Burbank Police Log: March 30 – April 5

An account of people arrested by the Burbank police across one week.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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On Sunday, April 5, Erik Jovany Aguilar, a Sylmar resident was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road by the men and women in blue.

The time is 2:44 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and resisting arrest.

Charles Sebastian William Gordon was sacked at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:20 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Ian Johnson Jones lives in Huntington Beach and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:22 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Vladimir Mejia Lara is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:57 p.m.

Eric Neftali Porrata Villalobos lives in Glendora and was apprehended at 343 North Pass Ave. The time is 9:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Sergio Joseph Yanez is a Sun Valley resident and was pinched at 1426 East Tujunga Ave. The time is 10:43 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

On Saturday, April 4, Elhadi Ben Kirane, a Riverside resident was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. The time is 9:59 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Vincent Wilder Chil El Santos lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. It took place at 8:21 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Odalys Victoria Franco is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Vanowen St. and Buena Vista St. The time is 4:38 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Rebecca Nicole Hernandez resides in Burbank and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. It occurred at 3:31 a.m.

Nicole Tiffani Issac Somer lives in Pasadena and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:20 p.m.

Seung Kim resides in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with elder abuse. The time is 3:32 p.m.

Burbank resident Marquis Montgomery was sacked after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 5:09 p.m.

Phillip William Ochoa lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of methamphetamines and a warrant. The time is 2:50 a.m.

Raynell Michael Reed is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. It occurred at 2:21 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Antonio De Jesus Rivera Gomez was arrested at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Manuel Trujillo lives in Fontana and was sacked at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. It took place at 4:44 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Josue Antonio Villa Alba Lapizco is a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at Grismer Ave. and Rogers Place. The time is 10:25 p.m.

The charges Lapizco faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamines.

On Friday, April 3, Erick Ascencio, a Canoga Park resident was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drugs and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Robert Aaron Balthrop lives in Sun Valley and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of methamphetamines and the time is 11:50 a.m.

Simi Valley resident Ashley Nicole Guthrie was sacked at 2511 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:44 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Jacob Vicente Escandell Martinez lives in Burbank and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Juan Pol Mejia is a resident of Los Angeles and is a fruit seller and was handcuffed after being charged with petty theft and possession of tear gas. The time is 5:35 p.m.

Cierra Ann Paulos lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 4:07 a.m.

The charges Paulos faces are petty theft – possession of methamphetamines – possession of controlled substance and a warrant.

Faustino Tuchpuac is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 1310 North Frederic St. and the time is 8:35 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drugs – driving while under the influence and with .08 or above and misdemeanor hit and run.

Vincent White was taken into custody at 7:00 p.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and making criminal threats.

On Thursday, April 2, Shamar Amaru Alston, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at Lake St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 11:47 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Yondry Bonilla Gonzalez lives in San Jose and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 10:18 p.m. The charge is joyriding and a warrant.

Christian Nathaniel Colon is a Burbank resident and was sacked at 4:50 a.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – making criminal threats and a warrant.

Deandre Lavon Jean Pierre is a San Jose resident and was arrested at 10:04 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Hillary Elizabeth Johnson lives in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The time is 2:49 p.m.

Nicole Marie Peterson was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 7:16 p.m.

Burbank resident Laynie Ranae Pickens is a student and was sacked after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 7:11 p.m.

Josue Alexander Quintanilla is a business owner and a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at 2801 South San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 7:53 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Cruz Tambriz was cuffed after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above. The time is 1:10 a.m.

On Wednesday, April 1, Sonny Luis Acosta, a Burbank resident was sacked at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is battery.

Jovanni Campbell was picked up at the Glendale police department jail and the time is 8:19 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Maria Lara Devonilla lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 1:45 p.m.

The charges are misappropriation of stolen property – possession of methamphetamines – possession of stolen property – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Sebastian Agues Ekonomorides resides in Carson and was arrested at 3:20 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – conspiring to commit a felony – burglary and joyriding.

Burbank resident Iris Hernandez was apprehended at 115 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Megan Maria Hogeland lives in Burbank and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:45 a.m.

Jacob Rodriguez is a Sunland resident and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. It occurred at 1:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and repeated thefts.

Los Angeles resident Chanel Russell and was taken into custody after being charged with a warrant. The time is 4:02 a.m.

Alfred Walker III lives in Compton and was pinched after being charged with a warrant. The time is 6:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 31, Robin Daniel Andrews, a resident of Los Angeles was nabbed at 4:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of nitrous oxide – possession of a firearm and being a felon and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Christine Corrales lives in Burbank and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Adam Ellis is a Glendale resident and was sacked at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave. and the time is 3:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property and possession of Xanax.

Ashton Chastity Gore was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:39 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – identity theft and warrants.

Larvell B. Hollis is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave. It took place at 11:08 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Gregory Johnson lives in Glendale and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave. The time is 3:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Kim Nevada Johnson Jr. resides in Glendale and was apprehended after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – petty theft and trespassing and the time is 1:00 p.m.

Christie Rose Marchese lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 1:58 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – stealing mail in a dwelling delivered by a mail carrier and a warrant.

On Monday, March 30, Riley Jasmine Amaro, a Northridge resident was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Yasmine A. Davis was handcuffed at 4:40 p.m. The charges are intimidating a witness and disturbing the peace.

Eric Junior Garcia Rendon lives in San Fernando and was picked up at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 11:19 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Tobias River Maier is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Delaware Road and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 11:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of controlled substances.

Stephanie Irene Mendoza lives in San Fernando and was apprehended after being charged with arson and a warrant. The time is 2:15 p.m.

Ronald Lee Payne Jr. is a Sun Valley resident and was sacked after being charged with unlawfully causing a fire and trespassing. The time is 3:32 a.m.

Jane Marie Pinedo lives in San Fernando and was pinched at 3:17 p.m. The charges are embezzlement and identity theft.

Amber Marie Thornton was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 1:52 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Nicholas Anthony Zaragoza lives in Norco and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Valencia Ave. It took place at 4:14 p.m. The charge is warrants.