Burbank Police Log: March 31 – April 6

A summary of people taken into custody by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Burbank’s police force was on duty and on Sunday, April 6, James Louis Aguirre, who lives in North Hollywood was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tulare Ave. The time is 11:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grisha Alaverdyan resides in Tujunga and was taken into custody at 1015 San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 3:52 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Esther Marie Albarran Fischetti is a pharmacy clerk and lives in Woodland Hills and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 8:18 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Josephine Chua Carrillo lives in North Hollywood and is a business owner and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Oak St. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 2:21 a.m.

Burbank resident Christopher Lee Berry Collins was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jorge Gilardo Guevara was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:25 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and a warrant.

Keyshawn Joseph lives in Inglewood and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 5:05 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Beverly Hills resident Jeanne Marie Mack was arrested at Hollywood Way and Oak St. It occurred at 2:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Roy Aaron Rocha lives in Woodland Hills and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – repeated thefts and possession of stolen property. The time is 8:12 p.m.

Peter George Rometsch is a Northridge resident and was handcuffed at 1100 West Olive Ave. and the time is 11:59 p.m. The charges are forgery – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and repeated thefts.

On Saturday, April 5, Bradley Forrest Crocker, a Los Angeles resident was picked up at 526 East Walnut Ave. The time is 5:30 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Matthew Christopher Grau is a Philadelphia resident and a music artist and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and Xanax.

Shawndell Michael Green lives in North Hollywood and works for a tobacco company and was picked up at the same site and the time is 5:43 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Jeremy Jermaine McGee resides in Pasadena and was cuffed at Riverside Drive and Hollywood Way and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Josue Gonzalo Saldivar lives in San Francisco and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. It took place at 12:38 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

John Harold Tamayo Flores resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 21356 South Avalon Blvd. It occurred at 2:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Ricardo Jose Torrez Rubio lives in Burbank and was picked up at 2430 North Naomi St. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Arden Yvonne Treadway lives in Los Angeles and is employed at a tobacco shop and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 4:15 a.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of stolen property.

On Friday, April 4, Golan Abraham, a Los Angeles handyman was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 1:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Katalina A. Castillo is a Tik-Tok influencer and was handcuffed after being charged with contempt of court. The time is 11:35 p.m.

Davit Grigoryan lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 3:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Gerod Kerman lives in San Francisco and was nabbed at 1113 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Freya Isabella Martinez resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at the same site and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian John Olson lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 4:50 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Long Beach resident Salvador Ramirez was pinched at 1:33 p.m. The charge is domestic battery.

James Thomas Ruiz lives in Hollywood and was arrested at 133 East Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Josue Gonzalo Saldivar was picked up at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 9:45 p.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Johnny Silva lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Scott Road and Andover Drive and the time is 4:31 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Thursday, April 3, Elizabeth Alfaro, a Burbank resident was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 7:15 p.m.

Mackenzie Alexis Draughn lives in Sun Valley and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Evergreen St. and it took place at 10:00 p.m.

The charges are forging a public seal – possession of a controlled substance – possession of stolen property – identity theft – possession of brass knuckles and warrants.

Alexander Antonio Gonzalez lives in Compton and works at an automobile body shop and was picked up at Lake St. and Victory Place. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud.

Elizabeth Guadiana is a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 12:49 p.m.

Osman Eduardo Lobo Padilla lives in Van Nuys and is employed at an automobile body shop and was apprehended at 1320 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Michael Patrick Rose lives in North Hollywood and is a photographer and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Evergreen St. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of brass knuckles.

On Wednesday, April 2, Artur Arakelyan, a North Hollywood resident was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Monterey Ave. The time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – possession of a hard drug and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Azniv Aslanyan lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Raphael Benjamin is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 1:10 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Raymond Black lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:19 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Canyon Country resident Matthew William Castanos was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. and it took place at 9:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of nitrous oxide and possession of stolen property.

Juno De Angeles lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with kidnapping – battery and trespassing. The time is 10:46 a.m.

Jose Armando Deloya Diaz resides in Burbank and was nabbed at 3620 Haven Way. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 5:00 p.m.

Elizabel Maria Gonzalez is a San Fernando resident and was arrested at 9417 South San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 12:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and repeated thefts.

Brian Gage Gutierrez lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 9417 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:27 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – repeated thefts and possession of ammunition and being a convict.

Demetrius Antonio Madden is a Compton resident and was handcuffed at 511 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 8:50 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Pacoima resident Ernesto Daniel Mariscal is a graphic designer and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. and it took place at 9:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of nitrous oxide – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of stolen property – identity theft and a warrant.

Barbara Patricia Mejia lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and a warrant.

Rita A. Melkonyan is a Glendale resident and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 12:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sasha Shahriar Mobasher lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Parish Place. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Aren Paria is a nurse and a Glendale resident and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Lawndale resident and baker Walter Esau Retana was arrested at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 8:05 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

On Tuesday, April 1, Zare Arno Aivaziar, a Sun Valley resident was nabbed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 6:56 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Thomas Anthony Coderko lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 3:56 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Keyshawn Douglas resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:04 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and petty theft.

Donnel Deon Paige Jr. lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:23 p.m.

Oscar Ramirez Chamorro resides in Winnetka and was picked up at Keystone St. and Chestnut St. The time is 2:47 a.m. The charge is a warrant

Shane Reynolds lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood truck driver Ara Sarkisyan was cuffed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Damien Reese Springs is an electrical engineer and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. It took place at 10:10 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Monday, March 31, Andre Balian, a Burbank resident was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Lake St. The time is 10:39 p.m. The charges are possession of a hard drug – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of tear gas.

Roland Seymour Chaffey lives in Santa Monica and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 11:54 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Damon Lamon Fredieu Jr. resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of a hard drug – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm – possession of marijuana for sale and possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Sun Valley resident and construction worker Luis Alberto Garcia Alvarez was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Christopher Guerrero lives in Burbank and is a mechanic and was arrested at 6:40 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Vache Guyll Nazaryan resides in Glendale and was picked up at 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance while being in possession of a firearm – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of marijuana for sale and possession of a firearm while being a felon.

Oshin Hacopian lives in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at 2600 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Steve Hernandez is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 6:17 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – assault with caustic chemicals – robbery and being a fugitive.

Brandon Kyle Holguin lives in Woodland Hills and is a reseller and was nabbed at 4:45 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide – possession of Xanax – possession of a concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm.

Sun Valley resident Sara Amal Khalil was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Natalie Kuneva lives in Philadelphia and was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 2:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Piruza Manukyan resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 12:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jorge Octavio Marquez lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. It took place at 8:10 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jean Ponce Olazabal resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and petty theft.

Maria Fernanda Rodriguez lives in Reseda and works in delivery and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Sparks St. and the time is 4:31 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.