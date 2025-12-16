Burbank Police Log: November 24 – November 30

Burbank's safety is important, and it's maintained by the police department and other agencies.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.



Burbank’s police on Sunday, November 30, picked up Henry Ivan Alvarado Soriano, a Sylmar resident at Angeleno Ave. and First St. The time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jim Costinett lives in Ontario and was nabbed at Palm Ave. and Third St. It took place at 7:50 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Avetis Bijan Hakopian resides in Glendale and was apprehended at Barham Blvd. and Forest Lawn Drive and the time is 1:40 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – possession of heroin/cocaine and reckless driving.

Alexander Henriquez is a car detailer and lives in Sun Valley and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Rhapsody Elle Johnson resides in West Hollywood and is employed in catering and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 1:10 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts three times and possession of stolen property.

Anthony Kang lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 901 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:18 a.m. The charge is battery.

Anthony Lizaola Jr. resides in Glendale and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Pass Ave. The time is 4:42 a.m. The charges are possession of tear gas and possession of hard drugs.

North Hills resident Edgar Daniel Martinez was apprehended at Vanowen St. and Buena Vista St. It occurred at 5:35 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Alfredo Ortiz lives in Chicago and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and the time is 11:22 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Bryant Josue Pinto Rosa is a designer and a North Hills resident and was taken into custody at First St. and Palm Ave. and the time is 10:03 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Claudia Besty Summers lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Pass Ave. and it took place at 2:33 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, November 29, Antonio Alvarez, a Los Angeles resident and a construction worker was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The time is 7:05 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ignacio Camacho is a handyman and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1200 Flower St. and it took place at 12:30 p.m.

The charges Camacho faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Elijah Hardy lives in Los Angeles and was sacked at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:37 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Graciela Hernandez was handcuffed at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 10:27 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – vehicle registration fraud – possession of stolen property and identity theft.

Anthony Kang lives in Cerritos and was cuffed at 10:20 a.m. The charges are extortion – vandalism with $400 or more.

Christine Lorraine Maldonado is a Sylmar resident and was apprehended after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and repeated thefts. It took place at 7:41 p.m.

Curtis Lee Marriott lives in Costa Mesa and was arrested at Victory Place and Lake St. and it occurred at 00:34 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – possession of heroin/cocaine – vehicle registration fraud and identity theft.

Carey Dwain Mitchell is employed in sales and lives in Hollywood and was picked up after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 12:45 p.m.

Francesca Jaime Ponce lives in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 1545 North Edison Blvd. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Wilson Redondo is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1200 Flower St. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Dreanna Sharon Rodriguez lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Pacoima resident Maria De La Luz was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Vanowen St. It took place at 1:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Marvin Deras Rodriguez lives in Los Angeles and is self-employed and was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The time is 6:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Guadalupe Sandoval is a construction worker and a Carson resident and was brought into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Amanda Camille Scott lives in Torrance and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm – resisting arrest – possession of a forged check and possession of a firearm and being a felon. The time is 11:30 p.m.

Jairo Alejandro Fabian Soto is a Los Angeles resident and a salesman and was arrested at Santa Anita Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of tear gas.

Gaspar Suarez lives in Carpinteria and is a landscaper and was nabbed after being charged with possession of a controlled substance. The time is 7:40 a.m.

Robert Carlos Velasquez was taken into custody at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Friday, November 28, Luis Alcantara Frias, a Miami resident was arrested at 1480 Rose St. and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Zarui Andreeva lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Salvador Garcia Ruiz is a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 1480 North Rose St. It took place at 2:37 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Lusine Gevorgian resides in Van Nuys and was sacked at 1601 North Victory Place and it occurred at 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lamar Anthony Glass lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Scott Road and East Ave. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Krystyna Hatsenko resides in Van Nuys and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and it took place at 11:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Liliana Juarez is a teller and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Mario Hugo Linares Beltran lives in Los Angeles and is a driver and was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 11:07 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Joshua Judah Ismael Pallares is a Long Beach resident and was pinched at 1038 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 9:38 a.m.

The charges Pallares faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Suzy Stepanyan lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, November 27, Daniel Anthony Flores III, a Burbank resident was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 7:20 a.m.

Gary Tyrell Gregory lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 8:28 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Samuel Hernandez was taken into custody at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 9:21 p.m. The charge is warrants.

John Martin Perez Carrillo lives in Compton and was handcuffed at 2:00 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Lynwood resident Adam Ramon Urrutia Ransom was apprehended at the same time. The charges are the same.

Viktoria Zoloieva is a singer and a Glendale resident and was cuffed at 400 North Victory Blvd. The time is 10:25 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Wednesday, November 26, Jessica Christine Arms, an Ontario resident was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. The time is 1:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Narek Armani Galstyan lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 12:00 p.m.

Adrian Garcia was pinched at Parish Place and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Manuel Guillermo Guzman Huerta lives in Reseda and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Robert Manuel Kucinski lives in Beverly Hills and was taken into custody after being charged with trespassing. The time is 6:40 p.m.

Timothy Paul Lisagor resides in Glendale and was nabbed at 250 South Keystone St. It took place at 8:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Destiny Lydia Martinez lives in Burbank and was picked up at 7:10 a.m. The charge is animal abuse.

Franklin Melendez resides in Los Angeles and was sacked at 550 First St. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest twice and warrants.

Pedro Ismael Ruiz lives in Burbank and was brought into custody at 6:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – animal abuse and violating probation.

On Tuesday, November 25, Jesse Jonathan Escobar, a Hollywood receptionist was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and the time is 8:18 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Robert Hardy lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 3:38 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Elizabeth Nicole Hubbard is a resident of Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 2100 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:14 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Marisol Ladino Baquero lives in West Covina and is an esthetician and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 10:20 p.m. The charges are forging a public seal and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Marc Chardon Rogers Jr. resides in Venice and is a software engineer and was handcuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance for sale and petty theft. The time is 2:15 a.m.

Cesar A. Saucedo lives in Hollywood and is a mechanic and was sacked at 2000 West Empire Ave. The time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Edmund David Sylvers is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 2511 San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 8:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Erika Uribe Flores resides in Burbank and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Frederic St. and the time is 9:49 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Holman Mauricio Valbuena Malpica lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Johan Valbuena Malpica was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charge is driving without a license.

Avery Maurice Washington was taken into custody at 2100 West Empire Ave. It took place at 4:00 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

On Monday, November 24, Austin Joseph Askew, a North Hollywood resident was sacked at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 4:42 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Kato James Bonner Rodoni was handcuffed at Orange Grove Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:50 a.m. The charges are disturbing the peace – vandalism and throwing objects at a moving vehicle.

Marvin Eduardo Hernandez works at a pizzeria and lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1240 North Beachwood Drive and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Yvette McPheeters lives in North Hollywood and is a caregiver and was cuffed at 1028 San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 3:30 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Steven Nickles is a handyman and a Burbank resident and was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Tigran Yengoyan lives in Pasadena and is an electrician and was picked up at Lowell Ave. and the 210 freeway. It took place at 4:45 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.