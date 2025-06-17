Burbank Police Log: May 26 – June 1

Burbank's police department is on patrol each and every day to keep the city safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Making sure the city is secure, the Burbank police department on Sunday, June 1, nabbed Edgar Bagayan, a Burbank resident at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 9:06 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Cody Wayne Ezzell was handcuffed at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. and it took place at 8:14 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Gage Scott Howard Roth is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 11:41 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Luis Arturo Segovia lives in Anaheim and was pinched at 250 North First St. and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Donald Dwight Walters Jr. is a resident of Sun Valley and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Catalina and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, May 31, Chastity Yanez Banks, a Palmdale student was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. The time is 2:35 a.m. The charges are possession of Xanax – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Troy Anthony Barrie was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:26 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of tear gas – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Charles Norman Bruncor lives in Tujunga and is a contractor and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and it took place at 2:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of tear gas and a warrant.

Donna Irene Carroll was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 9:24 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Devine Saydee Edwards is a phlebotomist and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and it took place at 2:35 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Tierra Hallman is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Jose German Hernandez is unemployed and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. and the time is 3:27 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Bryan Lopez lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Rheanne Michelle Marquez is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 8:10 p.m.

David Allen Padilla lives in Glendale and is retired and was handcuffed at 00:30 a.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Allan Ave. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood resident Juan Martin Perez Vidal is a construction worker and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Kenwood St. and the time is 9:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Raul Antonio Rodriguez Alfaro works with cement and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. and the time is 3:37 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Pacoima resident James Christian Scafe was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Allan Ave. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Tigran Yaymadzhyan lives in Burbank and was arrested at 181 West Alameda Ave. The time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Arby Yeghoian Ghalesari resides in Glendale and was picked up at Riverside Drive and Hollywood Way and the time is 4:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, May 30, Paulik Jahgirian, a Glendale resident was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 10:06 p.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud and possession of a controlled substance.

Jessie Antonio Medrano lives in Gardena and was apprehended at 4006 West Riverside Drive and it took place at 2:20 p.m. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper and a warrant.

Newbury Park resident Jay David Peppler was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. It took place at 4:13 a.m. The charge is violating a restraining order and a warrant.

Salvador Rios lives in North Hollywood and is a DMH worker and was handcuffed at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of hard drugs – repeated thefts and possession of a taser.

Gerardo Rodriguez is a resident of Sun Valley and is a plumber and was taken into custody at 10:09 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jimmy Segura is a painter and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and burglary.

Claudius Thompson is a Sherman Oaks resident and a driver and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – robbery and a warrant.

Gilberto Villareal lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Clybourn Ave. and Victory Blvd. and it took place at 11:40 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Clyde Webb Jr. is a Chatsworth resident and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice – identity theft and a warrant.

On Thursday, May 29, Camilo Andres Amaya Alvarez, a North Hollywood resident was nabbed at 6742 Clybourn Ave. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Lorenzo Deshaun Armstrong lives in Burbank and was pinched after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and warrants. It took place at 1:25 a.m.

Luis Alexander Arriola resides in Fontana and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Rose St. It occurred at 11:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Davit Barseghyan is a La Crescenta resident and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Myers St. It took place at 8:50 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving recklessly and DUI and being underage.

Burbank resident Viktor Guzak was picked up at 366 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:35 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Darion Kuy Kendall was arrested at 9:06 a.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – resisting arrest and trespassing.

Pierre Tajhl McDaniel lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 101 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:42 p.m. The charge is trespassing and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Maria Isabel Reyes Mendoza was brought into custody at 3708 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:12 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lizette Ruiz lives in Arvin, California, and is a caregiver and was handcuffed at 9:36 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – altering a firearm’s identification information – possession of a concealed weapon – possession of a loaded firearm – possession of a firearm and being a felon and possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a firearm.

Tony Tawil is employed in business and lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of a firearm and being a felon – possession of an assault weapon – violating probation twice and possession of a controlled substance for sale. The time is 11:20 a.m.

On Wednesday, May 28, Karina Latia Alvarado Ramirez, a Lancaster resident was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 7:40 p.m. The charges are criminal conspiracy – grand theft – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident Benjamin Franco Arnaldo was taken into custody at 10036 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and a warrant.

Kassie Marie Brutto lives in Sun Valley and is employed in fast food and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:09 p.m.

The charges Brutto faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a taser.

Elias Junior Castaneda is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 2021 West Olive Ave. and the time is 9:08 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tatiana Nicole Castellanos lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 2613 West Wyoming Ave. It took place at 00:54 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Ryan John Davis is a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended at 2840 North Lima St. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

Michael Albert Del Rio is a Los Angeles resident and a phone call taker and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Frederic St. It occurred at 9:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Nikolas Duson Hart lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 2:09 a.m.

Sylvia Herrera Manzo is a resident of Glendale and was picked up at 10036 Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Aldo Martin Mariscal Deana lives in Arleta and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are criminal conspiracy – possession of heroin/cocaine – repeated thefts and grand theft.

Burbank resident Andres Alberto Orozco was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and it took place at 1:48 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Cynthia Ramirez was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:46 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Darian Lindsey Stokes was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Vahe Ruben Yerkanyan lives in Sun Valley and is an automobile appraiser and was arrested at 8:23 a.m. The charges are extortion and vandalism with $400 or more.

On Tuesday, May 27, Devon Michael Brown, a resident of North Hollywood was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway. The time is 4:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving while addicted to drugs and vehicle registration fraud.

Robert Michael Caffey lives in Burbank and was nabbed at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 8:25 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Beverly Hills resident Gojel Davis was taken into custody at 1783 Victory Place and the time is 5:04 p.m. The charges are being a public nuisance – possession of stolen property and repeated thefts.

Grigor Dishigrikyan lives in Sun Valley and is a tow truck driver and was picked up at 11:24 p.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm.

Burbank resident Austin Trey Foote is a carpenter and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse and warrants. The time is 5:30 a.m.

Thomas Grunden lives in Burbank and is a construction worker and was nabbed at 3400 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m.

The charges are bribing an executive officer – possession of a baton – 3056 of the state penal code twice and warrants.

Montrose cook Alejandro Hernandez was apprehended at First St. and Palm Ave. The time is 6:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Michael Sean Hinton works with industrial metal and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. It took place at 2:41 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricardo Posada lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 5:27 p.m. The charges are driving without a valid license and possession of a switchblade.

Joseph James Riley lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Allan Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:50 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Christopher Tremell Smith resides in Palmdale and is a package handler and was pinched at 42011 Fourth St. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Richard Mikal Sweeting was handcuffed at 1701 West Olive Ave. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest – repeated thefts and 3056 PC.

Joseph Patrick Valentino was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Niagara St. and it took place at 8:13 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Joseph Wright is an actor and was apprehended at Keystone St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:48 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

On Monday, May 26, Angel Lynn Benjamin, a Panorama City resident who is unemployed was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road.

The time is 10:44 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft and warrants.

Sando Kan Bregu lives in Burbank and sells automobiles and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:40 p.m. The charges are forging a public seal and forging and filing a false document.

Burbank resident Matthew Mark Childers was arrested at 510 North Victory Blvd. and it took place at 9:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Wilson Fnu lives in Valencia and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:33 a.m.

Jonathan Jordan resides in Fontana and was apprehended at 1900 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:46 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Panorama City resident Ty Kiem Burgundy Mason was arrested at Delaware Road and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:44 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Herin E. Moore was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and it took place at 8:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – false impersonation and a warrant.

Jabari Martin Redmond lives in Lancaster and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:23 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Joel Martin Saenz resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 8:28 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Ilisa Sauakyan lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Stevenson Ranch resident Kimberly Charleen Scott was taken into custody at 511 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 1:41 a.m.

The charges Scott faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.