Burbank Police Log: November 17 – November 23

Thanksgiving is approaching and on Sunday, November 23, Teara Nichole Bryant, a Los Angeles resident was picked up at 631 East Santa Anita Ave. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Cesar Y. Franco Giron lives in Reseda and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and the 5 freeway. The charge is possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 3:58 a.m.

Jora Nazary Masihi resides in Glendale and is an electrician and was sacked after being charged with warrants. The time is 10:21 p.m.

Raul Andres Reyes lives in Winnetka and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave. It took place at 11:28 p.m. The charge is possession of a dagger and a warrant.

On Saturday, November 22, Kato James Bonner Rodoni was sacked after being charged with burglary. The time is 2:37 p.m.

Luis Anthony Burboa lives in Oxnard and is a construction worker and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 11:27 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Danielle Meaghan Busby resides in Ventura and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 11:32 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Martin Cardozo is a busser and a Van Nuys resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave. It took place at 6:34 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Richard Castor lives in Los Angeles and was sacked at Pass Ave. and Alameda Ave. It occurred at 4:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of controlled substances for sale and a warrant.

Mykala Kimberly Glasgow is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Grismer Ave. and Elliot Drive. It took place at 8:47 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Carlos Lorenzano lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:16 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Mariannys De Los Angeles Marchan Farias is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Sixth St. The time is 1:49 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Olegs Parmenkovs lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at 600 IKEA Way and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Michael D. Rivera Taborda resides in Anaheim and was sacked at Magnolia Blvd. and Sixth St. The time is 1:38 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud and possession of a controlled substance.

Arthur Sadrosian lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 1200 South Flower St. It occurred at 12:18 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ismael Salazar resides in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at 3:34 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of a loaded firearm – possession of a concealed firearm – possession of a firearm and being addicted to drugs – possession of a controlled substance while being in possession of a firearm and possession of large capacity magazines.

San Bernardino resident Amun Shehata was sacked at Pass Ave. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of controlled substances with intent to sell and a warrant.

Tekena Shanesa Ward lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at the same site and the time is 4:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell – possession of Xanax and warrants.

Redondo Beach resident David Shane White was cuffed at the same location and the time is 4:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of drugs for sale and a warrant.

Miranda Lea Wilson Burns lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:23 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Friday, November 21, Kathryn Margaret Dennis, who resides in Sunland was cuffed after being charged with burglary. It took place at 4:45 p.m.

Maria Nayeli Flores Patino lives in Wilmington and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 9:22 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Robert Anthony Godinez resides in Los Angeles and works at IHSS and was sacked at 2200 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 1:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

William Taylor Lane lives in Reseda and was taken into custody at 2583 Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:36 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kenneth George Mattingly resides in Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with threatening an executive officer and burglary. The time is 11:10 a.m.

Landrea Lashana O’Neal lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and a warrant.

Elizabeth Remedios is a Glendale resident and was apprehended at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:57 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Jessica Pique Zaino was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 12:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, November 20, Bianca Galvez Arellano, who lives in San Fernando and is employed in construction was arrested at 108 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:55 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

Jesse Garcia lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Burbank resident Kenneth Lawrence Goth was sacked at 150 North Third St. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Lilit Hryhorian lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at 1403 North Victory Blvd. It occurred at 1:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Fernando Robles Garcia was cuffed at 429 South Lake St. and the time is 4:51 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Danny Edward Toledo was picked up at 733 Heliotrope Drive. The time is 11:37 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

On Wednesday, November 19, Adam Andrew Arellanes, a resident of Perris was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Vardan Avagyan lives in Glendale and was picked up at the 5 freeway and Western Ave. It took place at 6:20 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and evading a police officer.

Westel John Brown resides in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Victor Gabriel Correa lives in the Bronx, New York, and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 7:30 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Miltiades Felipe Medina resides in Staten Island, New York, and was taken into custody at the same time and the charge is the same.

Liana Avetik Karapetyan lives in Glendale and was sacked at 214 East Alameda Ave. The time is 11:56 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Brenda Ramirez Ohlmann lives in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and was nabbed after being charged with robbery. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Oscar Sabino Valenzuela is a North Hollywood resident and works at swap meets and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Elm Ave. The time is 00:01 and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, November 18, Vahe Aghayan Taisun, a Burbank resident who works in sales was nabbed at 4:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a firearm and vehicle registration fraud.

Andrew Arias was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Aldo Gomez Santoyo lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 500 Flower St. It took place at 2:20 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Jose Eden Herrera Jr. resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at 2900 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:44 p.m. The charges are vandalism and vandalism with $400 or more.

Nicole Katherine Hersh lives in Sherman Oaks and was arrested at 301 Pass Ave. It occurred at 3:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Anthony Jaurique is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Pass Ave. and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and identity theft.

Edgar Sarkisyan is a Burbank handyman and was nabbed at the Burbank police department station and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Svetlana Varteresyan lives in Glendale and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Monday, November 17, Maria Naomi Fuentes, a Hollywood resident was apprehended at 641 North Victory Blvd. The time is 10:06 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jazzee Ray Gayles works in security and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 11:06 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Eric Fay Lucas Marty is a Ventura resident and a construction worker and was nabbed at 2300 East Empire Ave. and it took place at 12:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Fered Yaghsaeian lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.