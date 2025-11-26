Burbank Police Log: November 3 – November 9

One week's worth of arrests made by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department's website where this information was obtained from.



Burbank’s men and women in blue on Sunday, November 9, took into custody Armen Avetian, a Van Nuys resident at 2500 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 1:30 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Christopher Russell Compton lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with making criminal threats – trespassing and disorderly conduct. The time is 8:10 p.m.

Adan Hilario Dominguez Orozco was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and First St. The time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jasmin Espinoza resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1711 North Victory Place and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ashley Fanning lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1051 Burbank Blvd. and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sherman Oaks resident Samuel David Frank was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:13 p.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of tear gas.

Michael Rodolfo Garcia is a resident of Van Nuys and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Lima St. and the time is 9:43 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – joyriding and reckless driving.

Jeremiah Gerlach was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 7:43 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Isaac Trinidad Hernandez lives in Sylmar and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Mariposa St. It took place at 10:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Hemet resident Kenganae Shequinn Johnson was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Blvd. and it took place at 5:24 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

William Moyenda Owens lives in Oakland and was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 11:15 a.m.

Estimably Ramirez Olmeda resides in North Hollywood and is a cashier and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 2:13 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

Thalia June Ruiz De Soto lives in Inglewood was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Mariposa St. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.

Cesar A. Trejo was taken into custody at 2311 North Hollywood Way and the time is 7:52 a.m. The charge is grand theft and warrant.

Jeremy Alan Ward lives in Hollywood and was handcuffed at 2311 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:24 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – grand theft and a warrant.

On Saturday, November 8, Gabe Michael Castillo, an Anaheim resident was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 4:18 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Kevin Mauricio Funes Melgar works for FedEx and lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and California St. and the time is 4:06 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Anna Marie Gibson lives in Bellflower and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 3:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – repeated thefts and warrants.

Jovan Paul Guerrero resides in San Fernando and was sacked at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 11:15 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud and a warrant.

Willow Lee Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested after being charged with threatening an executive officer – throwing objects at a moving vehicle and a warrant. It occurred at 11:23 a.m.

Shea O’Sullivan was brought into custody at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way and it took place at 4:20 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Valentin Valdez Herrera resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 2:52 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Christopher James Walsh was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 2:14 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Emmanuel Young lives in Long Beach and was pinched at 1200 Flower St. The time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, November 7, Artak Avakian, a Glendale resident and a care provider and was arrested at 641 North Victory Blvd. The time is 8:39 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – organized retail theft – identity theft and possession of controlled substance for sale.

Andres Castro is a barber and a Palmdale resident was taken into custody at Flower St. and West Ash Ave. The time is 5:52 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drugs and possession of nitrous oxide.

Nathan Richard Gray was apprehended at 4021 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ailene Karen Holmes lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 677 Victory Blvd. It took place at 9:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Elefteria Helene Klages resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at the same site and the time is 8:59 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of tear gas and warrant.

Destiny Medellin Murillo lives in South Gate and was handcuffed after being charged with robbery – petty theft and possession of stolen property. The time is 8:50 p.m.

Antonio Pena Loza is an El Monte resident and was sacked at Clybourn Ave. and Dubnoff Way and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Eric Petrossian was taken into custody at 641 North Victory Blvd. and it occurred at 8:30 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of stolen property.

Anthony Jay Romero was picked up at 3708 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Sevada Sholian is a pharmacy delivery driver and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 00:45 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Tykeem Latrez White lives in Burbank and is employed in security and was picked up at 2:20 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Timothy William Zega resides in Burbank and was arrested at 1903 West Empire Ave. It took place at 1:29 a.m. The charge is warrants.

On Thursday, November 6, Everado Acevedo, who is a Sylmar resident was apprehended at 1701 Victory Place and the time is 12:45 p.m.

The charges are organized retail theft – possession of Xanax – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Estuardo Alburez lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Jason Daniel Avalos is a filmmaker and was sacked at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. It occurred at 8:35 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Francisco Montes Ayon lives in Burbank and was arrested at Dubnoff Way and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charges are possession of hard drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

Skippy Barney Demitro is a Sherman Oaks resident and was cuffed after being charged with resisting arrest and trespassing. It took place at 10:15 p.m.

Arelis Fabiola Gonzalez is a manager and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 10:48 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Joseph Gale Housman lives in Chatsworth and was handcuffed at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Ian Cedric Montgomery resides in Long Beach and was apprehended after being charged with possession of stolen property. It occurred at 7:05 p.m.

Alex Enrique Moreira lives in Pacoima and nabbed at Dubnoff Way and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:07 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and possession of a taser and being a felon.

Jose Luis Padilla is a resident of North Hollywood and was picked up at Manning St. and Victory Blvd. and it took place at 7:40 p.m. The charge is possession of a drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Nicholas Rauseo lives in Los Angeles and was sacked at 1150 Victory Place and the time is 8:51 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sun Valley resident Eduardo Rivas Jr. was cuffed at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 1:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and organized retail theft.

Grigor Sukiasyan lives in Glendale and works for DoorDash and was picked up at 901 North San Fernando and the time is 5:12 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Wednesday, November 5, Michelle Alexander, a Riverside resident was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 3:07 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Austin Patrick Boltz lives in Winnetka and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 9:37 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jim Casinett resides in Ontario and was sacked at Third St. and Palm Ave. It took place at 8:17 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Brian Keith Freeman lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. It occurred at 5:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Sassoon Geragosian was arrested after being charged with battery – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and burglary. The time is 9:00 p.m.

Alejandro Gonzalez is a housekeeper and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Devin Marcus Heckard lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. and the time is 10:17 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Margarita Lewinson resides in Canyon Country and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 10:05 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Bakersfield resident Monica Scott was taken into custody at the 5 freeway and the time is 5:04 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Anthony Valenzuela Guzman was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Carter Chase Vukovic lives in Tujunga and works with HVAC and was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft. The time is 3:16 p.m.

On Tuesday, November 4, Bennett Talmadge Armstrong, a Hollywood resident was picked up at 3:00 p.m. The site is 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Christopher Stephen Campbell lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 8:37 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Xavier Fortin Gutierrez was handcuffed at 1:40 a.m. The charges are possession of a concealed firearm and possession of Xanax.

Lompoc resident Daniel Jimenez was arrested at 1:40 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a firearm and a warrant.

Erik Karapetyan is a resident of Hollywood and was nabbed at 313 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:15 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Kimiko Martin lives in Irvine and was sacked at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Cesar Fidel Moreno resides in Rialto and was apprehended at 2900 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Burbank resident and student Eric Renato Sosa was pinched after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon. It took place at 1:50 a.m.

Mariam Guadalupe Talamantes lives in North Hollywood and is a day laborer and was handcuffed after being charged with resisting arrest – failure to provide identification at a property-damage collision – joyriding – driving while under the influence of drugs and warrants. The time is 1:15 p.m.

On Monday, November 3, Leiceli Selba Abuelo, a North Hollywood cashier was nabbed at the Van Nuys police department. The charge is grand theft. The time is 9:15 a.m.

Leonardo Barron lives in Sylmar and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Jim Clark Brinkerhoff is a foreman and a Van Nuys resident and was handcuffed at Ontario St. and Cohasset St. It took place at 10:35 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olena Dzoba lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Volodymyr Dzoba is a resident of North Hollywood and was sacked at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

German Castillo Galvez Jr. lives in Garden Grove and was pinched at 2255 Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and identity theft.

Henry Jay Guzman resides in Irvine and works in sales and was cuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft twice – identity theft and a warrant.

Burbank resident Levon Shahani Hakobyan was nabbed after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and felony hit-and-run. The time is 2:40 a.m.

Cruz Lomely lives in Reseda and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:46 p.m.

Luis Armando Rodriguez Gutierrez is a makeup artist and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Valencia Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 7:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and identity theft.