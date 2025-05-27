Burbank Police Log: May 5 – May 11

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

On Sunday, May 11, Adam Michael Burton, a Los Angeles resident and a community health worker was arrested by the Burbank police at Olive Ave. and Brighton St. The time is 00:40 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Donald Scott Campbell lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. The time is 8:58 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jessie Anthony Medrano resides in Gardena and was taken into custody at 9:40 p.m. The site is First St. and Palm Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Donnel Deon Paige Jr. lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 358 West Alameda Ave. It took place at 11:45 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Reseda resident Adreana Nicole Quintero was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Avon St. It occurred at 3:43 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of a switchblade and a warrant.

Juan Francisco Sanchez lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:36 a.m. The charge is warrants.

On Saturday, May 10, Maya Jade Christensen, a Santa Clarita resident was picked up at 2627 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 8:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Oscar Gonzalez is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at First St. and Angeleno Ave. The time is 2:15 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Brenda D. Hendrix lives in Chatsworth and works in customer service and was picked up at 511 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 2:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Daniel Michael Lopez resides in North Hills and works in automobile parts and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and possession of nitrous oxide. The time is 9:55 p.m.

Daniel Ospina Ranjo lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 2:40 a.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Wilbert Perez is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road and the time is 9:50 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Canoga Park resident Saul Ramos was handcuffed at 511 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 2:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Evelyn Mishelle Rodriguez lives in Victorville and was taken into custody at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 7:33 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Olga Abigail Rodriguez is a Burbank resident and was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:25 p.m.

DeAndre Shantea Welch Jr. lives in Paramount and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. It took place at 00:01 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

On Friday, May 9, Juan Salazar Alvarez III, a Burbank resident was pinched at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:58 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and a warrant.

Salvador Manuel Barajas lives in Arleta and is a mechanic and was picked up at the same site and the time is 4:56 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Peter Chris Cardella resides in Burbank and was nabbed at 1200 North Brighton St. The time is 12:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of nitrous oxide and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Derek Victor Gomer lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 11:20 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Los Angeles resident Peter Hernandez was pinched at the Olive Ave. overpass and the time is 7:10 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and being a public nuisance.

Leopoldo Carmano Maltez lives in Whittier and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Oak St. The time is 00:50 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Ruby April Munguia is a Glendale resident and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Florence St. It took place at 7:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Darnell Palmer lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at 1351 North Victory Place. The time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Alejandra Perez resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Woodland Hills resident John Anthony Sanchez is a sheet metal installer and was nabbed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Joseph J. Sundstrom sells solar panels and lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 524 South Kenneth Road. The time is 1:41 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Thursday, May 8, Mirella Jill Albuja Villalobos, a North Hollywood resident and a line cook was brought into custody at 800 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Manuel Alfaro lives in Pacoima and was nabbed at 1351 North Victory Place. The time is 11:52 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hard drug.

Cody Richard Croft resides in Burbank and was picked up at 545 North Victory Blvd. The time is 8:37 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug and warrants.

Jray Trevon Elloie lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 2240 North Parish Place. It took place at 10:45 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Elizabeth Eylar Fox is a North Hills resident and was brought into custody at North Hollywood Way and Oak St. The time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Keishawn Jaheim Hearn lives in Inglewood and was handcuffed at 2240 North Parish Place. It took place at 11:45 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Sekyya Mishan London Clift is employed in security and lives in Inglewood and was picked up at 501 North Third St. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and warrants.

North Hollywood cleaner Isabel Rogue was cuffed at 800 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 5:20 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Robert Shepherd lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1361 North Victory Place. The time is 11:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Alex Gregory Simonyan is a Burbank resident and was picked up after being charged with possession of child pornography and disorderly conduct. The time is 7:10 a.m.

Eddie Breon John Terry lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:56 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Palmdale resident James Kariuki Wambui was apprehended at 2240 North Parish Place. The time is 11:45 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary and a warrant.

Lakita Elizabeth Washington lives in Burbank and was arrested at 525 North Victory Blvd. The time is 8:39 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

DeWayne DeShawn Williams resides in Anaheim and was picked up at 1310 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

On Wednesday, May 7, Bakur Babalayan, a Burbank resident was taken into custody at 510 North Victory Blvd. It took place at 3:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Alejandra Torres Cervantes lives in West Covina and is a rideshare driver and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Burbank resident Rafael Corona was apprehended at 524 South Verdugo Ave. It took place at 9:20 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Christopher Lee Donnauro resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 2300 Monterey Ave. The time is 6:55 p.m. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Rakel Manukyan lives in Valley Village and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Panorama City resident Noureldin Abu Moustafa was picked up at 619 East Santa Anita Ave. It occurred at 10:15 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kutia Myona Muhammad lives in Valley Village and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 8:05 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

On Tuesday, May 6, Ruben Celio, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Oak St. It took place at 11:47 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Lizet Geraldine Cruz Martinez lives in Winnetka and works at a kitchen and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Michael Abreu Garcia is a framer and a Panorama City resident and was cuffed at 429 South Lake St. The time is 7:15 a.m. The charge is burglary twice.

Araceli Gutierrez lives in Lynwood and was picked up at Pomona St. and Isabella St. It took place at 4:29 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Russell Hollies III is an Inglewood resident and was nabbed at 1611 West Olive Ave. The time is 9:24 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Richard Gilbert Maldonado lives in Port Hueneme and works as a set lighter and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 1:20 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Rufat Sadykhov resides in Sherman Oaks and was handcuffed at 3000 West Alameda Ave. and it took place at 1:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Luis Angel Sanchez lives in Fontana and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Oak St. The time is 11:42 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fernando Roberto Soberano resides in Sun Valley and was brought into custody at 2:27 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Suren Mitchell Tofanyan lives in Sunland and was nabbed at 49 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:34 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

North Hollywood resident and construction worker Andres Torres was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:05 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Payton Garrett Young is a personal trainer and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 501 North Third St. The time is 1:12 a.m. The charge is forging a vehicle registration and warrants.

Steven Aguilar Zavala lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with elder abuse. The time is 8:45 p.m.

On Monday, May 5, Goma Garcia, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at 3919 West Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 11:40 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Cesar Hernandez lives in San Fernando and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:23 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

North Hollywood resident Brian Gregory Houston was nabbed at 200 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 11:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Edgar Petrosyan lives in Glendale and was arrested at Floyd St. and Lincoln St. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Michael David Schroth resides in Van Nuys and works as a detoxification technician and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 4:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Bellflower resident Brianna Marie Tinsley is a housekeeper and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is a warrant.