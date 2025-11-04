Burbank Police Log: October 13 – October 19

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank is a safe community and on Sunday, October 19, Jonathan Alain Alpizar, a Burbank resident and a construction worker was taken into custody by the men and women in blue at Magnolia Blvd. and First St.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 9:30 p.m.

Adriana Nichole Alpuche was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Nancy Elizabeth Andrade lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at 265 West Olive Ave. It took place at 3:39 a.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Burbank resident Austin Wayne Brock was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Pass Ave. It occurred at 9:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Douglas Chang lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Lake St. and Spazier Ave. It took place at 7:28 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Iliana Crespo is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of brass knuckles.

Taquaya Taylor Davis lives in Inglewood and was arrested at 4:40 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – identity theft – possession of burglary tools and burglary.

Eza Kachi Toichi Minogue is a Gardena resident and was pinched after being charged with resisting arrest – burglary and possession of burglary tools. It occurred at 4:40 a.m.

Burbank resident Angel Gutierrez is a construction worker and was nabbed at Glenwood Place and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Andre Edison Luna lives in Valencia and was picked up at the 5 freeway and Olive Ave. and it took place at 2:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Karapet Merganyan resides in Van Nuys and is an Uber driver and was arrested at Orchard Drive and Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 12:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Charles Reid Parker lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Lima St. It occurred at 12:30 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Gavino Reyes is a barber and a Burbank resident and was arrested at Glenwood Place and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 2;30 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Alfredo Robles lives in Pacoima and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Palmdale resident Anthony Val was cuffed after being charged with violating a restraining order and warrants. The time is 00:30 a.m.

Juanya Malik West Dawkins lives in Los Angeles and was pinched after being charged with battery on a police officer. The time is 3:30 a.m.

On Saturday, October 18, Stephanie Natalie Campriani, a Lancaster resident was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:17 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Zhen Hua Cui lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 5:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Karsten Cornelius De Lange resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 255 North Pass Ave. and the time is 11:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Burbank resident Deborah Nadine Munoz was picked up at 1040 North Maple St. and the time is 5:32 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of hard drugs.

Michael Anthony Estrada lives in Pacoima and was cuffed after being charged with possession of ammunition and being a felon – identity theft and possession of a firearm and being a felon. The time is 4:30 p.m.

Leslie Ann Howell is a Burbank resident and was brought into custody at 1914 West Olive Ave. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Manuel Huaxtitla lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 9:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Chang Lim was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 5:07 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jessica Ponce lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Jonathan Arturo Suarez is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Peyton Ave. The time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct. It occurred at 9:55 p.m.

On Friday, October 17, Jesus Antonio Bernal, a Baldwin Park resident was nabbed at 1401 East Lime St. The charge is a warrant. The time is 4:43 a.m.

Larrick Jackson lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 5:43 p.m. The site is 1301 North Victory Place and the charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Mark Steven Levan is an adult film worker and lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at 1411 West Victory Blvd. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs. The time is 6:00 a.m.

Edmond Margaryan is a North Hollywood resident and a chef and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Screenland Drive and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Emmanuel Alejandro Moreno lives in Tujunga and was apprehended at 3:14 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Raul Andres Reyes is a Winnetka resident and was handcuffed at 3211 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:58 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

On Thursday, October 16, Christopher Andrew Bouw, a Glendale resident and a contractor was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place.

It occurred at 4:59 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Dante J. Boudreaux lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 6:30 p.m.

Austin James Churchill resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Los Angeles resident Douglas Roberto Cornejo was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Maple St. and it took place at 12:36 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Charles Vincent Ferguson lives in Long Beach and is a handyman and was picked up at 10825 Crenshaw Blvd. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of hard drugs and identity theft.

David Francisco was picked up at the 5 freeway and Western St. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

Vicky Lee lives in Burbank and was pinched at Chandler Blvd. and Evergreen St. and the time is 10:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Yanely Beatriz Nunez resides in Norwalk and is a barista and was nabbed at 4013 West Heffron Drive and the time is 00:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sofiya Songkran Phuiwandee lives in Long Beach and is a debt collector and was picked up at 10825 Crenshaw Blvd. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charges are burglary – identity theft and a warrant.

Craig Martin Rojas is a Twenty-Nine Palms resident and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 9:59 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Sean Christopher Standifer Morin lives in Simi Valley and is employed in security and was apprehended at 545 North Victory Blvd. The time is 11:33 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Ronald Chris Taylor was handcuffed at 131 North Isabel St. and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Cedric Jordan Turner lives in Palmdale and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and warrants.

Eriksson Waldemar Vasquez Gonzalez is a custodian and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 5:06 p.m. The charges are embezzlement and identity theft.

On Wednesday, October 15, Vanessa Lynette Abarca, an Oceanside resident and a receptionist was nabbed after being charged with battery on a police officer. The time is 6:30 p.m.

Malachi Joseph Arroyo resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 401 North Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 1:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Sebastian Ayala Palacios was taken into custody at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft and warrants.

Jairo Chavez is a construction worker and lives in Pacoima and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Sparks St. and the time is 8:33 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Deshawn Tyler Griffin lives in Torrance and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 3:34 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Christopher Robert Lynn is a Winnetka resident and was nabbed after being charged with resisting arrest – being a fugitive and identity theft. It took place at 5:34 a.m.

Angie Naranjo Albarracin is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft and warrants.

South Gate resident Rafael Santillan was apprehended at 1611 West Olive Ave. and the time is 2:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Irving Scott Santillana lives in Sun Valley and was pinched after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. It took place at 7:04 a.m.

Ted Benjamin Swanson is a student and was cuffed at 8:52 p.m. The charge is mayhem.

Rachel Torres lives in Tujunga and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Beachwood Drive and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank resident Benjamin Jacob Van De Griek works in films and was taken into custody after being charged with battery. The time is 1:15 a.m.

On Tuesday, October 14, Malachi Joseph Arroyo, a resident of Los Angeles was picked up at 600 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:26 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Katherine Alexandra Fiallos lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 349 South Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 1:47 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arthur Kegeyan is a Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 1611 West Olive Ave. and the time is 7:37 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Ahahi Mariana Suarez lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 101 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 3:31 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and warrants.

On Monday, October 13, Malachi Arroyo, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at 4301 West Riverside Drive. The time is 11:55 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property and trespassing.

Florian Baceanu lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is theft by false pretenses.

Jaime Barron is a North Hollywood resident and is a security guard and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 1:32 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Sylmar resident and disc jockey Diana Velasco Bandana was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Evergreen St. It occurred at 2:27 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of tear gas.

Francisco Javier Pizarro lives in Huntington Park and is employed as a security guard and was pinched at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 8:07 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice – possession of heroin/cocaine – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Travis D. Rivera is a Los Angeles resident and a mechanic and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Evergreen St. and the time is 2:25 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Ebony Alize Seijas lives in Glendale and was an event staff employee and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:07 p.m. The charge is petty theft.