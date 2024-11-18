Burbank Police Log: October 28 – November 3

The men and women in blue are always on duty and keep the city safe.

While on patrol and keeping the community secure, the Burbank police department on Sunday, November 3, arrested Valarie Barajas, a Van Nuys resident who is employed in customer service at Hollywood Way and Allen Ave. The time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Sandra Cortez Nieve is a server and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is organized retail theft. It took place at 6:25 p.m.

Adam Joseph Klein is a systems engineer and is a resident of Burbank and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:30 a.m.

Pradeep Palat lives in Glendale and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The time is 00:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

William Francis Rasmussen is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at 2814 West Empire Ave. It took place at 1:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and possession of burglary tools.

On Saturday, November 2, Joseph Steve Andrade Castillo, a Littlerock resident was nabbed at 3211 Victory Blvd. The time is 4:30 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – participating in gang activity and vandalism with $400 or more.

Mariam Beglaryan lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alexis Caston is a Santa Clarita resident and is employed in sheet metal and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Harvard Road.

The time is 1:02 a.m., and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Luis Antonio Cruz lives in Delano and was picked up at 3211 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 1:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a dagger and a warrant.

Robert Carlos Galicia is a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at the same site and the time is 1:12 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Lawrence Jacques resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Ontario St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Tiffany Ann Lawrence was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 4:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice and identity theft.

David Mirabal is a driver and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Lomita St. and Olive Ave. The time is 3:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Pacoima resident Eduardo Morales was arrested at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Stanley Pacheco is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 3211 West Victory Blvd. and it took place at 1:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Romeo Antonio Salazar is a cashier and a San Diego resident and was picked up at 12:20 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

On Friday, November 1, Sarrah E. Caceres, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 12:18 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Roberto Cuevas Ramirez is a landscaper and a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at 135 East Olive Ave. The time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jonathan E. Espinoza Mendez is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 6:15 a.m. The charge is possession of child pornography.

Essien Nguru Frank Jr. is unemployed and a Pasadena resident and was handcuffed at 2021 West Olive Ave. and the time is 5:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – false impersonation and 3056 of the state penal code.

Lloyd Jason Hale lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 12:18 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Bruce Charles Hand is retired and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 10:12 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ismael Herrera Jr. is an electrician and resides in Reseda and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 6:30 p.m.

Burbank resident Alan Lee McDermott was handcuffed at 4620 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:27 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Carlos Armando Grimaldi Ochoa is a Northridge resident and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. It occurred at 1:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Mark Allen Pierce lives in Sun Valley and was apprehended at 1903 West Empire Ave. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Saul Eduardo Rojas Mack is an electrician and was cuffed after being charged with committing a lewd act with a minor twice. The time is 6:41 p.m.

Oscar Arteaga Romero lives in Lake Balboa and was arrested at Olive Ave. and First St. The time is 7:39 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Amado Saade Castillo lives in Los Angeles and is an engineer and was nabbed after being charged committing a lewd act with a minor twice. It took place at 8:45 p.m.

Milena Sisyan is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 2:27 p.m.

Los Angeles resident William Delvan Smith is employed in the medical field and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 2:45 a.m.

Kasunthika Sonnadara is a Porter Ranch resident and works as an aerospace engineer and was picked up at Olive Ave. and First St. It occurred at 11:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Erick Juan Vargas is employed as a sorter and is a Sun Valley resident and was taken into custody at Clybourn Ave. and Jeffries Ave. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and the time is 00:15 a.m.

Jeffrey Michael Watt lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 2021 West Olive Ave. and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Damond Wilson is a Burbank resident and is a stylist and was pinched at 1051 North Rose St. It occurred at 1:58 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Thursday, October 31, Jose Noe Cisneros Ramos, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at 1741 North Victory Place. The time is 7:20 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jeffrey De Vries is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Sixth St. and San Jose Ave. and the time is 11:05 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Edvin Ebrahiamian lives in Glendale and was apprehended at San Fernando Road and Spazier Ave. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Yvonne Naim is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:35 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Pacoima resident Joe Robert Ramirez was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 9:32 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Timothy John White was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. It took place at 7:58 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Wednesday, October 30, Ramon Alberto Carrillo, a Glendale resident was brought into custody at 11:30 a.m. The charges are participating in gang activity and attempted murder.

Hayden Croft lives in Phoenix and was apprehended at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 10:54 p.m. The charges are trespassing – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of brass knuckles and possession of Xanax.

Daniel Christopher Doubleday is a Burbank resident and was arrested at Orange Grove Ave. and Third St. It occurred at 1:06 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

George Anthony Fernandez Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 8:00 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse – possession of a firearm – possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of an assault weapon.

Micah Lively is an Acton resident and was apprehended at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Van Nuys cook Jesus Lopez was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Catalina St. and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – resisting arrest and warrants.

Arman Sarkisyan lives in North Hollywood and was pinched at 1900 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Erik Silva is a Glendale resident and is employed as a bus driver and was cuffed at 15510 West Elm Ave. The time is 11:34 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Sara St. Claire lives in London and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:02 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alanna Walker lives in Simi Valley and was arrested at the same site and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident George Roy Young was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Omer Lane and it took place at 10:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – joyriding – identity theft and a warrant.

On Tuesday, October 29, Donald Ray Baker, a Valencia resident was arrested at 1110 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Burbank painter Rafael Corona was apprehended at 520 South Verdugo Ave. and the time is 8:48 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Armando Gurrola lives in Panorama City and was taken into custody at 5:00 p.m. The location is 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Jonathan Danilo Perez is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 2:17 a.m. The charges are disturbing the peace and making criminal threats.

Pasadena resident Erland Carlos Romero was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Lucas Woloszynski is a Los Angeles resident and a butcher/cook and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 11:45 a.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, October 28, Amber Dawn Burnelle, a West Hills resident and an employee at a call center was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place.

The time is 1:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Lalita Dastay lives in Rosemead and was taken into custody at 715 North California St. It occurred at 9:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jelbert Davoodi is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at 822 South San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 10:55 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Luz Estefani Estrada Leos is a Canoga Park resident and was cuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Edgar O. Gutierrez lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 7:41 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.