Burbank Police Log: May 20 – May 26

The diligent and dedicated men and women in blue helps keep the city safe and secure.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

During its rounds, the Burbank police department on Sunday, May 26, picked up Eric Miles Rey, who lives in La Habra and was arrested at Angeleno Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 6:40 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Derrick Park works as a mason and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Walnut Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 8:41 a.m. The charge is arson and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Nelson Ryder Holman was pinched at 1200 Riverside Drive and the time is 1:35 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest – vandalism and a warrant.

Reina Patricia Rendon is a North Hollywood bus driver and was handcuffed at East Avenue and Amherst Drive. It occurred at 4:30 p.m. The charges are battery – disturbing the peace and making criminal threats.

Sun Valley resident Angela Trujillo was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. and the time is 5:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – battery – petty theft – vandalism and warrants.

Paul Kidina Egziabher lives in East Los Angeles and is an electrician and was cuffed at Beachwood Drive and Olive Ave. and the time is 6:35 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Ruben Aloyan is a Glendale resident and is employed as a driver and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. It took place at 11:23 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

On Saturday, May 25, Edgar Maximiliano Amezcua Anguiano, who lives in Los Angeles was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and First St.

The time is 1:52 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Eduardo Diaz Ramirez lives in Lancaster and is an oncology technician and was nabbed at Shelton St. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 4:48 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Natashia Rochelle Brown is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 7:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – felony hit and run – driving with a suspended or revoked license twice and warrants.

Ruben Garsevanyan is a Glendale resident and is unemployed and was picked up at Kenneth Road and San Jose Ave. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is 1551 (A) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Maryna Deneko is unemployed and was taken into custody at the Bel Aire Drive ball field and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is 7-3-701 (1) (A) PC.

Timothy Charles Woodhead lives in Sun Valley and is employed in security and was apprehended at 2050 Empire Ave. The time is 7:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance – resisting an executive officer – petty theft twice – receiving stolen property and warrants.

Donald Phelps is a Los Angeles resident and is employed in production and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 10:00 p.m.

The charges are resisting an executive officer – receiving stolen property – grand theft – vandalism – vandalism with $400 or more and warrants.

Javier Emmanuel Francis is a La Canada makeup artist and was taken into custody at 10:14 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – burglary – grand theft and a warrant. The site is Empire Ave. and Lincoln St.

Anthony John Valento is a businessman and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 319 North Lomita St. It took place at 10:11 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – vandalism and a warrant.

On Friday, May 24, Steven Michael Moss, a Burbank bartender was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Pacific Ave. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Bryce Alan Gardener lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was nabbed at Clark Ave. and Lincoln St. The time is 4:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Joshua Scott Harper is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and First St. It took place at 7:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jalen Quincy Hunter resides in Jonesboro, Arkansas, works at Whataburger and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:29 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Joshua Steven Vernick works at a temporary agency and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 1:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Manuel Urena is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Vasilii Kesey lives in Canoga Park and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place It took place at 4:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ruslan Albegov is unemployed and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at the same site and the charge is robbery. The time is the same.

Osman Gasimov is employed as a mover and was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Jade Love Abundo is a Burbank medical technician and was picked up at Lake St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and petty theft.

Alina Hovhannisyan lives in Valley Village and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Canoga Park resident Jaime Francisco Briseno is a plant caretaker and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a concealed weapon – 3056 PC and resisting arrest.

Jennah Maryam Talal Ramadan Chlach lives in Lake Balboa and is an operations manager and was picked up at 10:06 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a concealed weapon – possession of a controlled substance while armed – gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and warrants.

On Thursday, May 23, Darius Demond Grant, a Burbank resident and a salesman was picked up at 328 East Valencia Ave.

The time is 4:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Richard Bradford Bribo is a physical therapist and a resident of Burbank and was nabbed at 4:58 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and the location is 330 West Alameda Ave.

Frankie Luther Kirven works in a stock room and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Reese Place. It took place at 9:31 a.m. The charge is 3056 PC and a warrant.

Humaira Shaikh is a Burbank therapist and was apprehended at 200 East Angeleno Ave. The time is 9:46 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Glendale resident Devin Mychal Coto is a painter and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 12:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a shopping cart after it being removed from the parking lot area.

Cyd Ferguson is a Burbank resident and is a representative and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ronald Cardenas Yunez is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1:57 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and indecent exposure.

Maria Noemy Fuentes lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Fairview St. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 7:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – making criminal threats – trespassing – Los Angeles municipal code violation and a warrant.

Esvin Crescencio Garcia Palma is a hospital worker and lives in Glendale and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 8:13 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jacob Hernandez lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, May 22, Kevin Brian Marquez, a North Hollywood resident was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Valley St. and the time is 00:38 a.m.

The charges Marquez faces are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Rigoberto Guerra Barajas is a Sun Valley resident and works in freeway maintenance and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road. The time is 5:40 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Johan David Garcia is a Wilmington resident and is employed as a painter and was arrested at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. [CVS]. The time is 8:10 a.m. The charges are petty theft- grand theft and a warrant.

Vanessa Renee Martinez Lucio lives in Anaheim and is a waitress and was pinched after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and spousal abuse. It occurred at 9:00 a.m.

Robert Gordon Wills lives in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and was brought into custody at 736 Lamer St. and the time is 1:45 p.m. The charges are burglary and identity theft.

Chad Paul Correia is a Winnetka resident and an electrician and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Lamer St. and the time is 2:30 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a firearm and being a felon – joyriding – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest and warrants.

Burbank hospice worker Vigen Dmitri Shahbazyan was picked up at 1601 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 5:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Andre Edgar Melikian is employed in sales and is a Tarzana resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut St. The time is 5:55 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Abraham J. Vazquez lives in Glendale and works in sales and was arrested at 101 East Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Samuel Cuevas Jr. is an Arleta resident and is an estimator and was picked up at 1024 North Lake St. It took place at 10:28 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – misdemeanor hit and run and a warrant.

Ivan Botvic is employed as a mover and lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 11:28 p.m.

The charges Botvic faces are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and grand theft.

Serafin Canizares is a Burbank sculptor and was apprehended after being charged with negligent discharge of a firearm and spousal abuse. The time is 10:19 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 21, Frank Phillip Burcia Gacabero, a North Hollywood electrician was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Rose St. It took place at 2:41 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Vonricco Lane lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 600 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – grand theft and warrants.

Lynne Callahan is a Burbank resident and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 343 North Fairview St. The time is 7:55 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Marco Marroquin lives in San Bernardino and is employed as a handyman and was nabbed at 8:45 a.m. The site is Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kay Lynne Spencer is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 9:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Ronald Jose Zepeda is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 221 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:48 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a violation.

Matthew Kristian Wilson is employed in lighting and was taken into custody at 2080 West Empire Ave. and the time is 11:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – felony hit and run and causing injury and warrants.

Burbank resident Coleson Leach was nabbed at 7:49 p.m. and the site is Burbank Blvd. and Lima St. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Davit Blashyan is a Glendale resident and was apprehended at the LAPD Van Nuys station. It occurred at 9:55 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Darlin Alexander Morales Bonilla lives in Burbank and is a cook and was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Virginia Ave. The time is 10:44 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Tarzana restaurant employee Victor Rolando Cantarero was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. It took place at 11:09 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Monday, May 20, Cristian David Del Angel, a Burbank tattoo artist was pinched at 6:47 p.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm – vandalism with $400 or more and vehicle registration fraud.