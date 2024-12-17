Burbank Police Log: November 25 – December 1

Making sure the city is safe and sound is a top priority for the Burbank police department.

Burbank’s men and women in blue were on patrol on Sunday, December 1, Daniel R. Aguilar, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at Tufts Ave. and Bel Aire Drive. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Fredy Alegria Funes lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 2:45 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Burbank resident Patrick Blazon is a soccer referee and was apprehended at Scott Road and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 2:45 a.m.

John Doe lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 25 East Alameda Ave. and was cuffed at 10:08 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Damon Dunlap lives in Louisville, Kentucky, and was apprehended at 2525 North Hollywood Way. The time is 4:06 a.m. The charge is battery.

Roberto Carlos Pedroza Valdez is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the Bell Gardens police station. The charge is warrants. The time is 4:00 p.m.

Petros Peter Petrosyan lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 353 North Pass Ave. The time is 10:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Andre Micael Porras is a Van Nuys resident and is unemployed and was apprehended at 223 West Tujunga Ave. and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

On Saturday, November 30, Caitlyn Bailey Bisbee, a Sunland resident and a detoxology technician was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse and vandalism.

Jasmin Michelle Celio lives in Madera and was picked up at 1800 Scott Road and the time is 9:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – forgery – petty theft – identity theft and a warrant.

Arshaluys Didaryan is a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 8:02 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jeremy Trevor Duddy is a technician and is a Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 697 North Victory Blvd. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Elijah Fehrman lives in Burbank and is a CSM and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Steven Raul Fehrman is a Burbank resident and is self-employed and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is the same.

Sirarpi Gabrielyan is a resident of Burbank and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 7:59 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Genevieve Amina Gideonse is a Glendale resident and an aviation mechanic and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is the same.

Los Angeles resident Kevin Guzman Bernal was picked up at Clark Ave. and Frederic St. and the time is 8:05 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and driving without a license.

David Henriquez lives in Madera and is employed as a construction worker and was nabbed at 1800 Scott Road. The time is 9:15 a.m. The charges are forgery and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kevin Hidalgo Pacheco was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony forgery and possession of burglary tools.

Anahit Mesropyan lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 500 East Santa Anita Ave. and it took place at 1:25 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Darlin Alexander Morales Bonilla is a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at 213 South Lomita St. It occurred at 3:35 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and violating probation.

Bijan Nasir Shaikh is a Tarzana resident and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Kenwood St. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Thessalonians Watkins is a Los Angeles resident and works at a warehouse and was taken into custody at Keystone St. and Olive Ave. The time is 7:10 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Larry Whitfield lives in Gardena and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 10:28 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and identity theft.

On Friday, November 29, Donald Patrick Cottrell Jr., a Compton resident was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 1:08 p.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft and a warrant.

Ryan Clifford Craig is a West Hollywood resident and is employed as a bartender and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St.

The time is 7:13 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding and possession of tear gas.

Iris Elizabeth Hernandez lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 1119 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jorge Alejandro Mendoza is unemployed and a Sylmar resident and was taken into custody at 4:05 a.m. The charge is possession of a stun gun.

Lynne Cristina Patron is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1112 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:40 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Austin Michael Russell was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 11:21 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Karen Shageldyan lives in Van Nuys and was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 5:05 p.m.

Arleta resident Laura Irene Tirado was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 6:56 p.m.

Razmik Tumasyan lives in Glendale and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, November 28, Lilana Chavez, a Los Angeles resident was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road. It took place at 9:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and vandalism.

William Eduardo Novoa Funes is a server and a resident of Canyon Country and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave.

The time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Asha Alena Lazo was arrested at 180 North Los Angeles St. and it took place at 4:03 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Carlos Issac Lua Portillo lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 525 South Main St. The charges are resisting arrest and battery. The time is 4:55 a.m.

Victor Guadalupe Murillo is a Downey resident and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 2:58 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Curtis Cameron Parrish lives in West Hills and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and University Ave. The time is 4:35 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Anthony Thompson is an Inglewood resident and was arrested at 250 West Huntington Drive. The time is 2:14 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Wednesday, November 27, Derrell Ellis Adams, who is unemployed and a resident of Los Angeles was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Niagara St.

The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft twice and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Joshua Gipson lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a shipper and was picked up at 545 East Palm Ave. It took place at 10:45 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Charles La Velle Hamilton is a resident of North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 11:50 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

Carlos Perosi Lopez Perez is a Bell resident and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 1:15 a.m. The charges are being under the influence of drugs and alcohol – possession of Xanax and identity theft.

Josue Ismael Manrique Lazabal lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Victory Place and Lake St. The charge is petty theft and a warrant. It took place at 12:25 p.m.

Kyle Glen McDaris is a Sun Valley resident and is unemployed and was picked up at 1611 West Olive Ave. It occurred at 8:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Eva Luz Ocegueda lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 00:45 a.m.

On Tuesday, November 26, Kenneth Kristoper Carter, a Pasadena resident was nabbed at 1900 Empire Ave. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Patrice Marie Cosleigh lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 4:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Daniel Antony Flores III was arrested at Providencia Ave. and Victory Blvd. and it took place at 3:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Isaias Melchor lives in Los Angeles and is a medical assistant and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is robbery and a warrant.

Martin Quevedo is a resident of Los Angeles and was arrested at the same site and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Jose Armando Quesada lives in Sun Valley and was pinched at Orange Grove Ave. and Third St. It took place at 10:30 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Genesis Quijada is a manager and a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at 600 IKEA Way. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, November 25, Ramiro Arroyo, a Van Nuys resident who is unemployed was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 4:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Dillian Michael Caster lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 3:51 a.m.

Monique Jasmine Castillo is a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. It took place at 8:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jonathan Edell lives in Warren, Ohio, is unemployed and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Ontario St. It occurred at 12:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Reyna Destiny Hernandez is a resident of Los Angeles and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. It took place at 8:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Esteban Cruz Montero is a Burbank landscaper and was pinched at Willow St. and Naomi St. It occurred at 10:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Minas Pambukyan is a contractor and a Mission Hills resident and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 1:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Giancarlo Dodge Rodpotong is a resident of Burbank and was picked up at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 12:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft – trespassing and a warrant.