Burbank Police Log: October 27 – November 2

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

While securing the city and keeping it safe, on Sunday, November 2, Paul Augustus Adams, a Los Angeles resident was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. It took place at 00:40 a.m. The charge is disturbing the peace.

Artin Avanes is a tax auditor and a Burbank resident and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:20 a.m.

Vinnie Leonel Cerda lives in San Diego and is a solar panel installer and was nailed at 2080 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Kenneth George Mattingly resides in Burbank and was arrested at 2021 West Olive Ave. and the time is 12:32 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Elmer Adonis Mejia Gonzalez was picked up for resisting an executive officer – possession of Xanax – intimidating a witness – attempted murder – kidnapping – making criminal threats and spousal abuse. The time is 11:26 p.m.

Hector Javier Pena resides in Panorama City and is a welder and was cuffed at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. The time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Brian Melvin Reagan lives in Burbank and was arrested at 710 North Doan Drive and the time is 5:19 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Long Beach resident and caretaker Priscilla Rocio was handcuffed at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 10:52 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Edwin Israel Roman lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1011 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:43 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Joel Martin Saenz is a Burbank resident and was cuffed after being charged with trespassing. The time is 1:05 a.m.

Manuel Alejandro Urena lives in Pasadena and is a laborer and was arrested after being charged with trespassing. It took place at 8:19 p.m.

On Saturday, November 1, Leonel Adamea Ramburo, a Sun Valley resident was arrested after being charged with battery. The time is 7:50 p.m.

Nicholas Jon Allison lives in Sylmar and is a caregiver and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 11:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – possession of burglary tools and possession of hard drugs.

Duane Tertius Austin resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The time is 9:25 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Augusto Cisneros lives in Santa Barbara and was nailed at Pepper St. and Jeffries Ave. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Cassandra Cook resides in Burbank and was picked up at 916 California St. It took place at 8:20 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Boise Badilla Esquerra lives in Burbank and is a screenwriter and was pinched at 1006 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:02 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

David Michael Ferrera is a resident of La Crescenta and is employed in sales and was apprehended after being charged with warrants. The time is 7:10 p.m.

Malcolm Leon Hatchett lives in Glendale and was brought into custody at 1100 San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is petty theft and warrants. It occurred at 11:55 p.m.

Isiah Glenn Hinrichs is a Burbank resident and a health consultant and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Bethany Road and it took place at 00:04 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Dalton Johnson was taken into custody after being charged with arson. The time is 8:40 p.m.

Robert Lucero lives in Los Angeles and was nailed at Victory Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:44 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Carlos Millan Gutierrez is a La Habra resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. and it took place at 4:14 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Adam Nathaniel Moss lives in Burbank and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse and a warrant. The time is 3:15 a.m.

Simi Valley resident Adrianna Charlene Negrete was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 1:06 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Adam Troy Reyes lives in Simi Valley and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 1:06 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Juan I. Tinico Gradilla was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and California St. The time is 8:23 a.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Ericka Marie Wilcox resides in Sun Valley and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Bethany Road and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

On Friday, October 31, Paul August Adams, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Lima St. and the time is 8:35 p.m. The charges are disturbing the peace and identity theft.

Edgar Babayan lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. and the time is 11:22 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Christopher David Clark resides in Altadena and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keeler St. and the time is 1:27 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Claudia Esteban Diaz Gonzalez was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 8:45 a.m.

The charges Gonzalez faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Scott Garcia is a construction worker and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Lake St. It took place at 9:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Anthony Loesel Meledonian lives in Altadena and was cuffed at 2219 North Rose St. and the time is 4:08 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jessie Anthony Medrano resides in Gardena and was nabbed at 1313 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:50 p.m. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper.

Dylan Alexander Mosier lives in Duarte and was picked up at 2219 North Reese Place and the time is 3:40 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Alfredo Portillo is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way. It took place at 8:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and vehicle registration fraud.

Raul Andres Reyes lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 216 North Buena Vista St. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

On Thursday, October 30, Christopher Alan Acosta, a Hollywood resident was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Edvin Artoonian lives in Sylmar and was nabbed at Third St. and Cornell Drive and the time is 7:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Danilo Ernesto Canales Rivas lives in Panorama City and is employed in construction and was apprehended at Clybourn Ave. and Clark Ave. and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are selling counterfeit goods and driving without a valid license.

Salvador Casillas III resides in Pacoima and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Amanda Renae Cheney Herrera lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of stolen property. It occurred at 9:30 a.m.

Jose Armando Diaz resides in Pacoima and works in construction and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 10:18 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Angel Alexis Fuentes Hernandez lives in Sylmar and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:28 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jessy Garcia was apprehended at 201 North Front St. The time is 5:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Orlando Hernandez was handcuffed after being charged with possession of stolen property. The time is 9:30 a.m.

Luis Enrique Maki lives in Los Angeles and is disabled and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 3:48 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Rosanna Manoukian is a caretaker and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and it took place at 6:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Elijah Edwin Martinez was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:20 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of nitrous oxide.

Estevan Nahum Roman lives in Palmdale and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 5:22 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Phillip Urquidi resides in Pacoima and was arrested at the same site and the time is 5:27 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – possession of nitrous oxide – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Angelica Maria Valenzuela lives in Van Nuys and was pinched at the same location and the time is 5:25 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

Joanna Vareza Chavez resides in Compton and was arrested at 9:30 a.m. after being charged with possession of stolen property.

Nicholas Anthony Villasenor lives in Hollywood and was arrested at Clark Ave. and Rose St. and it took place at 12:30 p.m. The charge is false impersonation.

Los Angeles resident Armando Villerraldo was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Evergreen St. The time is 11:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, October 29, Charlie De La Torre, a Wilmington resident was cuffed at 3507 West Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 6:31 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Randall Jay Freedenburg is a painter and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Hollywood resident Gabriela Garcia Juarez is a paralegal and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave. and the time is 8:06 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud and warrants.

Marla Henshaw lives in Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with trespassing and the time is 3:50 p.m.

Joseph Robert Moreno resides in Studio City and is a contractor and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:34 p.m.

The charges Moreno faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and driving without a valid license.

Damon Brice Redoble lives in Bullhead City, Arizona, and is a manager and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 8:00 a.m. The charge Redoble faces is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Carlo Repreza Marquez is a Chatsworth resident and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and it occurred at 6:22 a.m.

The charges Marquez faces are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

David Velasquez Jr. lives in Pasadena and was brought into custody at 9:00 a.m. The charge is warrants.

On Tuesday, October 28, De Marco Ja Juan Emmanuel Altieri, a Hollywood resident was pinched at Hollywood Way and Winona Ave. It took place at 5:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and a warrant.

Dominique Nichole D’Amico was taken into custody after being charged with a warrant. The location is 999 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:00 a.m.

Vannes Salinas Fisher lives in Riverside and was apprehended after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and spousal abuse. The time is 12:30 p.m.

Ilanit Gluckowsky resides in Beverly Hills and is a manager and was nabbed at Cahuenga Blvd. and Highland Ave. The time is 8:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Callum Ali Lachlan is an actor and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 238 Screenland Drive.

It took place at 6:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Frank Elijah Wilson lives in Lancaster and is employed in security and was taken into custody after being charged with battery – possession of a taser and possession of body armor. It occurred at 7:45 p.m.

On Monday, October 27, Elmer Lee Barnes Jr., a Van Nuys resident was cuffed at Catalina St. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 10:58 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – organized retail theft and possession of tear gas.

Luis Saul Castellon lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 00:34 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Dylan John Dupre was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 2:44 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Vincent Flood is a restaurant owner and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Pass Ave. The time is 6:35 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Rickey Gomez is a general laborer and is a resident of Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Forman Ave. It took place at 9:30 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Thomas Kevin Grundon lives in Burbank and was picked up at Catalina St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 10:56 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and organized retail theft.

Meline Ishkhanyan is a receptionist and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1402 North Victory Place and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Priscilla Belinda Lopez lives in Compton and is a cashier and was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and Forman Ave. and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Erick Oswaldo Lopez Sandoval resides in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at Angeleno Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:56 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Andrew Morales was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Inez Angelina Ponce lives in Toluca Lake and was picked up at Catalina St. and Chandler Blvd. It took place at 11:01 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and organized retail theft.

Kaley Vinapa is a Burbank resident and a truck driver and was arrested at 2525 Hollywood Way and the time is 3:27 a.m. The charge is a Burbank municipal code violation and warrants.

Katie Marie Vitanza is a dog groomer and a Van Nuys resident and was cuffed at Third St. and Olive Ave. It occurred at 9:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Lania Denay Washington is unemployed and a Denver resident and was taken into custody at 3:09 a.m. The site is the Burbank police department. The charge is 3056 of the state penal code and a warrant.

Vahe Zakaryan is a driver and a Van Nuys resident and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:00 p.m.