadi, a Santa Clarita resident at 11:12 p.m. The charge is possession of a loaded firearm.

Kyle Harrison Carper was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 11:19 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Stephen Dornberg lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 12:36 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kaelani Sherre Renee Eldridge is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at First St. and Angeleno Ave. It took place at 1:45 p.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Edgar Gervacio Gonzalez is a mechanic and was sacked at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 00:40 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Daniel Marcuz Godinez lives in Sun Valley and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. It occurred at 3:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Arabo Harabedian is a Glendale resident and was pinched at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:03 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Ricky Leon lives in Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with warrants. The time is 11:23 p.m.

Kareem Markus Lorenzo lives in Inglewood and was nabbed at First St. and Angeleno Ave. It took place at 1:50 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Westlake Village resident John Thomas Piani was arrested after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and warrants. The time is 00:40 a.m.

Josiah Via lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Oak St. and Pass Ave. The time is 4:09 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and warrants.

Gina Theresa Watts was arrested at 2600 West Victory Blvd. The time is 2:28 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of hard drugs.

On Saturday, March 28, John Millard Culajay, a Burbank resident was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 7:42 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jacob Stephen Dornberg lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 6:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael Estrada resides in Pacoima and was nabbed after being charged with criminal street gang activity and vandalism with $400 or more. It took place at 5:53 a.m.

Jaime S. Garcia was arrested at Ontario St. and Vanowen St. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood resident Maurice Hinton was cuffed at 510 North Naomi St. It took place at 4:01 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jerome Arthur Jacobsen lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Allan Ave. and Flower St. The time is 5:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Shekh Roz Khasanov is a Beverly Hills resident and was taken into custody at 518 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 3:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – threatening an executive officer – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Michael Andrew Larin resides in Sun Valley and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:36 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Gunnar Matthew Morales lives in Panorama City and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:22 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Sun Valley resident Fernando Rodriguez was pinched after being charged with criminal street gang activity and vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 5:49 a.m.

Juan Antonio Serrato Mendoza is a roofer and a Riverside resident and was sacked at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The time is 7:53 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Burbank resident Caleb Young was apprehended at 2600 West Victory Blvd. It occurred at 10:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, March 27, Grig Gevorgi Alikhanyan, a resident of Van Nuys was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Delaware Road. The time is 2:21 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Tristen Albert Austin lives in Pacoima and is a truck driver and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 3:34 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Oganes Bilbulyan is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 822 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Christina Grace Collins is a singer and was handcuffed at 501 North Third St. The time is 9:39 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Davona Trice Joslyn Ferguson lives in Pacoima and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave and Hollywood Way. It took place at 3:41 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Burbank resident Ryan Nicholas Graziano was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. The time is 9:07 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Samuel Jacob Long lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Clybourn Ave. and Sarah St. The time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Justin Paul Luna is a Culver City resident and was sacked at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jose Miguel Lopez Rivera lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 7:08 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and resisting arrest.

Daniel Francisco Saldivar is a Sun Valley resident and was pinched at 1811 Grismer Ave. The time is 10:05 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Kim Faye Shelton lives in Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

North Hollywood resident Damian Angel True was apprehended at 901 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 7:06 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

On Thursday, March 26, Aryiante Bell, a Los Angeles resident was sacked at 1403 North Victory Place. The time is 3:25 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Sean Darre Boyce lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 11:02 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – petty theft and identity theft.

Trinity Jolie Capili resides in Burbank and was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:28 p.m.

Georginna Carrasco Martinez lives in North Hollywood and was picked at 1605 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 4:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of nitrous oxide and warrants.

Jackson Ariel Castillo Centeno is a North Hollywood resident and was sacked at the same site and the time is 4:32 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Sean Charles Kreiner lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 00:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Luna is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed after being charged with a Burbank municipal code violation. The time is 4:50 p.m.

Gunnar Matthew Morales was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:52 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and identity theft.

Danielle Bernice Muhammad lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1403 North Victory Place and the time is 3:25 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Julio Elias Ivan Perez Rojas was apprehended at 9:33 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

Richie Ali Rivera Ortiz resides in Glendale and was nabbed after being charged with threatening an executive officer – robbery and disorderly conduct. The time is 6:54 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Ezra Ezekiel Simms was handcuffed after being charged with burglary. The time is 6:13 p.m

Adaeza Chalawn Akili Smith lives in Los Angeles and was pinched after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Vanessa Vega was cuffed at 1605 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:20 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Timothy Christian Williams lives in Venice and was brought into custody at the Burbank police department lobby and the time is 11:28 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Wednesday, March 25, William James Agro, a Van Nuys resident was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 5:51 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Michael Wayne Barr lives in Simi Valley and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Ghukasyan resides in Glendale and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Leyla Allyson Brooke Jacobson was taken into custody at 301 North Pass Ave. It took place at 5:51 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Burbank resident Sergey Melkumyan was handcuffed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 9:18 p.m.

Ruben Dario Sanchez Jr. lives in Santa Clarita and is a student and was nabbed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 3:20 a.m.

Crystal Scarlett Tufts is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jason Williams lives in Los Angeles and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:45 a.m.

On Tuesday, March 24, Elijah Cornelius, who lives in Northridge was pinched at 18517 Celtic St. The time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

James Edward Fisher is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at Dubnoff Way and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 3:00 a.m.

The charges are driving without a valid license – possession of hard drugs – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and warrants.

Burbank resident Stephanie DaMaris Grinado was nabbed after being charged with contempt of court. The time is 6:45 p.m.

Phallon Adriana Jenkins lives in North Hollywood and was pinched after being charged with petty theft. It occurred at 7:40 p.m.

Devon Bradford Manns is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Frank Rivas was picked up at 201 North Front St. and the time is 6:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Vassilev Ubani lives in Northridge and was arrested at 7:30 a.m. The charges are identity theft – intent to defraud and possession of an undetectable firearm.

Francis Gregory Bautista Vergara is a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with contempt of court. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Jamarius Walker lives in Pacoima and is a delivery driver and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave. It took place at 1:47 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

On Monday, March 23, Nile Nepia Ruiz Ferguson was arrested at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The time is 1:01 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Jayden Paul Fuentes lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Flower St. and Valencia Ave. The time is 6:55 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Steven Michael Galvin is a Sun Valley resident and was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – identity theft and repeated thefts. It occurred at 9:30 p.m.

Eric Junior Garcia Rendon lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Robert Marty Molina was handcuffed at 1651 North Victory Place and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charges are forging a public seal – check fraud – possession of stolen property – identity theft and a warrant.

Thaddeus William Richards lives in Burbank and was pinched after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Antonio Jess Santillan resides in Burbank and was sacked at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 11:13 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Marlene Destiny Santillana lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 501 North Third St. The time is 3:06 p.m. The charges are driving without a valid license – reckless driving and driving with an open container.

Gerardo A. Santa Ana is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. It took place at 12:50 p.m.