Burbank Police Log: October 6 – October 12

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s police on Sunday, October 12, nabbed Lucius Bush, a Santa Monica resident at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:46 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Joseph Ibrahim lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 125 East Palm Ave. The time is 5:38 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Edgar Khachatryan resides in North Hollywood and is a restaurant owner and was cuffed after being charged with battery. It took place at 12:10 p.m.

Elijah James Kirkland Andrews lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 600 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 6:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Cynthia Narcisco Ramirez is a San Fernando resident and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and Maple St. and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brian Ernesto Quijano lives in Granada Hills and was cuffed at Grismer Ave. and Rogers Place. It took place at 00:05 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Isaiah Leon Sanders resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 349 South Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 6:10 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

On Saturday, October 11, Jonathan A. Hernandez, an Arleta resident was picked up at Angeleno Ave. and IKEA Way. The time is 3:58 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of a dagger.

Kevin Adolfo Hernandez lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed at Chermak St. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is threatening an executive officer.

Gerrod L. Johnson resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 9:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Narine Movsesyan lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Daniel Soltys was handcuffed at 235 North Cordova St. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct twice.

La Puente resident Armando Soriano Jr. and was nabbed at 600 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 8:50 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and possession of a switchblade.

On Friday, October 10, Jerry Emmanuel Brown, a Los Angeles resident was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:11 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – repeated thefts and resisting arrest.

William Demeter lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 11:30 a.m. The charge is elder abuse.

Mariam Estrada Ontiveros is a resident of Canyon Country and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Andrew Timothy Garibaldi works at a hotel and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 9721 Cabrini Drive and the time is 1:39 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Jason Carl Howard lives in Nevada and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 00:04 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Erik Karapetyan is a North Hollywood resident and was brought into custody at First St and Palm Ave. It took place at 8:59 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Johnny Lemus lives in Arleta and was nabbed at Victory Place and Maria St. and the time is 7:34 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Helen Mavasardyan is a Glendale resident and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. It occurred at 5:55 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property and identity theft.

Victor Navejar lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 418 South Gibson Court and the time is 11:39 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Dennis Stuart Serba Jr. is a Van Nuys resident and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and 3056 of the state penal code.

Richard Harry Witt lives in Burbank and was pinched at 2914 West Riverside Drive and the time is 11:35 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Thursday, October 9, Jorge Andres Ayala Morales, a Los Angeles resident was cuffed after being charged with burglary. The time is 3:27 p.m.

Kyle Mitchell Bailey lives in Woodland Hills and was nabbed at 2500 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:51 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Justin Rey Maldonado resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Parish Place and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.

Sara Desiree Poulin lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 235 IKEA Way and the time is 11:04 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – vehicle registration fraud and a warrant.

Angelica Ramirez Hoyos resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with burglary. It took place at 2:15 p.m.

Natalia Lorena Ramirez Lopez lives in Los Angeles and was pinched after being charged with burglary. The time is 2:15 p.m.

Burbank resident Jabari Martin Redmond was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance for sale. The time is 12:30 p.m.

Nicolas A. Segura Restrepo lives in Milpitas and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:11 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Miguel Abate Ayala was nabbed after being charged with burglary. It took place at 3:23 p.m.

Pedro Efrain Venzor lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at 1751 North Victory Place. The time is 9:31 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alex Williams is a Tacoma, Washington, resident and was picked up at Chandler Blvd. and Parish Place and it occurred at 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and warrants.

On Wednesday, October 8, Benito Corona, a North Hollywood resident was arrested at 1:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Miguel Cortez lives in Pacoima and was nabbed at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Alessio Daddario resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 1625 North Valley St. and it took place at 11:58 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and vandalism.

Javier Ruben De La Rosa lives in Los Angeles and a cook and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Keystone St. and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Ashley Dawn Groff lives in North Hills and is a caregiver and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 2:12 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Marilyn Jessica Hernandez resides in Upland and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. It occurred at 12:42 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Robert Jeremy Horvath lives in Van Nuys and is employed as a handyman and was cuffed at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 3:18 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jamie I. Hsu is an assistant and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 12:30 p.m.

Ezekiel Raymond David Lasonya is a delivery driver and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 2035 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:47 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Mahdi Motagian lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with battery. The time is 9:56 p.m.

Kenneth Young Nam is a Torrance resident and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:12 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Alejandro Padilla lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Vanowen St. and Niagara St. The time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Michael Matthew Pettler is a resident of Los Angeles and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 8:25 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Casey Pullis is an iron worker and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 8:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Raul Andres Reyes and was brought into custody at 3307 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 1:15 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Alexander Michael Safonov lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 2000 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Ricardo Uriel Sanchez resides in Sun Valley and was picked up at 1625 Valley St. The time is 11:58 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and vandalism.

Thomas V. Shishmanian lives in Palmdale and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. and it occurred at 1:07 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Natasha Marquez Viall resides in Paramount and is employed in marketing and was apprehended at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 9:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of a fake driver’s license with intent to defraud and petty theft.

On Tuesday, October 7, John Bailey, who lives in Los Angeles and is disabled was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – repeated thefts – possession of burglary tools – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Austin Wayne Brock resides in Burbank and was apprehended at Pass Ave. and Riverside Drive and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Dustin Scott Daniel is a Los Angeles resident, and a line cook and was taken into custody at 3:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a zip gun – possession of a loaded firearm and being in a vehicle – possession of a firearm and being a felon and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

Omar Everado Nunez lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 10:35 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Burbank resident Monica Ordonez was apprehended at 00:45 a.m. and the site is Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The charge is driving while being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

On Monday, October 6, Raymundo Gordon Briones, a Santa Monica resident was picked up at 333 Olympic Drive and the time is 11:20 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Justin Jaime Garcia lives in Burbank and works at an automobile body shop and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 5:32 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Preston Luke Gibson resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 2000 Empire Ave. and the time is 5:24 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erick Alexander Lopez Chavez is a construction worker and was arrested at 1:40 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – joyriding and a warrant.

Vigen Mikayelyan lives in Burbank and was picked up after being charged with aggravated battery and making criminal threats. The time is 5:45 p.m.

Oscar Eduardo Sanchez is a resident of Los Angeles and is employed as a construction worker and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Pepper St. The time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Los Angeles resident Melissa Delphia Tatum was pinched at 2000 West Empire Ave. and the time is 5:27 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.