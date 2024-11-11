Burbank Police Log: October 21 – October 27

The dedicated men and women in blue serves the city of Burbank every single day.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank is a safe city in part because of its police department and on Sunday, October 27, Ricardo Arce, a San Fernando resident was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Jason Michael Leake lives in Burbank and was arrested at 3425 West Olive Ave. and the time is 9:52 p.m. The charge is battery.

Los Angeles resident Omar Antonio Monjaraz was apprehended at 531 North Pass Ave. The time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is trespassing and a warrant.

Anthony Rodriguez lives in Palmdale and is unemployed and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Lamer St. It occurred at 9:21 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Yves Saint Baptiste is a resident of North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 9:17 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, October 26, Angel Arevalo, a Sylmar resident was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Edison Blvd. The time is 7:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Scott Christopher Bond is unemployed and was arrested at 327 East San Jose Ave. The time is 8:23 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Tammy Choi is an office manager and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 6:30 p.m.

Brandon Les Kameel Dosunmu was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 5:50 a.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Michael Warren Henry was taken into custody at 327 East San Jose Ave. and the time is 8:21 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Santa Fe Springs resident Christina Marie Mackenzie is employed as an administrator and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 4:10 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Joshua Ian Mackenzie is employed in real estate and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Andranik Nagdalyan is a tow truck driver and is a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 00:39 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Everett William Newell III is a Los Angeles stripper and was cuffed at 8:18 p.m. The location is 327 East San Jose Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Mesrop Santuryan is a Glendale resident and an accountant and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 00:34 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Wells is employed in security and is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 327 East San Jose Ave. It occurred at 8:14 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Lawrence Guy Williams lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Friday, October 25, Andranik Baltayan, a North Hollywood resident was arrested at 511 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 2:11 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Archie Lee Braggs lives in Pacoima and is employed at a warehouse and was nabbed at Clark Ave. and Evergreen St. and it took place at 10:20 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run.

Jose Antonio Carballo is a Van Nuys resident and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 511 North Hollywood Way. The time is 2:09 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Maryna Deneko is a babysitter and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. The charges are battery – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant. The time is 12:10 p.m.

Sevan Grigoryan lives in Sunland and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is selling or transporting drugs.

Hanif Ragadevan McLeod is an Oakland resident and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:35 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Bakersfield film editor Daniel Armondo Miranda was pinched at Andover Drive and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:08 a.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of brass knuckles.

Victor Manuel Ornales Rosas lives in Maywood and was nabbed at 8800 Long Beach Blvd. It occurred at 7:00 a.m. The charge is organized retail theft and warrants.

Gustavo Erick Tapia Jr. is unemployed and a Carson resident and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 2:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Glenn Tufts lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:35 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Eduardo Alberto Vasquez is a laborer and is a Northridge resident and was cuffed at 8800 Long Beach Blvd. It took place at 7:00 a.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

On Thursday, October 24, Britany Amber Cosgrove, a Simi Valley resident who is unemployed was handcuffed at 2021 West Olive Ave. and the time is 10:54 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Bryan Matthew Francois is a resident of Santa Monica and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 7:07 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Angel Melendrez Garcia lives in Boyle Heights and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cornell Drive. The time is 10:05 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Los Angeles resident London Dupre Griffin was apprehended at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 12:00 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Grigor Haroutunian is unemployed and a Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd and Myers St. It took place at 11:10 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Sylmar resident Joseph Frank Hernandez is a contractor and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Cohasset St. The time is 4:08 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Bryce Edward Jones is a resident of Los Angeles and is unemployed and was nabbed at 2600 West Victory Blvd. The time is 3:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Orlando Luque lives in Boyle Heights and was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 10:00 p.m.

Chula Vista resident and handyman Raymundo Ramirez was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 5:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Wednesday, October 23, Cassandra Cook, who lives in Burbank and is employed in sales was apprehended at 2200 Empire Ave. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Astghik Sandroi Dallakyan is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 7:14 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Groom is a construction worker and is a resident of Burbank and was nabbed at Eaton Drive and Karen St. It took place at 2:57 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Burbank resident Kenneth Tyrone Hilton was brought into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 7:40 p.m.

Ronald Thomas McNutt is a tow truck driver and was handcuffed at 9049 Marshall St. It occurred at 12:10 p.m. The charges are burglary – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and joyriding.

Hardeep Singh Sidhu lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1034 East Orange Grove Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – contempt of court and burglary.

San Diego resident Laurence Osheigh Simpson was cuffed at 1900 West Empire Ave. The time is 9:49 p.m. The charges are petty theft – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Juan Tinoco Gradilla was arrested at 2200 West Empire Ave. and it took place at 8:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Tuesday, October 22, Riley E. Adair, a Sherman Oaks resident who works at the front desk was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave. It occurred at 3:00 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Armen Davoudi lives in Los Angeles and is an air conditioning technician and was picked up at 1300 North Griffith Park Drive. The time is 12:11 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – larceny and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Osman Gasymov was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Erick Humberto Gonzalez lives in Whittier and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 9:10 p.m. The charges are forgery – petty theft and false impersonation.

David Kisiev is a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Canoga Park resident Andrew Peter Lechtanski was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The time is 3:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Midori Murayama is an investor and is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed after being charged with theft by false pretenses. The time is 3:00 p.m.

Rita Nersesian is a Glendale resident and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. It occurred at 00:20 a.m. The charge is identity theft and warrants.

Marvin Mamidi Osman is a La Canada server and was arrested at 5112 Red Willow Lane and the time is 9:36 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

On Monday October 21, Elijah James Bergton, a Los Angeles resident and a freelancer was taken into custody at Cordova St. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 6:50 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Sherwin Lee Orellana lives in Panorama City and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The charge is resisting arrest. It took place at 6:27 a.m.

Joseph Nicolas Vasquez is a Burbank resident and is unemployed and was nabbed at 11:40 a.m. The site is 154 West Elmwood Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.