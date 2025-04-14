Burbank Police Log: March 24 – March 30

A seven day account of people nabbed by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

While maintaining the safety of the city, on Sunday, March 30, the men and women in blue handcuffed Shannon De La Vega, a Los Angeles resident at Vanowen St. and Hollywood Way. The time is 10:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Diresta is a production manager and a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at Duran St. and San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 9:04 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Edvin Ebrahimian lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Spazier Ave. It occurred at 9:10 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a hard drug and a warrant.

Justin Markell Ferguson resides in Los Angeles and is a student and was nabbed at Victory Place and Estrella Way. The time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jeffrey William Hernandez lives in Montebello and was arrested at Clybourn Ave. and Dubnoff Way and the time is 3:02 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Studio City resident Tracey Lee Renson is a school administrator and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 4:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Macey L. Willis lives in Lakewood and is a veterans administration contractor and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 10:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – vehicle registration fraud and identity theft.

On Saturday, March 29, Mark Kimball J. Carter, a Los Angeles resident and a Pepsi merchandiser was arrested and charged with spousal abuse. The time is 10:18 p.m.

Saroya La Hollie Collins lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 00:58 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – petty theft – price gouging and repeated thefts.

Cesar Dominguez was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. The time is 3:28 a.m.

Jesus Gandara lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 5:05 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nhung Tuyet Mai resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at 1200 South Flower St. The time is 1:43 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and a warrant.

Burbank resident Andrew Marhsall McKay works at a retail store and was nabbed at Evergreen St. and Hatteras St. It took place at 11:56 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Timothy Michael Montgomery is a resident of San Jose and was picked up at 2468 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:53 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of nitrous oxide and 3000.8 of the state penal code.

Travis Walter Richards is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Arcadia plumber Daniel Frank Westering was arrested at Warner Blvd. and Valley St. It took place 9:34 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Damonae Cashae Young lives in Los Angeles and is a CNA and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 1:25 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and possession of stolen property.

On Friday, March 28, Moises Abarca Arevalo, a recycler and a North Hollywood resident was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd.

The time is 3:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property – possession of burglary tools and identity theft.

Oscar Arenas De La Rosa lives in Sylmar and is a solar panel installer and was picked up at 1635 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 6:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Chavarria resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Riverside Drive and Hollywood Way. It took place at 00:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Chaz Conant is a Panorama City resident and was taken into custody and at 3205 West Alameda Ave. The time is 2:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug and warrants.

Luis Alberto Gonzalez lives in Victorville and was arrested at Riverside Drive and North Hollywood Way. It took place at 00:42 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Los Angeles resident Jamie Helen Hodge was pinched after being charged with resisting an executive officer and spousal abuse. The time is 11:40 p.m.

Guillermo Luis Garcia was cuffed at 310 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:36 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting an executive officer and disorderly conduct.

Jesse Lewis Martinez was picked up at 1837 North Victory Place and the time is 10:22 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Jessica Jean Patapoff resides in Long Beach and is a health care provider and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lamer St. It took place at 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Burbank resident Paul Castro Rodriguez is unemployed and was taken into custody at the same location and the time is the same. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Callie Grace Ann Slaughter lives in Santa Ana and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Jose De Jesus Valencia Moreno resides in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 1565 North Victory Place and the time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and misuse of a driver’s license and vehicle registration.

Burbank resident Anthony John Valento was picked up at 301 North Lomita St. and the time is 00:04 a.m. The charges are contempt of court and disorderly conduct.

Jose Luis Ventura Avalos lives in Sylmar and is a solar panel installer and nabbed at 1635 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 6:25 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, March 27, Angel Lynne Alexander was pinched at 3113 West Olive Ave. The time is 7:08 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Jeffrey Samuel Charles Black lives in Los Angeles and is self-employed and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 10:38 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

John Bruce Cartier lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:30 a.m.

Esmeralda Dickson resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:18 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Elijah Joseph Evans Bomar is a resident of Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Amherst Drive and Broadway and the time is 3:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Jonathan Jens Patrick Glad lives in Simi Valley and was handcuffed at 440 North Lomita St. It occurred at 4:15 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools.

Robert Lee Graham resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1245 North Whitnall Hwy. The time is 7:25 a.m.

The charges are burglary – possession of burglary tools – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Dominic Nguy Hogan lives in Upland and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Manuel Jesus Ibarra resides in Hawthorne and is a gardener and was picked up at 1701 North Victory Place. The time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Arthur Paul Johnson III lives in Aurora, Colorado, and is unemployed and was handcuffed at Broadway and Amherst Drive. It took place at 3:42 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Georgiy Polivka is a resident of North Hollywood and was apprehended at 11471 Chandler Blvd. and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charge is identity theft and warrants.

De Andre D. Singleton lives in Burbank and was pinched at Amherst Drive and Broadway. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Burbank resident Davonta Williams was arrested at the same site and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

On Wednesday, March 26, Gamer Urian Zarna, a Glendale resident and construction worker was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Flower St.

The time is 2:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Erick Woodson Brown lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was arrested at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Adam Michael Burton resides in Los Angeles and works in health care and was nabbed at 301 East Olive Ave. The time is 12:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Petra Yamilez Carrillo lives in Panorama City and was apprehended at 4129 West Hood Ave. The time is 3:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – petty theft and identity theft.

Hayk Ghazaryan is a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at 4129 West Hood Ave. The charges are battery and petty theft. It took place at 7:44 p.m.

Taylor Reese Jackson Smythe was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary and possession of stolen property.

Bernardo Arellano Sanchez is a driver and is a San Fernando resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 4:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Palmdale resident Ronald Marquise Smothers was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 9:25 p.m.

Justin Apolinar Solis lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 4129 West Hood Ave. It occurred at 4:20 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – petty theft – possession of burglary tools – possession of stolen property and burglary.

Luiza Ter Harutunyan was brought into custody at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 2:09 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hard drug.

Jason Lee Walters was picked up at Fifth St. and Orange Grove Ave. It occurred at 11:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – repeated thefts and possession of a hard drug.

On Tuesday, March 25, Joseph Artzer, a Los Angeles resident was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 4:55 p.m. The charges are robbery – petty theft – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Collin Robert Atherton is a waiter and a resident of Costa Mesa and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy. It took place at 2:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hard drug.

Amado Cadena lives in Tustin and was picked up at First St. and Cabrillo Drive. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Danielle Marie Chavez is a Norwalk resident and is a recycler and was handcuffed at 11:15 a.m. The site is 3197 Imperial Hwy. The charge is grand theft.

Manuel D. Cornejo lives in North Hollywood and is a machine operator and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 12:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and forging a public seal.

Burbank resident Melinda Ismailian was taken into custody at 600 North Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a hard drug.

Brenna Rain Martinez lives in Pomona and is a cashier and was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse and possession of Xanax. The time is 11:45 p.m.

Annette Olivas resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 12:50 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and petty theft.

Helen Carina Pena is a personal banker and resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 12:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Carlos Alberto Ruiz lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 9:52 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Daniel Valdez Cervantes resides in Tustin and was picked up at First St. and Cabrillo Drive and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Burbank resident Anthony John Valento was apprehended at 319 North Lomita St. It occurred at 11:25 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

On Monday, March 24, Anabella Bageri, who is a resident of Palmdale was apprehended at Main St. and Victory Court. The time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – repeated thefts – petty theft – possession of stolen property – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a hard drug and a warrant.

Jennifer Nicole Carlough Phillips lives in Tujunga and is employed in sales and was nabbed at 1900 West Empire Ave. It took place at 12:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Timothy Joseph Freiburg House is a tax preparer and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 1533 North Evergreen St. The time is 4:16 p.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Adrian Garcia lives in Nipomo, California, and was arrested at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 3:57 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – being under the influence of a controlled drug and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Jessica Guerrero resides in Santa Barbara and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 3:59 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being a fugitive and identity theft.

Eduard Harutyunyan lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Blvd. The time is 1:21 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Rene Santos Hernandez is a general contractor and is a Sun Valley resident and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 3:34 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lance Emery Jacquette resides in Burbank and was arrested at 728 Roselli St. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and vandalism with $400 or more.

Maceo Williams Penny lives in Burbank and was picked up at 9:00 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and making criminal threats.

Patricia Fanell Rosen resides in Sun Valley and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are possession of a hard drug – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Aaron Guadalupe Tirado Monzon lives in Sun Valley and was pinched at 2280 North Ontario St. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Gerardo Vega is a produce clerk and is a Burbank resident and was brought into custody at Alameda Ave. and Main St. The time is 6:44 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.