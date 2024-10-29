Burbank Police Log: October 7 – October 13

The city's men and women in blue maintain law and order every day.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024.



Making sure the city is safe, on Sunday, October 13, Elen Arshakyan, a North Hollywood resident was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:35 a.m.

Crystal Brady lives in Sylmar and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

David Elian Caballero Lopez is a resident of North Hills and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:00 p.m.

The charges are robbery – driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and misdemeanor hit and run.

Christoper Given is unemployed and a resident of Glendale and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jancarlo Louie Santo Tome Lim lives in San Francisco and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 10:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Angie Vanessa Martinez is a Palmdale resident and a legal assistant and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:30 a.m.

Andrew Bala Naidu lives in Encino and was pinched at Pass Ave. and the 134 freeway offramp. The time is 3:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Burbank resident Albert Sahakyan was taken into custody at 2421 West Victory Blvd. The time is 12:45 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Saturday, October 12, Artashes Gasparian, who works at a bakery and is a Sherman Oaks resident was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Kenneth Lawrence Goth is an entertainer and is a resident of Los Angeles and was apprehended after being charged with child abuse. It took place at 8:55 p.m.

Georges Israel is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 3701 Riverside Drive. The time is 7:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Quinton Juma Lewis is a resident of Seattle and was handcuffed at Victory Place and Lake St. It occurred at 11:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Stephan Minasyan is an automobile body shop manager and is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. The time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Christina Rose Neal lives in San Fernando and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 3:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sylmar resident Angela Tabares is unemployed and was pinched after being charged with a warrant. It took place at 3:00 a.m.

Georges Zakheim is a civil engineer and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 5:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Friday, October 11, Victor Ramon Bozeman, a resident of Burbank and a bookkeeper was arrested after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft. It took place at 4:10 a.m.

Renee Colette Caron lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Reese Place. The time is 8:55 p.m. The charge is possession of an open bottle.

Michelina Gabrielle De Santis is unemployed and is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 7:00 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant.

Matthew Joseph Duncan is a resident of Granada Hills and was cuffed at Burton Ave. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 8:50 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and violating a vehicle interlock device.

Martin Gonzalez is a stocker and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 2:50 p.m.

Vigen Keshishian lives in Glendale and was picked up after being charged with petty theft. The site is 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 4:25 p.m.

Dominique Antione King is a resident of Burbank and was apprehended at 515 North Victory Blvd. The time is 8:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting an executive officer – robbery and possession of tear gas.

Erik Luna lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Kenwood St. It took place at 4:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Aren Nerdisyan is employed at Door Dash and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 4:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lancaster resident Marissa Ruiz is an assistant manager and was picked up after being charged with petty theft. It took place at 2:50 p.m.

Gevork Paul Tavarian lives in Glendale and was arrested at 2144 North Screenland Drive and the time is 12:41 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and misdemeanor hit and run.

Kamar Del Shawn Thompson is employed in sales and is a resident of Redondo Beach and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. The time is 11:59 p.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Darin Ray Wilson is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Elmwood Ave. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 00:35 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Hrachya Zakaryan is unemployed and a resident of Glendale and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and California St. The time is 8:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Thursday, October 10, Artur Davtyan, a Glendale resident was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 11:59 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Alejan Alex Garcia is a Pasadena resident and was handcuffed at Cypress Ave. and First St. The time is 5:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Edgar Garcia is unemployed and a Sylmar resident and was cuffed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 7:23 a.m.

Farzan Kamal lives in Woodland Hills and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 7:20 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Stephen Christian Romo is a Pasadena resident and was picked up at First St. and Cypress Ave. The time is 5:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Frederick Rowland lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was pinched after being charged with grand theft and receiving stolen property. It occurred at 8:14 p.m.

Burbank resident Albert Tamrazian was cuffed at 1:50 a.m. The charge is possession of a firearm and being a felon.

On Wednesday, October 9, Jean Claude Ude Banny Ngela, a North Hollywood resident who is unemployed was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Carlos Aurelio Cano lives in North Hollywood and is a truck driver and was pinched at 250 North First St. It took place at 9:58 p.m. The charges are battery and disorderly conduct.

Albert Cortez is a Pacoima resident and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Emon Lanelle Davenport lives in Long Beach and nabbed at Valerio St. and Lankershim Blvd. The time is 1:10 p.m. The charges are grand theft and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Robert Anthony Duplessis was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

George Anthony Fernandez Jr. is a resident of Los Angeles and is a forklift operator and was arrested at Andover Drive and Broadway and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is possession of burglary tools.

Dominique Antoine King lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 511 North Hollywood Way. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 00:17 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Chantey Dennis Limon was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Holly Allison Mariotti is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 7:45 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Edgar Jovan Martin Aguilar is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Cedar Ave. It occurred at 9:49 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Juan Ngueys lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 4:40 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Ryan Anthony Parra was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. and the time is 2:32 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Glendale resident Deni R. Shamev was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It occurred at 2:10 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Tony Valentine Smith is an Encino resident and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

On Tuesday, October 8, Dalila Arias, a Los Angeles resident and a case manager was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft and the time is 9:25 p.m.

Frances Mae Brown lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Screenland Drive. The time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Mark Angel Cuevas is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 454 North Glenwood Place and the time is 5:20 a.m. The charges are bringing contraband in a jail or prison and grand theft.

Los Angeles resident Faythe Ashley Darling was taken into custody at 1011 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 4:51 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

David Guadalupe Escobar is a Pacoima resident and is unemployed and was apprehended at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is misappropriation of lost property and warrants.

Carlos Gonzalez lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 3:40 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – making criminal threats – throwing an object at a motor vehicle – assault with a deadly weapon and driving without a license.

Angel Gutierrez is a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at 454 North Glenwood Place and it took place at 4:50 a.m. The charges are grand theft – identity theft and possession of ammunition while being a felon.

Norwalk resident and carpenter Robert Wayne King was handcuffed at 00:15 a.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm and a warrant.

Jose Eduardo Munoz is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1011 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and misappropriation of lost property.

Damian Albert Murillo is employed as a construction worker and is a Granada Hills resident and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and vandalism. The time is 4:40 p.m.

Giselle Quijada lives in Burbank and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Hector Alejandro Rosales was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 6:50 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

On Monday, October 7, Hipolito Barrales Garcia, a North Hollywood resident was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 1:45 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Anton Quinn Bharwani Burman is a Los Angeles resident and is a driver and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Lima St. It took place at 9:34 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Jesus Gutierrez is employed in security and lives in Burbank and was picked up at 7:40 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – receiving stolen property – possession of a loaded firearm – vehicle registration fraud – possession of a ghost gun – driving without a license – possession of ammunition while being a felon and possession of a firearm while being a felon.

Karen Koshkaryan is a resident of Burbank and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 9:21 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Nikki Kwon lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Isaiah Melcher lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. It took place at 11:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Jose Antonio Ramos is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at North Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 6:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Burbank resident Sylvia Rachel Rosas was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:12 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

John Sanchez lives in Simi Valley and was apprehended at 1:45 a.m. The site is 2520 West Pacific Ave. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sebastian Robert Santoro is a Studio City resident and is self-employed and was pinched at Sixth St. and Cedar Ave. The time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Robert David Walker is a Huntington Park resident and was handcuffed at 12021 South Wilmington Ave. It took place at 10:49 a.m. The charge is identity theft.