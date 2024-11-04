Burbank Police Log: October 14 – October 20

Weekly report of those people arrested by the Burbank police department.

Making sure the city is safe is one duty of the Burbank police department and on Sunday, October 20, Tony Baltayan, a North Hollywood resident who works in flooring was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The time is 10:10 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Julio Omar Nieves is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Olive Ave. It took place at 2:04 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Yasaman Parsapour lives on Orange and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. The time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Rony Walberto Perez Jr. is a resident of Burbank and is a supervisor and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Lake St. It took place at 3:20 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jeremy Anthony Robateau is a Van Nuys resident and was picked up at 200 North Beachwood Drive and it took place at 11:45 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nazanin Rohani lives in Irvine and is unemployed and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. The time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sergey Sardaryan is an online distributor and is a resident of Studio City and was handcuffed at 2021 West Olive Ave. It occurred at 3:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Araceli Zainos Zavala lives in Van Nuys and is employed as a driver and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Kenwood St. and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, October 19, Luis Martinez Bousquet, a San Pedro resident was arrested at 4301 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 4:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Luis Cebreros lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Pass Ave. and Oak St. and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Cecilio Daniel Edward Flores is a construction worker and a Glendale resident and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jamie Lee Lewis is a Mission Hills resident and was apprehended at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas – petty theft and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Jorans Minasian is a taxi driver and was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 00:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas and warrants.

Juan Carlos Reyes Castro lives in Arleta and is employed in security and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. The time is 00:04 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a switchblade – possession of brass knuckles and petty theft.

Julissa Rivera is a technician and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 4:00 p.m.

Simi Valley resident Angela Ann Marie Rosales works in retail and was taken into custody at 1110 West Alameda Ave. The time is 2:33 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft twice.

Austin Michael Russell is a construction worker and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 9:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Jose Manuel Robledo Salazar lives in Ontario and was pinched at 2600 West Victory Blvd. The time is 12:15 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Palmdale resident Hector Ivan Samaniego is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 1110 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:33 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – contempt of court and petty theft.

On Friday, October 18, Hipolito Barrales Garcia, a resident of North Hollywood who works at a taco truck was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Travis Michael Buchanan is a music artist and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 508 South Victory Blvd. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm – possession of Xanax – possession of large capacity magazines and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 3:25 a.m.

Alan De Jesus Escobedo is unemployed and a Lancaster resident and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Elm Ave. and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Frederick Alvin Leister lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. It took place at 00:59 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Lauren Rene Lemons is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 1729 North Victory Place. It occurred at 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – robbery and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Corey Martin lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Hollywood resident Cristian Geovanny Mendoza Aguilar was arrested at 1301 North Buena Vista St. The time is 2:47 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Ani Nokoodian lives in Sun Valley and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. The time is 00:57 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Pacoima resident Claudia Mireya Pitor is unemployed and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Jeffrey Eugene Ross Jr. is a Sylmar resident and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 3:25 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victor Manuel Vasquez Munoz lives in Arleta and was apprehended at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Benis Zayachecheklouy Mansour is a resident of Burbank and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Orange Grove Ave. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 8:20 a.m.

On Thursday, October 17, Alexus Kristine Carrillo, who lives in Burbank was taken into custody at Walnut Ave. and De Bell and it took place at 1:12 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Juan Guevara is a resident of South Gate and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 5:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Joseph Allen McFall is employed in security and lives in Northridge and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. The time is 8:50 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Studio City attorney Brandon Jeris Sweeney was apprehended at 92810 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

On Wednesday, October 16, Angelina Belyaeva, a Van Nuys student was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 5:45 a.m.

Edward R. Cantu lives in Shadow Hills and was picked up at 2411 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Amanda Josephine Combs is a resident of Carlsbad and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 2:59 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft and possession of brass knuckles.

Marcos Antonio Herrada Jr is a construction worker and was nabbed at Allen Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 12:32 p.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Timothy Ambrose Ramos is a resident of North Hollywood and was picked up at Riverside Drive and Niagara St. and the time is 11:20 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an acholic beverage or drug.

Jose Rodriguez Rubio is a printer and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 3:35 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats – petty theft – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – vandalism – resisting an executive officer and resisting arrest.

Joshua Emerson Russell lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 7:20 a.m. The charges are making harassing phone calls – battery and violating a written promise to appear in court.

Nicholas Patrick Wombacher is a Carlsbad resident and was taken into custody at 2:59 a.m. The charges are possession of Xanax – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

On Tuesday, October 15, Ricardo Espinoza, a Van Nuys resident and a construction worker was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 3:00 p.m. The charges are forgery and petty theft.

Stephanie Monique Espinoza is a Panorama City resident and a babysitter and was picked up at 2600 West Victory Blvd. The time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Eliseo Estrada is unemployed and a resident of Van Nuys and was nabbed at 2600 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 9:40 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Aram Karapetyan lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 1:40 a.m. The charge is possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Burbank resident Steven Michael Moss was apprehended at 825 Cornell Drive. The time is 10:10 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Eduard Pogosian is a handyman and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:39 a.m.

Benjamin Joseph Rottas lives in North Hollywood and was pinched at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 4:44 p.m. The charge is possession of burglary tools.

On Monday, October 14, Jose Luis Rivera, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at 524 South Verdugo Ave. It took place at 8:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

David Fortunato Salvatierra is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1620 North Brighton St. The time is 11:19 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Andranik Teraradian is a resident of Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It occurred at 6:00 p.m.

Jason Tew is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1:31 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – indecent exposure and vandalism.

Sun Valley resident Ronald Jose Zepeda is unemployed and was cuffed at 8:47 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of ammunition and being a felon.