Burbank Police Log: May 12 – May 18

The men and women in blue are dedicated.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Making sure the community is safe, the Burbank police department on Sunday, May 18, picked up Mayra Aguayo, a Northridge resident who works at a dental office after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Keith DiStefano lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 929 South Victory Blvd. The time is 10:58 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Daniel Desmond Enriquez resides in Burbank and is a stagehand and was arrested at 269 East Palm Ave. It took place at 8:15 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Lorenzo Flores lives in Pacoima and works for IHSS and was apprehended at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 1:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Frank Gasca was apprehended at 1575 North Victory Place and the time is 9:02 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Susanna Hambardzumyan is a resident of Burbank and was pinched at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 8:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

April Soto lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 10:30 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – vandalism with $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, May 17, Kayla Nicole Brown, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at 2621 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Leonard Enrique Cabrales lives in Grand Island and is a cargo driver and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. It took place at 00:34 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Patrick Khachatoorian resides in Glendale and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is repeated thefts. It took place at 8:59 p.m.

Carey Dwain Mitchell was arrested at 3500 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Artemio Ocampo Miranda lives in El Monte and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 9:15 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Jacob Lauren Phillips resides in Altadena and was nabbed at 1401 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 11:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and petty theft.

De Michael Samuel Riley is unemployed and a resident of Burbank and was picked up at Santa Anita Ave. and Bonnywood Place. The time is 3:38 a.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Jose Luis Rivera was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Lomita St. and it took place at 2:15 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Iris Romero lives in Studio City and was apprehended after being charged with threatening an executive officer and spousal abuse. The time is 00:01 a.m.

Richard Cisneros is employed as a driver and lives in Sherman Oaks and was cuffed at 2502 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 7:50 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Friday, May 16, Jessica Gloria Balvaneda, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. The time is 11:24 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Andre Paul Brooks Jr. lives in Inglewood and is unemployed and was nabbed at Maria St. and Empire Ave. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is robbery and a warrant.

Devin Arthur Dickey is a Hollywood resident and is unemployed and was picked up at 181 West Alameda Ave. It took place at 8:10 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Nicolas Matthew Dutchover lives in Sun Valley and is a truck driver and was apprehended at 901 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Nitin Jagdish Engineer lives in Henderson, Nevada, and was nabbed at 2627 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:43 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Palmdale resident Javier Luis Larios Jr. was taken into custody after being charged with violating a restraining order. The time is 00:47 a.m.

Aksana Mikayelyan lives in Glendale and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Andrew James Patterson is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 9:40 p.m. The site is California St. and Verdugo Ave. The charge is possession of brass knuckles.

Jose Del Refugio Rocha lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at Myers St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 6:40 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Destiny Marquita Salter lives in El Cajon and was apprehended at 401 South Front St. and the time is 9:31 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – burglary and trespassing.

Razmik Bedros Sevadjian is a Van Nuys resident and is a sales representative and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave.

It took place at 7:35 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank resident Sona Angela Shoen is a caretaker and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:50 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Arman Stepanyan lives in Glendale and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 3:54 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ronald Jose Zepeda is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

On Thursday, May 15, Gevork Roman Adan Alyan, a Glendale resident and a cook was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:55 a.m. The charge is possession of a dagger and a warrant.

Victor Aguayo lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Spazier Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Paul Dalo Dog Counts Jr. is a Glendale resident and is a caregiver and was handcuffed at 601 South Main St. The time is 12:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Gisselle Denisse Hernandez lives in Hollywood and was brought into custody at 131 Isabel St. [Glendale PD]. It took place at 1:50 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Bertha Daugette Kimble is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:56 p.m. The charge is battery.

Danielle Marie McCoy lives in Springfield and is an elder assistant and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Vardan Mkryan is a resident of Glendale and is an automobile mechanic and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place.

It took place at 7:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Garegin Panosian lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 1023 Thompson Ave. The time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Jeffery Daniel Romero is a Los Angeles resident and is a construction worker and was taken into custody at 12501 Hawthorne Blvd. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Wednesday, May 14, Dimitri Anton Bautista Tovar, a Burbank teacher was apprehended after being charged with committing a lewd act with a minor. The time is 8:10 a.m.

Sona Assadourian resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Tommy Junior Brown is a bus driver and was nabbed at 11:40 a.m. The charges are making criminal threats and trespassing.

Alandria LaToya Harvey lives in Monrovia and is unemployed and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and it took place at 2:45 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Giovanni Michael Quatrini is a Chatsworth resident and works with HVAC and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Winona St. The time is 7:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Andres Guillermo Rodriguez resides in Bell and is a mobile detailer and was cuffed at 6815 Otis Ave. The charges are burglary – violating probation and a warrant. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Koryn Tadevosyan lives in Burbank and is a Lyft driver and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 1:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, May 13, Jordan Donovan Daniel, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 651 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:22 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Brayan Leonel Garay lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 6:41 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Xanax.

Nathan Richard Gray resides in Leona Valley, California, and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 520 South Verdugo Ave. The time is 7:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Nicole Bradley Harris lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at the Islands parking structure. It occurred at 4:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Andrew Hitas Jr. resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Yuriy Orlovsky lives in Winnetka and was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Sparks St. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank resident Juan Francisco Sanchez was picked up at 310 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:33 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – check fraud – possession of stolen property – identity theft and trespassing.

Robert Lee Tebbetts lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 12:00 p.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm – possession of a controlled substance – making criminal threats and a warrant.

Daniel Trevino is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and it took place at 3:30 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Tammy Renee Welch lives in Farmington and was pinched at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:26 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, May 12, Leonard Clementine Lion Dodge Kahn, a graphic designer who lives in Los Angeles was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 12:00 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Edgar Oswaldo Gutierrez is a resident of Van Nuys and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. The time is 3:47 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Carlsbad resident Sierra Christina Lawson was taken into custody at 600 South Glenoaks Blvd. It took place at 2:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Jovanni Martinez Pesqueda lives in North Hollywood and is a valet and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:35 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Sun Valley resident Gilberto Navarrete works with heavy equipment and was cuffed at 10360 Lanark St. It took place at 11:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Nathan Christopher Parker lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 6:55 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Oscar Quinonez Sinclair is a resident of Panorama City and was pinched at Empire Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 11:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and warrants.

Glendale resident Martin Reyes was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. It took place at 6:32 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and taking a shopping cart.

Anthony Chavez Santana lives in Tarzana and was nabbed at 600 South Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.