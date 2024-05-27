Burbank Police Log: May 6 – May 12

The police department always tries to make sure the city is safe and secure.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

With the assistance of the Burbank police department, the community is peaceful and on Sunday, May 12, Charlie Banob Habib Hanna, who lives in Reseda and is a biologist was arrested at Grismer Ave. and Roger Place.

The time is 00:36 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jason Daniel Petty is an appraiser and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:15 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Elizabeth Martinez Petty is an assistant manager and is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jonathan Marcus William Finley is a Kansas City, Missouri, contractor and was picked up at 2100 West Empire Ave. The time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Jannina Lisseth Campos is a Burbank cashier and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keystone St. It took place at 12:30 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Michael Thomas Glade Scudder lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at the same time and the same location. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Xanax.

Gayane Manukyan lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Armine Balasanyan is a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Edelmira Lynn Velasquez lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Place. The time is 4:02 p.m. The charges are identity theft – resisting arrest – joyriding and a warrant.

San Fernando resident Gabriela Salinas was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Victor Manuel Vargas lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Kyle Degeneffe is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Marty Peterson is a Bakersfield producer and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Maple St. and the time is 7:33 p.m. The charges are robbery and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Bakersfield creator Maurice Dariyan Allen was arrested at the same time. The charges are robbery – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a firearm.

Tigran Mamikonyan lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and the time is 8:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – vehicle registration fraud and a warrant.

Ronald Zepeda is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. and the time is 11:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, May 11, Susan Christine Buckman, a Pomona sales associate was apprehended at 2:23 a.m.

The charge is a Burbank municipal code violation and a warrant. The site is First St. and Verdugo Ave.

Jerry Rudy Hale lives in Pomona and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. The time is the same and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – BUMC and a warrant.

Joshua Louis Muskopoff lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 101 East Orange Grove Ave. The charge is arson. The time is 3:45 a.m.

Jose Santos Lorenzo Lopez is a Burbank resident and is employed at a carwash and was handcuffed at 250 South Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 6:21 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Alex Keshishian is a Burbank clerk and was arrested at 824 North Naomi St. and the time is 9:34 a.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Riverside tattoo artist Danny Fernando Flores was pinched at Cohasset St. and Ontario St. It took place at 10:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rachelle Anne Brown lives in Barstow and is a construction worker and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Mikhael Yarovinski is a Burbank truck driver and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 12:00 p.m.

Jordan Alexis Castellanos works in IT and is a resident of Pacoima and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:50 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – receiving stolen property – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Brandon Masai is a Los Angeles account manager and was apprehended at Lomita St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 3:15 p.m.

The charges are forgery three times – identity theft – burglary – joyriding and warrants.

Armen Revazyan is a Sylmar construction worker and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 6:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property – identity theft – 3056 of the state penal code – tampering with a vehicle identification number and a warrant.

Ara Hovanissian works with air conditioning and lives in Burbank and was picked up at 6:45 p.m. The charge is stalking.

Alek Tumasyan is a Burbank baker and was nabbed after being charged with attempted murder and the time is 8:47 p.m.

Robert Jeremy Horvath is a North Hollywood roofer and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Chelsea Linda Alvarez is unemployed and a Venice resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft twice and a warrant.

Ashley Elizabeth Montgomery is a Toluca Lake artists manager and was pinched at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:55 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, May 10, Vardan Khachatryan, a Glendale driver was picked up for spousal abuse. It occurred at 4:30 a.m.

Arabo Harabedian is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was taken into custody at 227 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 4:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Christopher Hawthorne is a Los Angeles resident and is an advocate and was nabbed at 1501 North Victory Place. The charge is identity theft. It took place at 11:45 a.m.

Robert Hecimovic is unemployed and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 623 North Bel Aire Drive and the time is 2:01 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Talin Markarian is unemployed and was pinched at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Ivan Humberto Prieto lives in Thousand Oaks and is a plumber and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and California St. and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is DUI and causing injury.

Veronica Marie Cruz is a Clovis resident and is an Uber driver and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 4:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and organized retail theft.

Steven Michael Winter works in cellular sales and is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – organized retail theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

On Thursday, May 9, Daniel Keith Kennedy, who is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and North Brighton St.

The time is 8:53 a.m. The charges are being a public nuisance – possession of tear gas and robbery.

Eddas Fernando Mejia is a Los Angeles student and was cuffed at Temple St. and Spring St. and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charges are check fraud and identity theft.

Albert Alexander Avalos is an electrician and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 11:40 a.m. The charges are robbery and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

Ismael Adona lives in Sun Valley and is employed at a warehouse and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Lamer St. It took place at 1:25 p.m. The charge is failure to appear in court for a traffic violation and a warrant.

Miguel Caballero Aguilar is a North Hollywood contractor and was arrested at 200 North Third St. The time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is battery causing great bodily harm.

Burbank resident Robert Hecimovic is unemployed and was picked up at San Jose Ave. and Bel Aire Drive and the time is 3:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael David Schroth is a Glendale mechanic and was apprehended at 4680 San Fernando Road and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is burglary and a violation.

Cary Dwain Mitchell lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 4:18 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Timothy Bernard Graham lives in Houston, Texas, and is a delivery driver and was arrested at 4:45 p.m. The location is Houston. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Francisco Serrano is employed at a factory and is a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 9:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and robbery.

Melvin Jones III is a Burbank resident and works as a stocker and was taken into custody at 9:00 p.m.

The charges are battery – driving without a license – driving with a suspended or revoked license and the site is San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St.

Callum Lachlan lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was cuffed at 4111 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:20 p.m.

The charges Lachlan faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Las Vegas hairstylist Samuel DeShawn Franks was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:51 p.m.

The charges are robbery – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – resisting arrest and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Wednesday, May 8, Ahmad Vince Shelton, who is a tow truck driver and a Hesperia resident was nabbed at 200 North Third St.

The time is 2:00 p.m. The charge Shelton faces is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Amber Gayle Visagie lives in Glendale and is a hairdresser and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 7, Robert Galstyan, a Sunland driver was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Misia Monet Johnson works at the Amazon store and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – domestic battery and a warrant. It took place at 1:30 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Dawanna Price was taken into custody at 301 Pass Ave. The time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – receiving stolen property and joyriding.

Patrick Smith lives in Sun Valley and was pinched at 2200 Empire Ave. The time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is contempt of court and a warrant.

Brayden Hade is a Burbank director and was apprehended at 488 East Providencia Ave. and the time is 3:25 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

David Jay Mirabal is a Burbank truck driver and was picked up at 930 Sherlock Drive. The time is 8:05 a.m. The charges are burglary and vandalism with $400 or more.

Jeannie Stacy Carranza lives in Lancaster and is a medical assistant and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 6:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Frank Ronnie Lopez lives in Azusa and is employed as a custodian and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. and it took place at 6:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dagger.

Ronald Jose Zepeda works at a warehouse and lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. It occurred at 7:02 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Grisha Alaverdyan lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Tujunga Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it occurred at 7:55 p.m. The charges are battery on a police officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Wendy Lissette Orellana resides in Calabasas and is employed as a stocker and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 10:10 p.m.

The charges Orellana faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Woodland Hills resident Miles Farhadi was picked up at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – forging a state seal – resisting arrest – assault with a deadly weapon – violating a restraining order – driving while under the influence of drugs and warrants.

Kyle Lombardo lives in Burbank and was arrested for murder. The time is 11:17 p.m.

On Monday, May 6, Austin Mitchell Assell, a Burbank resident who is self-employed was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 00:03 a.m.

Francisco Semedo lives in Almeda, Portugal, and is a translator and was handcuffed at 6:20 a.m. The charges are aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – possession of a loaded firearm and possession of an undetectable firearm.

Brittanie Gerwitt lives in Panorama City and works in collections and was nabbed at 301 Pass Ave. The time is 8:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – failure to appear in court and warrants.

House cleaner Melissa Haro lives in Canyon Country and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is identity theft.

Daniel Barrera is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 911 North Victory Blvd. The time is 9:35 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Aaron David McConnell is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at Kenneth Road and Orange Grove Ave. It occurred at 11:37 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jacob Hernandez is a Burbank entrepreneur and was pinched at 1:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of an imitation firearm and a warrant.

Brian Thomas Faucette is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Sergio Eduardo Arreola lives in Oxnard and is a construction worker and was arrested at 1301 Victory Place. It occurred at 6:50 p.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Kendrick Tsosie is a Los Angeles chef and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 7:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Tiffany Marie Rock lives in Azusa and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Allen Ave. and the time is 10:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – possession of burglary tools – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Spencer Lawrence Bradley is an Azusa stocker and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of Xanax and receiving stolen property.

Sandra Marie Martinez lives in Winnetka and is a case manager and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St. It occurred at 11:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Lancaster resident Raimundo Robledo is employed as bus driver and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ravian Leron Dozier is a Sun Valley stocker and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 11:58 p.m. The charges are vandalism and possession of Xanax.